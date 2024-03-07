Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Canada Keeps Benchmark Rate At 5%

Mar. 07, 2024 11:40 AM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at 5%, saying more time is needed for higher rates to bring inflation back to target.
  • Maria Solovieva, Economist at TD talks about why a June rate cut is still likely.
  • If nothing changes in the dynamics of the economy, if we see a slow progress towards deceleration of inflation, then we will likely see 25-basis point cuts throughout the rest of the year.

Canada flag waving with stack of money coins macro

Golden_Brown

Originally Posted on March 6, 2024

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at 5%, saying more time is needed for higher rates to bring inflation back to target. Maria Solovieva, Economist at TD, discusses with MoneyTalk's Greg Bonnell why

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.44K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.