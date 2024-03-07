TomasSereda

Preamble

My first article describing the emerging risks being faced by Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) was published by SA on the 17 March 2023. At the time, the spot price of gold was $1,941.21 an oz and the stock price of Barrick was $24.34. Now, almost a year later, the price of gold has increased by around 9% and Barrick stock is down around 13% (at the time of writing).

Investors in Barrick are no doubt mystified as to why there is such a disconnect between the rise in gold and the fall in Barrick stock. After all, the common myth is that an investment in gold miners will magnify any increase in the price of the metal.

In my view, despite record highs in both the demand for gold and new highs in the price, Barrick Gold will continue its lacklustre performance. Not only are the risks highlighted in my original article ongoing, but new uncertainties are emerging.

Gold demand

So, what has caused the sudden surge in gold demand? Certainly, not a weakening of the US dollar. In March last year, the DXY, the dollar index, was almost the same as it is today. Potentially, rumours of an impending decrease in interest rates may have contributed to the upturn. There are, of course, the continuing political tensions, a net positive for gold. Is it the realisation that there is seemingly a bevy of black swans on the near horizon one could wag a finger at.

There is the ongoing narrative of de-dollarization by countries outside of the collective West. And the latest report from the gold council gives credence to this suggestion. To quote from the report; “total gold demand in 2023 was the highest on record at 4,899t.” Central banks of various nations are exchanging their USDs for gold. Take for example China, it would appear that; “The People’s Bank of China has reported non-stop gold purchases in 2023, lifting their gold reserves by 225t to 2,235t by the year-end.”

The question emerges; given the ongoing demand, what novel headwinds might there be for gold miners such as Barrick?

Current status of BRICS currency

The idea of trading between countries in currencies other than the USD has been around for years, at least as early as 2012. Little wonder that market participants yawn at the mere mention of BRICS money. However, nowadays, a BRICS currency has become a near reality.

In an effort to reduce dependence on the US dollar and strengthen their position in the global financial landscape, the BRICS nations, which now numbers 11, have been widely reported collaborating to produce a BRICS currency. In order to expedite a prospective currency’s use, an independent payment system employing blockchain and digital technologies has been researched. This initiative, reported by TASS, aims to create a secure, efficient, and blockchain-based system that remedy issues of governments, individuals, and businesses. As one may envision, given the recent friction between BRICS nations and the collective west, cost-effectiveness and freedom from political influence are also key priorities.

As Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted in an interview with TASS, an independent payment system is crucial for securing future financial sovereignty for BRICS nations. Developing their own system allows them to decrease vulnerabilities associated with existing global payment structures.

Apart from developing a payment system, other structures are already in place that mirror, to some extent, western institutions. For instance, the Contingent Reserve Arrangement provides similar benefits to the IMF for BRICS member countries. It has mechanisms that facilitate the use of currencies other than the US dollar in the event of economic difficulties.

There is also the New Development Bank, which has similar functionalities to the World Bank. The BRICS institution aims to promote economic development and infrastructure projects in developing countries.

At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia was kicked off the SWIFT system, which is a messaging system that allows the smooth transfer of funds internationally. This had little effect, as Russia had already developed a similar system following the West’s decision to impose sanctions on Russia's largest bank on 12 September 2014.

Plans are far more advanced than many realise. In January of this year, the UAE sent the first cross border payment to China using the mBridge CBDC platform. According to reports, a further 23 central banks were observers, presumably from BRICS aligned countries.

To sum up, The BRICS nations now have systems in place that provide the infrastructure that would allow the introduction of digital money, that need not necessarily include the USD. And, the TASS announcement has telegraphed that BRICS money is not so far away.

Looming questions

There are many and various uncertainties surrounding the introduction of a BRICS currency. For instance, if a country has a surplus of another nation’s currency, what will happen. Right now, Russia has billions of Indian rupees that it can’t spend. Going forward, how will this issue be resolved is the most pressing headache. Some articles have advanced the hypothesis that this imbalance may be settled in gold, which, I suspect, would boost the price quite a bit.

Then there is the question of when a new currency will be introduced. Certainly, some members of the club are clamouring for the new currency this year. In a January communique, Iran stated its hopes that a BRICS CBDC would become operational this year. In a report last year, to quote; “the BRICS may be able to take the decision to create a currency during the Summit in Russia next year.” Given that the next BRICS summit is on March 15 this year, we won’t have to wait long for answers.

Implications for gold

Gold enthusiasts do not need reminding that should BRICS new money become backed by gold, it would be a serious tailwind behind the gold price. However, this may not necessarily help investors in miners, in fact, quite the reverse.

Implications for gold miners

As previously noted, and theorised by market commentators, if indeed the BRICS currency is backed by gold in order to settle surplus currency issues, there will be an elevated demand for gold by BRICS members. And where there are gold mines, countries in which they are located may require the miners to hand over significant proportions of their output, to the detriment of stockholders.

In November, Ghana ordered mining companies to sell 20% of their entire refined output of gold at their refineries to the Bank of Ghana from 1 Jan, 2023, in the local currency. The government wants to use gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves to buy essential oil products, given that the local currency, the Cedi, is making its slow but steady progress to zero v USD. In an article published on SA in April 2023, the ramifications for Newmont Corporation (NEM), who have two mines in Ghana, was highlighted. Since publication, the stock has tanked around 35%.

A bullish case for miners

As always, there are alternative scenarios to the rather gloomy outlook suggested above. It is quite possible that an alternative for the use of surplus currencies held by various members of the BRICS plus club may be found. For instance, Russia may be encouraged to spend its excess rupees on products made in India. This would have the effect of boosting the Indian economy; a win-win for both countries. Similarly, Egypt, a new member of the club, could sell more cotton bedsheets to Russia, rather than make a grab for gold from their various miners. In short, BRICS currency may not necessarily be backed by gold. If this is so, then the miners may indeed, in the fullness of time, track the rise in the price of gold to the upside.

Summary

In recent years, a rising price of spot gold has not translated to bumper returns for investors. It is my contention that even rising prices due to a strong possibility of a gold-backed BRICS currency will fail to lift the hearts of Barrick investors. On the contrary, rising spot prices may precede a decline in the stock price.

Caution

Please note that I do have investments in a couple of miners; however, they have operations in “safe” jurisdictions. Furthermore, I have some investments in BRICS plus countries. As always, investors ought to carry out their own due diligence.