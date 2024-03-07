Valens Semiconductor: 4 Reasons To Sell

Summary

  • While Valens Semiconductor Ltd. management has been guiding for an automotive win for most of 2023, that has been pushed back to 2024.
  • Even for 2024, management is no longer guiding for an automotive design win and does not seem confident about it, citing the weak automotive market and lengthening decision process.
  • The company has a lack of visibility into its own business for even the first half, highlighting a very uncertain environment for Valens Semiconductor.
  • Apart from the automotive market experiencing a cyclical downturn, the audio-video market is also challenged due to weak inventory consumption.
  • Valens Semiconductor revenues are expected to decline and only recover to 2023 levels in 2026, with margins deteriorating in the near-term.
Video marketing concept. Woman playing video content online streaming, running short clip on digital tablet. Marketing technology and advertising for online business, internet network

Tippapatt

After watching the company closely for some time now, I have decided to downgrade Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) to a Sell rating, which I will elaborate in greater detail below.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

