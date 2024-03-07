hapabapa

March 5 was not the most pleasant day to be a shareholder of tech firm Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Shares of the company closed down 5.9% after management announced the results of an operational review of one of its operating units and after the company announced an upsized share buyback program. The path management has set the operating unit on should be construed as positive in and of itself because it points to a realistic timeline for achieving breakeven. And in general, the market perceives share buybacks as value additive for shareholders. So I found it interesting that the stock would fall so much in response to these news items.

After digging deeper, it seems as though the market is unhappy in general with where the business is and where it needs to go. While I don't think that the operational review development is the most significant thing in investors’ minds, the share buyback initiative seems out of place. With growth slowing and the company still facing significant profitability issues, it seems short-sighted to buy back any material number of units. Instead, the company would be better off using that capital to grow further.

Those who have been following Twilio for a long time are probably feeling rather bearish about the company in general. After all, shares have plummeted in recent years. Back in November of 2021, I wrote a bearish article about the company myself. At the time, I lauded the business for its rapid growth. I felt as though, fundamentally, the business looked attractive. However, the stock looked ‘drastically overpriced’ even if we factored in continued robust growth. This led me to rate the firm a ‘sell’ to reflect my view that the stock would likely underperform the market for the foreseeable future. Fast-forward to today, and that call has been spot on. While the S&P 500 is up 7.9%, shares of the tech business are down 81.4%. With new data coming out, I do see reasons to be optimistic. But between how management is addressing matters and continued bottom line issues, the best I can do is upgrade the company to a ‘hold’.

Management is shaking things up

In January of this year, the management team at Twilio initiated an operational review of the firm’s Segment unit. For those not aware, Twilio is divided up into two different segments. The first of these is Twilio Communications, which focuses on providing APIs for various solutions, with the primary products offered being Messaging, Voice, and Email. In short, this is the largest part of the company, and it focuses on the core features of the firm, like communicating with a customer's end users. But then, you have the much smaller business known as Twilio Segment. It is comprised of the Segment and Engage offerings of the enterprise for the most part. Segment is centered around using customer data in order to predict customer behaviors and to provide insight regarding these behaviors to Twilio’s customers in real time. It also assists with optimizing ad spending with the goal of increasing exposure for end clients and, while incorporating AI, also boosting cross-selling and upselling opportunities. Engage, meanwhile, is a customer engagement solution that uses first party customer data, in a real time manner, so that clients can I activate personalized campaigns and engage in other initiatives.

Taking the Twilio Segment unit as a whole, things have not been bad, but they have been far from great. From 2021 through 2023, the unit went from accounting for $201 million of the company’s revenue to accounting for $295.3 million. Even with that increase, that represents only 7.1% of the firm's overall revenue. The bigger issue has been the bottom line. The non-GAAP operating income of Twilio Communications has grown from $276.5 million to $842 million over the past three years as revenue has increased from $2.64 billion to $3.86 billion. Over the same window of time, Twilio Segment has seen its profits go from negative $13 million to negative $72.4 million. This is not terribly surprising. Smaller units of companies, especially while they are scaling, do tend to see profits come in negative, with that negative reading often growing as revenue grows. If you look at any major tech company today and how it performed fundamentally when it was far smaller than it currently is, that is the typical trend.

My guess is that the market was expecting the review that management conducted to conclude with some major change such as a sale of the business. This would have its own pros and cons, including the fact that it would bring in a nice chunk of cash, and it would simultaneously unload an unprofitable piece of the company for shareholders. But in its announcement on March 5, management made clear that they believe the best option is to retain Twilio Segment and to focus on bringing it to profitability. They expect that, by focusing on continued growth through the launch of three new products this year, and by emphasizing operational improvements, the unit can achieve break even from a non-GAAP operating income perspective by the second quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. After that, it should be truly profitable.

Given how small Twilio Segment is relative to the company as a whole and given the fact that the company has net cash of $3.03 billion on its books already, I don't think that the negative reaction by the market was in response to that. Rather, I think it has to do with the combination of the share buyback news and the overall financial health of Twilio today. For starters, management provided an update wherein they said that the $1 billion share buyback program they announced last year has largely been completed. About $800 million worth of units have been bought back under it, leaving $200 million remaining. In addition to this $200 million, the company is planning to buy back another $2 billion worth of stock by the end of this year. Given the firm's current share price, this translates to about 21.3% of all units outstanding.

Normally, you would expect this kind of news to send shares skyrocketing. But the problem is that the financial health of Twilio as a whole is not particularly pleasant. Yes, revenue did rise from $3.83 billion in 2022 to $4.15 billion in 2023. The company also went from a net loss of $1.26 billion to a net loss of $1.02 billion. There were other improvements as well. Operating cash flow went from negative $254.4 million to positive $414.8 million. And if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $142.3 million to $645.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA went from negative $749.2 million to negative $100.3 million.

It's the last two metrics that I would like to draw your attention to. Anybody who has looked at financial data as much as I have can tell that, normally, there is not such a wide gulf between adjusted operating cash flow and EBITDA. Usually, EBITDA is greater. Of course, I have seen cases where that's not true. This is usually where the firm in question has a massive surplus of cash on hand. In a sense, Twilio does fit that bill. The company has debt of $998.1 million compared to gross cash of $4.01 billion. This allows for additional interest income to be generated as opposed to net interest expense. But that's not enough to account for the disparity. The most significant contributor to this difference was stock based compensation of $675.9 million. While this is a non-cash expense, it is still an expense for shareholders. In theory, Twilio would still need to pay out most of this in the form of cash to keep employees on board. Otherwise, they would need to pay them in cash.

The first thing this means is that some of the buybacks would essentially be reversed. But the bigger issue is that you still have a company that is generating significant losses and that, if it did switch to paying out cash as opposed to units, would be generating cash outflows. If the company was growing rapidly, this might be acceptable. However, rapid growth now seems to be a thing of the past for Twilio. The revenue increase expected for 2024 should be between 5% and 10%. At the midpoint, that's worse than the 8.6% seen between 2022 and 2023. On top of this, non-GAAP operating income is supposed to improve only modestly to between $550 million and $600 million. This compares to the $533 million reported for 2023. Because of this, I don't expect a significant improvement in the overall profitability metrics of the company.

To be honest with you, it wouldn't take much for the firm to be fairly valued. In the chart below, for instance, you can see hypothetical scenarios showing how much cash flow or EBITDA the company would need to generate in order to be fairly valued at either 10 times or 15 times on a price to operating cash flow basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis. The adjusted operating cash flow figures for 2023 are awfully close to that 15 trading multiple. Instead of using its cash to buy back stock, management should be using it to buy up profitable assets and/or to be making investments aimed at bringing long term expenses down considerably.

Takeaway

Times have not been kind for Twilio or its investors. The good news is that the stock has already fallen significantly over the past couple of years. The net cash position of the firm gives it a great deal of safety in the near term. Management is moving forward to cut costs and accelerate growth in certain areas. However, I dislike the messaging that comes with a massive share buyback program given the overall fundamental health of the company. Because of this and how negative the EBITDA position of the company currently is, a ‘hold’ rating is the most generous that makes sense to me.