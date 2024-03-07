IR_Stone

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has quietly reclaimed an all-time high set back in 2018, rallying sharply off its latest quarterly report. Despite otherwise mixed results, management comments citing an "AI server demand explosion" highlighted the company's connection to the hottest theme in tech as a runway for stronger growth going forward.

When looking at HPE, the attraction here is the company's solid profitability and free cash flow generation, standing out as attractively valued relative to tech peers. Beyond any notion of exuberance towards AI-related companies, or near-term volatility, HPE is a quality stock with a positive long-term outlook.

Data by YCharts

HPE Q1 Earnings Recap

HPE Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 came in $0.03 ahead of estimates, although technically down from $0.63 in the period last year. Revenue of $6.8 billion, declined by -13.4% year-over-year, missing expectations by $340 million.

During the earnings conference call, CEO Antonio Neri helped paint a more encouraging picture by adding important context to the top-line weakness. In addition to softness in the traditional campus networking market, a shortage of GPU supplies from vendors like Nvidia Inc (NVDA) has limited the revenue upside.

At the same time, orders for these types of accelerated processing units (APU) within the server segment have been described as very strong, reaching $4 billion over the past year, and climbing by $500 million this past quarter. Moving past the constraints, a backlog of $3 billion is expected to start converting into sales later this year.

source: company IR

The other development for HPE is its ongoing shift towards a greater contribution from services. The annualized run-rate (ARR) from "as-a-service" offerings at $1.4 billion, is up 41% over the past year. ARR now represents 21% of the total business compared to just 13% in Q1 2023.

The result of that is seen in the gross margin which reached 36.2% this quarter, up from 34.2% in the period last year.

source: company IR

In terms of guidance, HPE sees full-year revenue growth in a range between 0% and 2%, balancing the AI server momentum against an outlook for continued headwinds in the networking market. There are also some tougher comps over the next few quarters based on the timing of large deals in 2023. The target for adjusted EPS around $1.88, if confirmed, represents a decrease of -12% y/y.

Favorably, there is some anticipation for the closing on the "Juniper Networks" acquisition later this year or early 2025. HPE believes the combined group will generate significant cost synergies while accretive to growth and earnings over the next several years. By this measure, 2024 can be seen as a transition year setting up a stronger earnings performance into the second half of the decade.

Why Did HPE Stock Rally?

Going through HPE's Q1 report, we'll agree that there's nothing exceptional about the headline numbers, and alone likely was not enough to explain the ensuing surge in shares which has climbed by nearly 30% since the news release.

That being said, the company's optimism towards the AI server boom was reinforced by a similar message from Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) during its Q4 earnings report which likely played a key role in lifting sentiment for the entire industry including related semiconductors.

While each company has key differences in its overall business strategy, Dell is recognized as holding the largest share of the server market and a benchmark of the industry with HPE a close competitor in the same segment. In this case, DELL AI server revenue climbed by 40% in Q4 as a preview for what HPE could see into 2025.

Data by YCharts

So to explain the apparent breakout in HPE's stock price, one thought is that a valuation repricing higher was to at least maintain a consistent spread to DELL in terms of their AI server exposure growth premium.

That dynamic is evident when we look across both the EV to forward EBITDA multiple and forward P/E. While HPE and DELL traded largely in step with each other over the past two years, DELL's more recent relative strength opened a larger spread moving to a 9x forward EV to EBITDA multiple at a near 50% premium to HPE at 6x.

So while DELL may be the faster-growing stock with a higher direct exposure to AI-type data center server infrastructure, HPE sort of needed to rally by a similar amount as DELL, or else the stock would have appeared too undervalued.

It's also worth mentioning that HPE's current dividend yield of 2.6% is nearly twice the level of DELL's payout at 1.3%. Putting it all together, we'd say that HPE offers more value between the two.

Finally, there is also a case to be made that HPE's ongoing shifting into services through the ARR metric adds a layer of earnings quality to the stock with a more consistent cash flow trajectory which is supportive of a higher valuation premium.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about HPE particularly as its server business finds a fresh air of momentum based on the AI data center component demand. That being said, with shares already a big winner from these headline-making tailwinds, what's less clear is how much more momentum there is in the stock price which may have already priced in many of these positives.

We rate HPE as a hold with a price target of $20 for the year ahead, under the assumption a ~10x forward P/E multiple represents fair value. Looking ahead, the bullish case is that 2024 management guidance was issued too conservatively, essentially under-promising to over-deliver.

The next step from here will be a necessary confirmation that HPE is capitalizing on these new growth drivers by converting the AI backlog into revenue and earnings.

On the other hand, the risk here is for any evidence that the AI server story has been overextended with industry headlines from related chip stocks as a key monitoring point. HPE remains exposed to macro conditions where the stock could come under pressure against a broader correction in risk assets.