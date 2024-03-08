Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How I Invested $100,000 For $800 Dividend Income Per Month

Mar. 08, 2024 8:30 AM ETCCD, PFFA, USA4 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Retirement is complicated; don’t let financial security add worries to your golden years.
  • Estimate the income you need in retirement, then make investments to exceed that number.
  • Concerned about outliving your savings? Try the Income Method – we discuss three picks with up to 10.7% yields for recurring passive income.
  • Concerned about outliving your savings? Try the Income Method – we discuss three picks with up to 10.7% yields for recurring passive income.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities"

Life is a journey filled with pivotal moments, each carrying its weight of uncertainty and stress. From the daunting task of choosing universities post-high school to navigating career changes and significant life decisions like marriage

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
112.27K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFFA, CCD, USA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Azred profile picture
Azred
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (2.31K)
Thank you, Rida. This really spoke to me so directly. This baby boomer began drawing on her IRA 9 months ago. S.S starts next month. After 2 years of business during the worse of times (everything was going up including fuel on the bucket trucks, etc), finally working to get out of the business (a long process) and paying off all our business expenses (materials, as well), we took a few nice little vacations over to Las Vegas and Florida was the best week. You’re so right about going through the savings in no time at all! Lol, all is well though and largely I stay focused on the one IRA account of mine. I’ll be happy to check out a couple of these that you mention. Thanks!
s
saddazi
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (115)
Excellent followup to your early retirement article.
Are you suggesting that one invests 100K in 3 securities?
A
AviationLawyer
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (141)
@saddazi Rida has frequently recommended holding at least 42 different securities. You might want to give his service a try (I think he has a free trial) as his list of securities is fairly lengthy and is diversified across a range of categories designed to succeed in different market environments. He also has a portfolio tracker that lets you plug in your own portfolio to examine your own diversification across the categories he's defined.
A
Alan12
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (342)
I have become a big fan of yours. PFFA is my largest holding by the way. I counter that with MAIN, Southwest CAPITAL and other BDC‘s, other CEFs, JEPQ, and small amounts in various stocks that are up between 10% and 300%, and about 25% in money markets ready to deploy
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCD--
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
PFFA--
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
USA--
Liberty All-Star Equity
