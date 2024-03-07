jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I wrote my first Sell article on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in May 2017 here. In it, I explained the horrible balance sheet and debt issues created by its ill-advised merger with Time Warner. My view was the incredible debt load would make future share gains all but impossible. Fast-forward to early 2024 - the stock has outlined a negative total return of -8%, including dividends, measured from the start of 2017 (vs. an S&P 500 typical gain for investors of +114% over the same 7-year span). In fact, just owning the plain-vanilla Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund Inv (VMFXX), earning low cash yields annually, far surpassed the AT&T investment return.

YCharts - AT&T vs. Vanguard Money Market Fund, Total Returns, Since January 2017

My last article on the company was written in November 2022 here, again explaining why investors should avoid AT&T in a slowing economy and eventual recession. Over the last 16 months, shares have generated a loss of -3% including dividends, vs. an equivalent-period +25% S&P 500 advance. Yes, the problem of too much debt is difficult to overcome, even for a blue-chip brand-name business.

While I would say the investment outlook has improved somewhat vs. years past, my view remains between a Hold and Sell, depending on your personal goals and risk tolerances. Wall Street analysts are still projecting little in the way of revenue and EPS growth into 2026, high debt levels are an integral part of the investment story, while excessive goodwill/intangibles are still producing a large "negative" tangible book value for owners (roughly -$13.57 per share at the end of 2023).

Seeking Alpha Table - AT&T, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made March 4th, 2024

Business execution risk during 2024-25 is a real worry for me. High capital spending requirements in the wireless telecommunications industry exist, where a recession could easily force greater price competition for smartphone plans and dramatically lower profit/cash flow levels over time at AT&T. Investors should not take the odds of a rotten bearish outcome lightly.

Value Trap?

AT&T's setup may best be described as a value trap. Sure, shares appear cheap on raw valuations like price to trailing earnings (8x vs. more typical S&P 500 numbers above 20x). However, no-growth businesses often trade at similar valuations. The dividend yield is acceptable and desirable - yet it has done little to offset regular equity price losses.

Believe it or not, valuations have not improved materially over the past 7 years of sliding share quotes. Below is a graph of enterprise value (equity worth + total debt - cash on hand) vs. sales back to 2017. While the EV valuation on revenues of 2.2x is lower than main competitors Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), it remains higher than AT&T's recent past.

YCharts - AT&T vs. Verizon & T-Mobile, EV to Sales, Since 2017

Again, AT&T appears to be less expensive than the other two major wireless carriers on EV to core cash EBITDA, sitting at 5.9x. But, this ratio is not much different than in 2017.

YCharts - AT&T vs. Verizon & T-Mobile, EV to EBITDA, Since 2017

Free cash flow to debt numbers (0.15x) are also about the same as 7 years ago, and somewhat stronger than both Verizon and T-Mobile. You would initially think Wall Street may have more confidence in AT&T's balance sheet than its two major peers.

YCharts - AT&T vs. Verizon & T-Mobile, Free Cash Flow to Debt, Since 2017

Not so fast. Actually, Wall Street has witnessed sliding confidence in AT&T's ability to repay debts since 2017. Unfortunately, with an equity market capitalization representing a low 0.45x multiple on enterprise value (down from 0.63x years ago), investors seem to be more worried about the company's balance sheet than either Verizon sitting at 0.53x or T-Mobile at 0.73x. Conservative balance sheet company designs, with little debt and/or lots of cash, maintain equity market caps closer to 1.00x enterprise value. Conversely, publicly traded businesses changing hands under 0.2x are often considered at serious risk of default and bankruptcy.

YCharts - AT&T vs. Verizon & T-Mobile, Market Cap to EV, Since 2017

My fundamental analysis conclusion and review of AT&T's debt situation leave me uninspired and unwilling to own shares in my account.

Dividend Story

Perhaps the saving grace and only reason to honestly contemplate AT&T as a buy candidate is a higher-than-market-normal dividend yield of 6.46% today. After subtracting the prevailing S&P 500 dividend yield, the current positive +5.15% spread is slightly higher than its usual setup since 1993.

YCharts - AT&T, Dividend Yield vs. SPDR S&P 500 Yield, Since 1993

Nevertheless, compared to 1-year Treasury yields, AT&T's positive relative yield of +1.63% is the lowest since 2008, and below its average setup since 1987.

YCharts - AT&T, Dividend Yield vs. 1-Year Treasury Rate, Since 1987

The dividend cover from GAAP earnings (1.76x) is acceptable, but leaves almost no room for cash distribution payout growth. You have to believe a robust economic backdrop will soon be a reality if you own AT&T shares, both to support dividend raises and give management the ability to pay down debt.

YCharts - AT&T, Dividend Cover from Earnings, Since 1990

Again, my yield comparison analysis leaves me uninspired and unwilling to jump on the bullish AT&T train. The risk of recession in 2024 is just too great. Given a recession, not yet expected or projected in analyst estimates, sales, and earnings could move sharply lower. In the end, I fear the stock quote could plummet as debt worries mushroom with falling free cash flow. A dividend cut could again be on the table later this year in my view, similar to the reduced cash payout after spinning off WarnerMedia ownership into the Discovery marriage deal of 2022.

Final Thoughts

The technical trading chart is rather blah also. The stock quote is lower than 12 months ago and has "underperformed" the S&P 500 by a whopping -22%, even after adjusting for the high dividend payout. The 14-day Ease of Movement indicator reached its worst reading during February since June 2023. Plus, On Balance Volume zigzags have been quite weak since early December. Momentum readouts just do not get me excited.

StockCharts.com - AT&T, Dividend Adjusted Price Chart, 1 Year

My AT&T rating is a Hold at best. If you have owned the business for decades, capital gains taxes might be something to keep you from selling.

However, investors can find hundreds of better buy-and-hold ideas in the S&P 500 today, in my opinion. Why continue to own an average to below-average performer is my question?

For the vast majority of investors and traders, just sell AT&T, and move on to greener pastures. Outsized gains from the stock are rather unlikely, and stronger dividend stories with rising payouts and smarter long-term coverage on earnings/cash flow do exist. I have talked about a variety of income buy suggestions in my articles over the last several months, like The Hershey Company (HSY) here, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) here, or Realty Income Corporation (O) here.

In terms of a best-case scenario, I find it hard to create a future that pushes the price above $25 per share anytime soon (+50% share appreciation on better-than-expected earnings and slight valuation improvements). $2.50 EPS for 2025 and a P/E of 10x would be fully valued for a company currently with more debt ($160 billion) than equity ($122 billion). To get this rosy outcome, I believe we need lower interest rates without a recession, basically a soft-landing or Goldilocks scenario.

On the downside, I project a worst-case drop below $10 is entirely possible in a deep recession (-40% share quote loss), where wireless price wars heat up to send AT&T income and cash flows into steep reverse. EPS under $1.00 is not out of the question in a prolonged recession, with investors fleeing in panic over a likely dividend cut. Given a projected 12% net profit margin for 2024, a 5% to 6% drop in revenue with somewhat higher labor and interest costs would absolutely crunch income levels. $1.00 EPS is well within range if we slip into a meaningful economic contraction in U.S. GDP. 10x EPS of $1 in a recession seems fair for a valuation, especially since $13.43 was the low trade in 2023 on EPS approaching $2.

The balance in potential upside vs. downside estimates in my work suggests a stock trading around fair value, with recession risks a bigger deal for AT&T than many other equity names. I will pass for now. If prices approach $10 later in the year, I will reevaluate. That's my battle plan for the stock in a nutshell.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.