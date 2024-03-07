Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How Barron's Pro-Picked 2024 Dividend Dogs Run In March

Mar. 07, 2024 11:12 AM ETBP, GPN, EG, DE, OSK, ORCL, WTFC, FANG, RTX, IUSB, IGSB, EVGGF
Summary

  • Barron’s First New-Year Roundtable, published 1/11/24, listed 8 stocks of note for 2024. The follow-up article published 1/22/24 mentioned 27 more and included a buy-recommendation from Andrew Bary for BP.
  • Barron’s interviews of eleven financial-industry Roundtable-pros over  two-weeks tapped 35 predictions along with the BP-feature. Four funds were dropped by my YCharts screen and seven selections paid no-dividends, leaving 23.
  • The combined Barron’s two-part list tracked-by YCharts as of 3/5/24 projected ten-top analyst-estimated net-gains from CNQ, RTX, FANG, WTFC, ORCL, OSK, DE, EG, BP & topped-by GPN ranging 8.7%-21.72%.
  • Ten top 2024 Barron’s NYPro Picked dividend yields ranged 0.83% to 4.94% from MAR; GHC; ICE; ORCL; OSK; EVGGF; WTFC; EG; BP; CNQ.
  • $5k invested March 5 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced,  2024 Barron’s New-Year Pro Picks showed 10.25% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Bigger (higher-priced) equities led the top-ten March 2024 Barron’s Pro-Picked dividend dogs by over one-length.

Playful happy smiling pet dog puppy running in summer

Wavetop/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on two January Barron's Weekly articles aimed at revealing 36 select stocks for the New Year 2024. Those two articles were:

1. Barron's Roundtable Pros 8 Stocks for 2024

Interest rates

