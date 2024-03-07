Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: Downgrading On Another Red Flag

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MPW shares have risen ~23.3% since my Strong Buy recommendation on January 7th, compared to the S&P 500 Index return of ~9.36%. It's time to reassess my outlook.
  • The lack of an auditor's consent filing raises another red flag - I'm downgrading MPW today.
  • The market expects double-digit dividend yields for the next 3 years and a slight deterioration in the payout in E2026 (but without major cuts). I think that's too optimistic.
  • The "fuel" from short sellers who may be forced to close their positions could be enough to push MPW stock even higher. But technicals promise only challenges ahead, in my view.
  • Since I am not liquidating the entire position, but only trimming it, I'm downgrading MPW from "Strong Buy" to "Hold" today.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Frustrated businessman inside a cracked golden egg can not watch the market crash

CreativaImages

Instead of an investment thesis

I initiated coverage of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) stock 2 months ago and since then, my strongly bullish view has been successful - MPW is up 23.3% compared to the S&P 500 Index return of

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.01K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I massively reduced my long position in the MPW stock on March 5th, 2024, but I do hold some shares as of the time of this article's publication.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Mad Banker profile picture
Mad Banker
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (509)
Great article.

To many people here on SA rely on what is said on a conference call and less on very important governmental filings. Behind the scenes there had to be a very loud argument between management and auditors and what you see is a compromise. As MPW sinks to zero the auditors are going to be sued for not taking a complete stand against the numbers that management wanted reported. The lack of auditor's consent is the big tell here and closes them out of really obtaining needed financing and will hurt in their refinance efforts as well. the rally has given individual investors an opportunity to recoup some of their money. This is not a time to be greedy and think this stock will recover.
Swole profile picture
Swole
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (146)
I'm curious why no dividend annoucnement yet. Last ex date was 3 months ago.

Also MPW was the sole holdout in reporting for taxes. Had to wait until yesterday to get my tax forms from fidelity due to MPW.
M
Mainelefty
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (114)
It probably would have been smart to wait for IR to call back. Maybe they will tomorrow.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.