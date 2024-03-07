The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Currency Exchange International (OTCPK:CURN)
CURN was a good performer for us in 2023, up almost 11.0%, though down about 12.0% from its winter 2023 highs. Operationally, the year was a mixed but mostly positive bag. The company continued to grow its revenues, up 21.0%, on the back of strong 23.0% Banknote segment revenue growth, as the company continued to substantially expand its physical footprint, seen in the table below. Additionally, the strategically important Banknote Wholesale subsegment grew 31.0% in the United States, representing over 35.0% of overall revenues, reaching almost $30mm.
The Payments segment revenue grew a slightly disappointing 15.0%, but the bigger thing to note on the year was the 30.0% growth in operating expenses, leading to a flat $19mm Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) year. Segmenting out the $14mm+ operating expense growth, the increases accounting for most of the growth came from salaries, shipping, and supposedly one-time losses and shortages of almost $3mm. The latter expense is a small red flag.
However, for 2024 and beyond, shipping costs have been mitigated with pricing increases, and salaries are an investment in future growth from which we expect substantial operating leverage on future revenue increases. It is almost impossible to expect linear growth in profitability in small-cap companies. The Value Line earnings quality scores of 90+ are reserved for predictable large-cap companies like Johnson & Johnson.
As such, we are confident that with 2023 expense investments in salaries; a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software; as well as continued growth in revenues, the company should reach $95-100mm in revenues and $25mm-$30mm in EBIT in the next 12-18 months. These results should be bolstered by the continued tailwinds in American tourism that is expected to keep growing in low single digits, as seen in the chart on the next page; continued market share gains in retail and wholesale; as well as the company beginning to increase pricing given its market share and current, what we believe, product underpricing.
Which brings us to our efforts in helping to bring this $115mm market capitalization company, with $82mm in total net cash (of which approximately $50mm is working capital cash needed for operations), that generates over $20mm in high-growth EBIT, to better allocate its capital. As you've seen in our memo to the company, which we shared with you during 2023, we believed that continuing to build up cash on the balance sheet while the company is trading at 1.5X EBIT and generating high teens returns on capital was highly inefficient.
After a lengthy back and forth exchange with management, in November 2023, the company announced a stock buyback of 5.0% of its shares. While the size of the buyback is tempered by Canadian stock exchange rules, we believe this action to be a great first step. While, of course, spending $6-7mm a year at current stock prices to reduce the share count by 5.0% a year is a big step in the right direction on its own, we believe the optics of a management team that is both beginning to understand the importance of capital allocation and listening to its shareholders are the more important signals to the market.
While we have no illusions about current small-cap valuations, in this particular case, bringing "our CURN boat to the river," where we believe that these capital allocation steps alongside continued growth in revenues and returns on capital, should begin to make the market appreciate the tremendous value of this company and, at what we consider a low, 8x EBIT, target multiple and $30mm+ in excess cash, should result in a near term $40 price target, or over 100.0% from today's price.
Legal Disclosure
The Partnership's performance is based on operations during a period of general market growth and extraordinary market volatility during part of the period, and is not necessarily indicative of results the Partnership may achieve in the future. In addition, the results are based on the periods as a whole, but results for individual months or quarters within each period have been more favorable or less favorable than the average, as the case may be. The foregoing data have been prepared by the General Partner and have not been compiled, reviewed or audited by an independent accountant and non-year end results are subject to adjustment.
The results portrayed are for an investor since inception in the Partnership and the results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings and the deduction of costs, the management fees charged to the Partnership and a pro forma reduction of the General Partner's special profit allocation, if applicable. The General Partner believes that the comparison of Partnership performance to any single market index is inappropriate. The Partnership's portfolio may contain options and other derivative securities, fixed income investments, may include short sales of securities and margin trading and is not as diversified as the indices, shown. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index contains 500 industrial, transportation, utility and financial companies and is generally representative of the large capitalization US stock market. The Russell 2000 Index is comprised of the smallest 2000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index and is generally representative of the small capitalization U.S. stock market. The Russell Microcap Index is comprised of the smallest 1,000 securities in the Russell 2000 Index plus the next 1,000 securities (traded on national exchanges). The Russell Microcap is generally representative of the microcap segment of the U.S. stock market. All of the indices are unmanaged, market weighted and reflect the reinvestment of dividends. Due to the differences among the Partnership's portfolio and the performance of the equity market indices shown above, however, the General Partner cautions potential investors that no such index is directly comparable to the investment strategy of the Partnership.
While the General Partner believes that to date the Partnership has been managed with an investment philosophy and methodology similar to that described in the Partnership's Offering Circular and to that which will be used to manage the Partnership in the future, future investments will be made under different economic conditions and in different securities. Further, the performance discussed herein does not reflect the General Partner's performance in all different economic cycles. It should not be assumed that investors will experience returns in the future, if any, comparable to those discussed above. The information given above is historic and should not be taken as any indication of future performance. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable, or will equal, the performance of the securities discussed in this material. Upon request, the General Partner will provide to you a list of all the recommendations made by it within the past year.
This document is not intended as and does not constitute an offer to sell any securities to any person or a solicitation of any person of any offer to purchase any securities. Such an offer or solicitation can only be made by the confidential Offering Circular of the Partnership. This information omits most of the information material to a decision whether to invest in the Partnership. No person should rely on any information in this document, but should rely exclusively on the Offering Circular in considering whether to invest in the Partnership.
