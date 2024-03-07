Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images News

In August 2023, I initiated coverage for Rheinmetall AG (OTCPK:RNMBF) (OTCPK:RNMBY) stock, and I put a buy rating on RNMBF stock as the company guided for roughly €1 billion in sales growth and year-over-year growth could even be in the 17 to 19 percent range. As Rheinmetall stock is nearing my upbeat price target, I will use this report to assess whether the stock has any additional upside based on forward projections.

Rheinmetall Positioned Well For The Future

Rheinmetall AG

In November 2023, Rheinmetall AG hosted its Capital Markets Day, and it pretty much echoed my view that Rheinmetall is positioned extremely well to leverage expanding defense budgets in a high-threat environment. The company is actively benefiting from high ammunition demand due to the war in Ukraine. Being a German supplier, the big bump in the German defense budgets puts Rheinmetall in pole position to benefit next to the expanding NATO budgets. The defense spendings of NATO members excluding the U.S. grew 8.3% in 2023, and in the years to come defense budgets have further upside. For 2024, communicated budgets collected in the evoX Defense Monitor suggest additional 7.5% growth in defense budgets.

Rheinmetall AG

The current global threat environment provides a lot of upside for Rheinmetall. The company expects around €7.5 billion in sales for 2023, and it sees opportunities to grow its revenues towards €14 billion by 2026, providing a CAGR of 20 to 23 percent. While Germany provides opportunities for Rheinmetall, that is not so much driven by continued growth in the defense budget because the budget from 2023 to 2026 has a moderated annual growth of just 1.2%. The main contribution comes from Germany, being a top 3 supporter in the Ukraine Relief Fund.

Furthermore, significant sales growth opportunities exist in the UK, with a CAGR of 30% from 2022, 10% annual growth in Australia driven by Heavy Weapon Carrier demand, 55% annual growth in the U.S. driven by truck sales and the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle worth $45 billion if won. In Spain, driven by the Expal acquisition, the annual sales growth is expected to be 12%.

Weapon and Ammunition sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% to €4 billion, driven by a combination of demand for use in Ukraine and countries increasing stock. From Q3 2023, capacity for 155mm artillery ammunition has already increased 250%, and we will see the annualized effect of that in 2024, and from 2025 the capacity is expected to double again. Of course, how high demand will be by 2025 depends on how the war in Ukraine progresses and what battle solutions are required, but I believe there will be sufficient global demand supporting higher production capacity.

While countries have not been investing much in Main Battle Tanks, or MBTs, the market for main battle tanks is now growing again as countries have delivered MBTs to Ukraine and might need replacements. Furthermore, the increase in defense budgets could also increase demand for MBTs that were previously deemed too expensive.

The F-35 is another growth opportunity for Rheinmetall. As Germany has ordered F-35s and demand is globally increasing, higher production capacities are desired and Rheinmetall will be benefiting as it will produce center fuselages in Weeze, Germany. The company will produce at least 400 center fuselages, which brings in revenues and drives after-sales services, and the company could also eyeball more component production for the F-35. Air Defense and Missile Defense is also seeing higher demand and in between 2023 and 2026, Rheinmetall sees order potential of up to €5 billion.

Rheinmetall AG

So, there is a significant pipeline and opportunities for Rheinmetall ahead. If we look at how much is already firm in the backlog, we see that >85% of the revenue target has already been locked in, over 60% for 2025. Even at book-to-bill ratios of around .4x for 2024 and .7x for 2025, the revenue targets for 2026 are achievable. A German industry peer recently guided for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x-1.2x for 2024, and I would think that Rheinmetall expects something similar.

Is Rheinmetall Still A Buy?

I marked Rheinmetall a buy with up to 55% upside potential for 2023. The company is now trading roughly at my targeted price. The big question, of course, is whether there is any additional upside. Putting it very simply, as we are now in 2024, we should look at the price target I previously established for 2024, which provides 40% upside. The alternative would allow mid-point margin expansion between the industry multiple and the company median, which would indicate that the stock is roughly 5% overvalued.

So, the upside story is tied to whether investors remain convinced that a peer valuation is justified for Rheinmetall. Overall, the potential upside remains, but the risk-reward profile in my view is less attractive than it was months ago.

The Aerospace Forum

There are also other factors that can change the upside or downside. Those changes are any changes in the balance sheet data or forward projections since my last assessment. I implemented the most recent data, and a buy rating is what rolls out of my stock screener. It’s a buy rating with several sidenotes. Based on 2023 earnings, there would be around 10% upside, and looking into 2024 the upside would be 58%. That, however, is based on an expansion of the EV/EBITDA multiple towards present industry valuation. An alternative view is that the price is the midpoint of the implied stock prices for 2024, and that would indicate only 5.5% upside. If you would make a case for valuing the stock with earnings ahead one year, the upside would be 33%.

If the current bullish run and management execution continues, a $150 price target is justified, as I believe that in that case Rheinmetall is worth is industry standard valuation. I would rather not be overly bullish, but last time when I moderated the price target by limiting the expansion of the EV/EBITDA, Rheinmetall stock surged to an industry valuation. Nevertheless, I believe that it is also important to provide the downside or less bullish case, and that would provide around 5 to 6 percent upside only. For now, I am maintaining my buy rating, as I believe the current threat environment is significantly different from what we have seen the past 10 years, and as a result, the company median EV/EBITDA for a European defense contractor might not be reflective of the potential. The reason is that on the European continent, the urge to expand and modernize weapon systems and capabilities has never been so high.

Conclusion: Rheinmetall Has Upside After A Huge Bull Run

Rheinmetall has strong prospects, and if the company is able to achieve its 2026, I believe it is worth its industry standard valuation rather than the valuation based on the depressed EV/EBITDA multiple for Rheinmetall. While I remain bullish on the stock, Rheinmetall opportunities, and its portfolio, I also see that after a huge run up, there are several risk factors.

The first one is that we don’t know whether the market will continue valuing Rheinmetall in line with peers, and the second one is how the conflict in Ukraine develops. While I am not expecting a cease fire or peace in the region any time soon, Rheinmetall is looking to expand artillery capacity by 600%, of which, part has already been achieved and that is driven by demand from Ukraine.

Furthermore, Rheinmetall provides various products and services for the battle in Ukraine, and as long as the battle keeps dragging on the way it has been dragging on for two years now, Rheinmetall can benefit. Given its exposure to the war in Ukraine, it also means that there is any major development or change in war planning and strategy, there could be an impact on Rheinmetall. I view peace as a remote possibility, but in case it does happen, I could see European countries easing on their defense budgets once again.

With that in mind, I believe that as long as there is a horrific war going on, Rheinmetall will enjoy expanded multiple valuation. However, any shift in tension or war strategies could bring Rheinmetall AG stock back to more normalized level for its historical performance. That is a risk that investors need to be aware of.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.