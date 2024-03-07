Olemedia

Timing Could Have Been Better

I recently wrote about Albemarle stock (NYSE:ALB) on 3/4/2024, upgrading my rating to a Buy. This turned out to be horrible timing, as the company announced a convertible preferred share offering (ALB.PR.A) later that day. The initial offering size was indicated to be $1.75 billion, but it was later upsized to $2 billion. In both cases, the underwriters have an option to purchase an additional 15% of these preferreds. That $2.3 billion issue amounts to 13.7% of Albemarle's market cap as of the close on 3/1/24. Since then, the stock is down 16.3%.

In that last article, I recognized the big drop in lithium prices that had already occurred and noted that Albemarle would be free cash flow challenged if prices persist at or below $20,000/ton for lithium carbonate. Unfortunately, I failed to flag as a risk the possible need for the company to raise additional capital to complete its expansion projects currently underway. Albemarle is not new to raising capital in this way, having sold $1.3 billion of common stock in February 2021 at $153, when lithium prices were lower than they are currently.

That 2021 capital raise did not hurt the stock, as it rallied to over $300 in 2022 along with lithium prices. There did not appear to be a need for further capital raises in 2022 as commodity prices were high enough to fund capital spending out of free cash flow. As I showed in the last article, that is viable down to about $25,000/ton for lithium carbonate. Lithium prices fell consistently below this level starting in September 2023. If management had been able to foresee prices staying that low for an extended period of time, they could have issued stock then, when it was trading around the $160 level.

So, whether you blame management for not anticipating capital needs earlier, or analysts for failing to highlight the issue, the damage has been done to the common stock. The question now is whether the lower common share price now factors in the dilution from the preferred and the long-term prospects for the company. Also, now that preferred shares are available, are they a better investment considering the unknown timing of any recovery in lithium? Let's take a look at the preferred shares and see how they compare.

Preferred Share Details

Formally speaking, Albemarle is issuing 2 million shares of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock with a par value of $1,000 per share. (2.3 million shares if the underwriters exercise their option to buy additional shares) For trading purposes, each of these shares is subdivided into 20 depository shares of $50 par value. Since the depository shares are what is available to investors, I am referring to those shares in the following discussion, even if I use the term "preferred" interchangeably.

The structure of the preferreds is described in detail in the preliminary prospectus, while the details around the updated offering amount, rates, and conversion prices and ratios can be found in the supplement. The preferreds will begin trading on 3/8/2024 under the ticker ALB.PR.A. They have a coupon rate of 7.25% based on $50 par value, payable on the first of March, June, September, and December. That is $0.90625 quarterly, following the June 1 payment of $0.856 since we are already a few days into the current quarter.

The preferreds are mandatorily convertible after 3 years on 3/1/2027. They will convert into common shares on that date based on the volume weighted average price on the 20 trading days prior to 3/1/2027. (1/29-2/26/2027) The number of common shares received in the conversion will be:

If the common share price is below $109.41: 0.457 common shares

If the common share price is between $109.41 and $131.27: number of common shares equal to $50/(common share price)

If the common share price is above $131.27: 0.3809 common shares

There is an exception for earlier conversion in the event of a "fundamental change" like a takeover of the company. Conversion ratios for this scenario are listed in the prospectus supplement. Additionally, holders may elect to convert early at their option, but they would receive only the minimum conversion ratio of 0.3809 common shares. So, in almost all cases, it would make sense to hold the preferreds until the mandatory conversion date to continue receiving the higher dividend.

Which Shares Are Better?

Before we factor in convertibility, it's worth looking at other fixed income investments to see how the 7.25% coupon stacks up. First, looking at other issues from the same company, Albemarle has 4.65% bonds due 6/1/27 (CUSIP: 012653AD3) which are trading at a yield to maturity of 5.171%. They are rated BBB by S&P and Baa3 by Moody's. I have not seen a rating yet for the preferreds, but they are typically rated one notch lower than the bonds (BBB-/Ba1). Looking at preferreds from other issuers, my broker's screener found 179 different issues in the BB-BBB range. If ALB.PR.A was included and was trading at par, its current yield of 7.25% would rank 18th on the list, tied with Bank of America Series H (BML.PR.H) That one is rated BBB-/Baa2, and it is not convertible and is callable at any time. Since the common shares are still trading within the sliding scale portion of the conversion ratio range, I would not expect the common share price to have much influence on the convertible price at this time. (It will become important if the common trades outside of the $109-$131 range, or as we approach the conversion date.) Based on the attractive 7.25% coupon of ALB.PR.A compared to Albemarle bonds and other issuers' preferreds, there is a chance the Albemarle preferred will start trading above par when it comes public.

With that in mind, comparing the common and preferred as a long-term investment depends mostly on where ALB common stock trades during February 2027 to determine the volume weighted average conversion price. It also depends on your entry point for either the common or preferred shares. In this example, I will compare the two investments over a range of future common share prices, but I will use a constant starting price of $50 for the preferred and $119.50 for the common. The tables here are provided as examples. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own calculations using actual market prices available after the preferred starts trading.

Using a $1000 investment as an example, that will buy you 20 preferred shares. These will pay dividends of $216.495 over the next three years and will convert into between 7.618 and 9.14 common shares as discussed above. Here is a table showing total profit as of 3/1/2027 at various conversion prices. Note that the dividends allow you to break even on a total return basis even if the common trades down to $86.00.

Author Spreadsheet

If $1000 was instead invested in common shares at a price of $119.50, you would have a constant 8.37 shares. These would pay much lower dividends of about $41.17 (assuming $1.60, $1.64 , and $1.68 per share in each of the next three years). The higher dividend of the preferred as well as the sliding scale allowing conversion into more common shares at lower prices means that the preferred provides much more downside protection. If common share prices go up. however, the preferreds are eventually limited by the minimum conversion ratio of 7.618 shares. However, the common does not produce a better return than the preferred unless the price is above around $234 on 3/1/2027. At that price either choice approximately doubles your initial investment.

Author Spreadsheet

Here are the returns graphically over a range of possible common share prices in 2027. We see here again that the preferreds provide a lot of downside protection without sacrificing much on the upside, even as high as $300 for the common.

Author Spreadsheet

Author Spreadsheet

Where Will The Common Be Trading In Three Years?

That is the key question, and also the toughest one to answer, as it depends on commodity pricing. Even the producers themselves can't reliably predict that. What I can say, is I have a hard time imagining the share price doubling in the next three years, which is what is needed to make the common a better investment than the preferred at this time. Going back to my last article, as well as Emily Hersh's Linked In article, we see that supply is forecasted to exceed base case demand for at least the next three years. Albemarle is plowing ahead with at least the expansion projects already underway, so we can expect other producers to do the same. Updating my DCF analysis for the preferred issue to include share dilution and debt reduction, I now estimate a fair value for the common of $138.25, about 16% above current levels. This valuation assumes my base case long-term lithium price of $25,000/ton.

Author Spreadsheet

On the low end, Albemarle looks well-positioned to get through this low price environment as their cost of production is competitive, well below recent prices of $15,000/ton. The cost curve below comes from American Lithium (AMLI) (LI:CA) but I have included it here because it shows each producer individually. I added annotations to highlight Albemarle's resources.

American Lithium

As we see, Greenbushes in Australia is the lowest cost spodumene mine in the industry. Wodgina and the brine resources in Salar de Atacama are also breakeven around $8,000/ton, well below current prices. With these production costs, Albemarle can still generate free cash flow down to a $15,000/ton lithium carbonate price, while still investing in growth, albeit dialed back from current capex levels. Because of this, I don't see the share price dropping below the $86 level where the preferreds produce a breakeven investment through 2027. There may be some pain before the market starts pricing in supply shortages in the 2030's. In that case, the preferreds are paying you to wait for growth to take off, unlike the common.

Conclusion

Albemarle's convertible preferred issue was a shock to the market, knocking the common down by more than the amount of future dilution. This issuance suggests management has become more cautious on how long it will take for lithium prices to recover, but it does not imply the company is in any distress. Albemarle's low-cost production will help it get through this period and be ready to take advantages of higher prices in the 2030s when expectations are for demand to again exceed supply. The preferred issue enables growth investments to continue through this down cycle.

After the common share price drop, my new, lower fair value estimate for the common shares still implies about 16% upside from current prices. I am leaving the common shares at a Buy rating. However, the higher dividend of the preferred pays investors to wait for better times and provides better downside protection if common shares fall further. If a big increase in the common shares unexpectedly happens early, it would take a big rally, almost a double from current levels, before the common shares have a 3-year total return above the preferreds. Since I see a low probability of a double in 3 years, the preferreds are a better Buy near the $50 issue price.