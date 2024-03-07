Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Artko Capital - Potbelly Corp.: There Should Be At Least One More Doubling From Here

Mar. 07, 2024 11:15 AM ETPotbelly Corporation (PBPB) Stock
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.51K Followers

Summary

  • After remaining flat in 2022, Potbelly was our big winner in 2023, up almost 100%, and another 30% so far this year.
  • Our thesis continues to play out and then some.
  • We think there should be at least one more doubling from here in the intermediate term.

Smart house concept. Communication network of residence. Energy management system. IoT. AI.

metamorworks

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

After remaining flat in 2022, Potbelly was our big winner in 2023, up almost 100%, and another 30% so far this year. As a reminder, our investment in PBPB was originally a post-Covid

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.51K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PBPB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBPB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBPB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.