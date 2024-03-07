Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Super Micro Computer Vs. Nvidia: Which Is The Better Buy?

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. is being compared to Nvidia Corporation as a potential competitor in the AI industry.
  • Super Micro Computer's moat lies in its plug-and-play architecture and superior cooling systems for servers, but it lacks the same level of technological advantage as Nvidia.
  • Super Micro Computer has lower profitability margins compared to Nvidia, but it is expected to experience higher growth in the near future.
Young man and woman fencing

GoodLifeStudio

Thesis Summary

If Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is the King of AI, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has now taken its place next to it as Queen.

SMCI stock has been on an insane run-up in 2024, trading above $1000, and is

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
18.96K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (38)

Viper an profile picture
Viper an
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (155)
Well done. Appreciate your efforts!
d
danschatzberg
Today, 6:51 AM
Comments (254)
I really like the perspective given in your article. I’m also impressed with the healthy discussions it has prompted. Well done.
V
Vincent Larosa
Yesterday, 4:40 PM
Comments (954)
NVDA has the product and wider moat. SMCI not so much.
B
BAB3
Yesterday, 4:51 PM
Comments (128)
@Vincent Larosa agreed. Dell and HP have already proclaimed their coming for their liquid cooled market. The racks are easy - and the argument of so many SMCI fanatics is that 'if it was so easy to duplicate then someone would've.' Guess what - when your stock goes 10 bagger in less than a year & you enter the S&P thereafter... you have a HUGE target on your back. Dilution will come quickly and a 'buy the news' event from a competitor is enough to start pounding your stocks value loss into other's pockets LONG before they can even produce the competitive product. No one wants to over pay for a company that (though solid) has thin margins, and faces 1st mover dilution. There is no moat. If there was they'd license royalty fees. They just went farming for money. The good news from TSM, DELL, AMD, will be bad for SMCI, and ding NVDA. The Broadcom and Marvel glitch will hit the high flyers 1st. Nvda - is probably healthy after today. SMCI - needs significant correction. They can't manipulate their stock every day... trees grow straight up, but they don't touch the sky...
tenbaggerZ!! profile picture
tenbaggerZ!!
Yesterday, 6:11 PM
Comments (1.97K)
@BAB3 this is one of the best posts on SMCI I have read. Very rational, logical, and incisive. To play the devil’s advocate, 1). I’d argue this stock, with a market cap of “only” 60 bil, is indeed easier to be manipulated, especially compared to a multitrillion biz like NVDA. 2). After the inclusion into S&P 500, they’d pull out a 1:10 or 1:20 stock split, and given the frenzy in the market about this stock, I’d imagine some folks thought “boy this is much cheaper now!” Like what happened to Tesla after that first 1:5 split. The thing can take off again like a rocket. 3). Optically, and on a cyclical peak basis, consensus revenue for fiscal 2025 (which ends in June 2025) will be 20 bil and EPS would be 30 dollar. Yes it’s undoubtedly expensive for a server vendor but for those who fell for “super” and “AI”, a 35xPE seems to have room to grow, and honestly at peak madness I’d say forward 70xPE (which means the stock doubles from here) is not completely out of the question imho.
Just throwing out some thoughts here and would love to have a lively weekend back and forth on this stock in a healthy fashion (rare on SA nowadays) thanks.
JunoBeach2024 profile picture
JunoBeach2024
Yesterday, 7:52 PM
Comments (9.37K)
@tenbaggerZ!! TSLA is a well established company- not sure the comparision is a good one.
a
atlasman
Yesterday, 12:24 PM
Comments (1.95K)
As a happy -ex owner of booth (10x on SMCI and 5x on NDIA), one key point your missing is cash. Nvidia is making tons of it, SMCI not so much. Also, check out their inventory and AR numbers and think about it when considering earnings and PE ratios.
m
millzee32
Yesterday, 2:18 PM
Comments (655)
@atlasman SMCI is cash flow negative as it ramps up. Risk would be if the volume slows they will be stuck with too much inventory. That problem could be a year from now or 2 or 3 but it's likely coming at some point.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Yesterday, 9:13 AM
Comments (4.61K)
Without nvda , smci wont rally.
f
financial2k
Yesterday, 10:01 AM
Comments (168)
@r Negoro not really, but there are a lot of companies with AI traders in the space already. One some rare days when the uncertainty is so high that hardly any human makes a move, all you see it the bots.
t
toclim
Yesterday, 2:29 AM
Comments (7)
Interesting. Title says “Super Micro Computer Vs. Nvidia: Which Is The Better Buy?” but you have sell and hold ratings for NVDA.
jredneck profile picture
jredneck
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (169)
You do know that SMC is using NVDA GPUs and that's how they are surging? Right?
m
millzee32
Yesterday, 2:20 PM
Comments (655)
@jredneck A lot of people don't get that they aren't competing they are supplier and customer. End users are the big datacenters.
Beartooth profile picture
Beartooth
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.07K)
Which massive bubble is the better buy? Hmm...
SleepyInSeattle profile picture
SleepyInSeattle
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (9.05K)
SMCI: Elvis has left the building and I am too late to the party. You can't win them all. NVDA still has some upside.
m
millzee32
Yesterday, 2:20 PM
Comments (655)
@SleepyInSeattle SMCI goes live on the S&P 500 on Monday. Next week should have some fireworks.
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Yesterday, 3:18 PM
Comments (11.69K)
@millzee32 This is not right! It's the 18th, which is Monday, but not the next one.
Platypussy profile picture
Platypussy
Today, 4:35 AM
Comments (2.18K)
@millzee32 Just so you don't fall into a trap the funds that needed SMCI shares weren't planning to wait around to get in a bidding war on induction day, that already happened on announcement day. They probably already had an inkling who it would be and whoever gets there first wins. Even though index funds, are fairly mechanical they don't apply that to trading shares. Most of them probably arrange block trades with professional traders.

The pop you sometimes see around inclusion is mostly traders trying to frontrun each other. They cause a spike which is fine so long as you get in first and sell before everyone else.

Hope your intuition is good.
m
marcoyolo
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (994)
old ticker symbol (SMCI) -> new ticker symbol (SCAM)
c
chankan
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (294)
@marcoyolo Grape is sour!!!
K
Kamaal
Yesterday, 8:59 AM
Comments (277)
@chankan He's short so as his losses pile up he's becoming more angry. You can save yourself. It is an awful idea to short an AI stock in the beginning of an AI revolution. I mean this is crazy.
m
marcoyolo
Yesterday, 4:18 PM
Comments (994)
@Kamaal thanks for the psychoanalysis but i havent lost any money. the only other pumping trick i can think besides smci cooking their books again(which is the only true risk i have here) is a pump because of a stock split. if that occurs this gamma squeeze thats occurring will bottom. options will get vol crushed and this stock will burrow a hole to hell. but we’ll see.
m
magenta17
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.49K)
We like SMCI but they will have to fatten their profit margins along with revenue and are up incredibly in less than 1 year. NVDA still king of hill in AI! Longz! :-)
B
BAB3
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (128)
@magenta17 margins are only going to get weaker and they now have a huge target on their back. CEO buddies of both companies shoild be investigated at this point. There is so much incest / nepotism in both... MRVL & AVGO put other chip stocks at risk after hrs... so what's a market maker (lying, inside, manipulating hack to do??) Why push both NVDA & SMCI up 5% after hrs on the bad news. I've never seen a more manipulated stock than SMCI (well maybe MSTR...)
m
millzee32
Yesterday, 2:22 PM
Comments (655)
@magenta17 NVDA is the brain. SMCI and Dell and others are the body.
m
millzee32
Yesterday, 2:23 PM
Comments (655)
@BAB3 You want manipulation? Try NOK on for speed.
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (15.17K)
Long both 🚀

Up 510% with NVDA and 475% with its little brother
B
BAB3
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (128)
@Alpha With Bitcoin just wow...
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (15.17K)
@BAB3 thanks, I'm staying the course on both.
p
pepo2017
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (12)
A very comprehensive analysis. Many thanks.
Falestini profile picture
Falestini
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (665)
Both.
This is like saying what makes a great hamburger: the burger patty OR the bun?
p
pulpoinspace
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (128)
@Falestini Perfect analogy. Nvidia is the meat. Doesn’t mean you shouldn't own the bun!
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.71K)
@Falestini ... quality of both ingredients :)
T
1TurboTrader
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (800)
Got a typo in the first line ! See KIND - VS KING and Queen.
S
Sam_12
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (2K)
I got in late on SCMI, but I still pocketed almost 300% when I exited yesterday around $1125@. Not bad for a few months investment. I'll obviously lose some additional upside, but I can pay taxes on short term gains and still have a lot of money to invest in other opportunities. I exited NVIDIA, and I got in really late there. I took 80% profit and I'm gone. Same applies to it.

While I may be missing out, I still own NVDA in my tech dominated growth ETFs, so no FOMO for me.
kayak1 profile picture
kayak1
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (387)
@Sam_12 that’s not bad logic. I exited Apple shares directly but own BRK and VOO, both with large positions of Apple. Watching the issue with fines.
JunoBeach2024 profile picture
JunoBeach2024
Yesterday, 6:28 AM
Comments (9.37K)
@kayak1 vanguard? Recommend spy over Voo or better yet CGUS
