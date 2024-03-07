Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Barrick Gold: More Emerging Risks

Real Investments
Real Investments
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • Barrick Gold stock is down 13% despite a 9% increase in the price of gold over the last 12 months.
  • Recent gold demand is at record highs, with central banks exchanging USD for gold, according to the World Gold Council.
  • The introduction of a BRICS currency backed by gold could negatively impact gold miners such as Barrick.

Mining cart in silver, gold, copper mine

TomasSereda

Preamble

My first article describing the emerging risks being faced by Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) was published by SA on the 17 March 2023. At the time, the spot price of gold was $1,941.21 an oz

This article was written by


Real Investments

I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

R
RenoGuy
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (1.28K)
To the author: This is an interesting hypothesis and makes me a bit sad about my holdings in NEM and GOLD. At the end you mentioned that you have holdings of miners in “safe” jurisdictions. Are you willing to share what those holdings are?
h
har.megido
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (19)
BRICS is a nonsense that will never work. I guess the FED will always find consensus more easily then a bunch of egocentric governments of the BRICS countries. Just political noise, nothing more.
m
mjhjava
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (10)
Spoken like a true ignorant Keynesian!
FrankTrades profile picture
FrankTrades
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (729)
Not down 13% on my chart! stockcharts.com/...
B
Babson88
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (344)
Interesting, but gold miners just don’t mine gold. Revenues from other metals and minerals derived as well. NEM pivoted a bit toward copper. Some miner jurisdictions just in the Americas, so lots of nuance.
