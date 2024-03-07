The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB)
After remaining flat in 2022, Potbelly was our big winner in 2023, up almost 100%, and another 30% so far this year. As a reminder, our investment in PBPB was originally a post-Covid recovery special situation with a substantial opportunity to change its business model from managing 400 specialty sandwich shop locations to managing 2000+ franchises as the company hired former Wendy's COO, Robert Wright, to execute on the strategy.
Our thesis continues to play out and then some. For 2023, the company's same-store sales are expected to come in at 12.0%, while below last year's 18.0%, strongly above average in the Quick Service Restaurant ('QSR') industry in 2023. Additionally, shop-level margins are expected to be 14.0%, almost a full 4.0% improvement from 2022.
While the average unit volumes (AUVs) are in the industry's upper echelons at $1.3mm/year, we believe shop-level margins have a bit to go, to higher teens, from here. The overall 2023 revenues should come in above $490mm or 9.0% higher than year-end 2022 while EBITDA should be close to $30mm, though still only 6.0% margins, with a lot more room for expansion, especially as franchised locations continue to be a bigger part of the mix.
The company currently has 430 locations, which is flat unit growth for 2023; however, that mix now includes 69 franchises, or 16.0% of the mix, up from 45/10.0%, from last officially reported 9 months ago. This resulted in year-on-year growth for the first 9 months of 92.0% in Franchise Royalty fees, whose marginal contribution to future profitability and cash flow generation is expected to be substantial. The near-term goal remains for the current base to be at a 25.0% franchised mix, meaning there are approximately 40 currently owned locations which can be sold to franchisees at what we believe can be $500k to $1.5mm per location resulting $20mm to $60mm in cash inflow to this $400mm market cap company.
Additionally, the company has a goal to grow to 2,000 shops, growing franchised locations at about 10.0% per year. To that end, the company has signed Shop Development Area Agreements for 150 future locations (which may take up to 7 years to open) in 2022 and 2023, which is a fantastic 100-unit pipeline growth from last year. We believe this pillar of the company's strategy to be the most important one, and the key to our thesis as we still believe it may add $5.00 to $40.00 more per share to the value of the company in addition to its ongoing business valuation.
So far, this investment is approaching a 300.0% return for us, and we've taken a little bit off the table, though still holding close to 80.0% of our original shares, as we think there should be at least one more doubling from here in the intermediate term as the company still has substantial aforementioned value creating levers to pull.
