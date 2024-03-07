Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Albemarle Preferred Shares: Get Paid To Wait For Lithium Price Improvement

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.32K Followers

Summary

  • Albemarle common stock dropped following announcement of a convertible preferred share offering by greater than the future dilution.
  • Following the drop, ALB common stock is still modestly below my updated estimate of fair value.
  • The preferred shares offer a higher dividend and downside protection compared to the common shares.
  • Common shares would have to at least double in three years to achieve a better total return than the preferred.
  • With better downside protection and low opportunity costs in an upside case, the new preferreds are now the better buy based on $50 par value.
Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia

Timing Could Have Been Better

I recently wrote about Albemarle stock (NYSE:ALB) on 3/4/2024, upgrading my rating to a Buy. This turned out to be horrible timing, as the company announced a convertible preferred share offering (ALB.PR.A)

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.32K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

May initiate a long position in ALB.PR.A over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

More on ALB.PR.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALB
--
ALB.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.