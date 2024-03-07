GoodLifeStudio

Thesis Summary

If Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is the King of AI, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has now taken its place next to it as Queen.

SMCI stock has been on an insane run-up in 2024, trading above $1000, and is now being included in the S&P 500 (SP500).

So, can SMCI challenge Nvidia for the throne? Which one is a better investment at these prices?

In this article, I compare Nvidia and SMCI in terms of their Moat, Profitability, Growth and Valuation in order to determine which is the better investment

Moat

Every great company needs a “moat.” That is, something that sets it apart from the competition and ensures investors that today’s revenues will be protected in the long-term.

A moat comes in many forms. Nvidia's moat is its superior technology. For the time being, there is no alternative to Nvidia chips when it comes to developing AI applications.

Nvidia is leaps and bounds ahead of any of its competitors, and one could argue that in this new world of AI and exponential growth, this small advantage today will only translate to an even larger one tomorrow.

The story of Nvidia is well known. But what about SMCI?

SMCI has also benefited from the AI boom as it is in the business of making servers and storage solutions.

We are a rack-scale total IT solutions provider that designs and builds an environmentally-friendly and energy-saving portfolio of servers, storage systems, switches, software—along with global support services.

Source: Company Website.

In layman's terms, they help “connect” multiple chips and optimize their performance.

Now, on the surface, this doesn’t seem like something that lends itself to a moat. Indeed, SMCI has plenty of competitors in the space, such as Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ).

However, there are a few key reasons why SMCI stands out amongst server providers, just as Nvidia stands out amongst chip manufacturers.

For starters, they have built a plug-and-play architecture, meaning that their servers are more easily upgraded and scaled. This is a great selling point, since it means customers don’t have to buy a whole new server after 2-3 years.

Secondly, SMCI stands out for its superior cooling systems. AI applications are incredibly power-intensive, and SMCI's liquid cooling solutions can save customers a lot of money.

SMCI has benefitted from the AI craze, since it sells its solutions to chipmakers like Nvidia, Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

However, SMCI is not the only company that can provide these services. It is perhaps the best at the moment, and it has strong ties to the main chip manufacturers, but there’s also another reason why SMCI is a popular choice, and this actually proves that the company does not have such a great moat as Nvidia.

Profitability

Let’s begin by looking at SMCI's margins:

SMCI margins (Macrotrends )

As we can see, these are actually pretty low margins, and what’s more concerning, is the fact that they have fallen in the last few quarters.

A completely different picture to Nvidia:

NVIDIA margins (Macrotrends )

Nvidia's gross margin is over 70%, and as we can see, it has skyrocketed together with revenues in the last year. This shows Nvidia has pricing power and a real moat, something which doesn’t seem so apparent with SMCI.

While I can definitely concede the company has done a lot to improve its products, part of its appeal seems to be its competitive pricing.

SMCI NVDA Gross Profit Margin 16,39% 72,72% EBIT Margin 9,40% 54,12% EBITDA Margin 9,79% 56,60% Net Income Margin 7,92% 48,85% Levered FCF Margin -3,05% 32,61% Return on Equity 29,92% 91,46% Return on Assets 18,37% 54,89% Click to enlarge

Source: SA.

From a profitability perspective, obviously NVDA is leaps and bounds ahead of SMCI. Most staggering is perhaps the fact that SMCI has a negative FCF margin, while NVDA’s net cash flow margin is over 30%.

Growth

Well, even if Nvidia is more profitable, maybe SMCI has better growth prospects? Let’s analyze each market separately and then look at each of the companies:

According to The Business Research Company, the AI chip market will grow to a size of over $117 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 40.5%

Meanwhile, the AI server market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18%, reaching over $177 billion by 2032.

GMI (AI server market)

This means, assuming some faster growth in the coming years and then a slowdown, we could roughly estimate the AI server market to be close to $80 billion by 2028.

So, in terms of total market size, NVDA seems to have more opportunities. However, NVDA already commands a large market share, and has already gone through its explosive growth phase, while SMCI is a bit behind.

SMCI Estimates (SA)

SMCI made it clear in the last earnings call that it is looking to double its capacity in 2024, which means double the revenues too. The company is expected to grow 103% this year and then 38.56% in 2025. EPS should growth by 84% this year, and then 37% in 2025.

NVIDIA revenue estimates (SA)

Nvidia is projected to grow a bit less moving forward, “only” 80.8% in 2025 and then 18.62% in 2026. Note that SMCI’s fiscal year ends in June, while Nvidia's ends in January.

It seems like SMCI could grow a bit more over the next few quarters, but long-term, Nvidia seems to have better growth prospects, too.

Valuation

Lastly, a look at the two company’s valuation multiples.

SMCI NVDA P/E GAAP (TTM) 87,70 74,35 P/E GAAP (FWD) 56,87 38,82 Price/Sales (TTM) 6,49 35,95 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 69,05 62,88 Price to Book (TTM) 20,44 50,85 PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 1,07 1,04 PEG GAAP (TTM) 4,12 0,13 Click to enlarge

Following the big rally in SMCI, the stock actually looks even more expensive than Nvidia. It has higher TTM and FWD P/E. Nvidia has a much higher P/S, but that is justified, given the higher margins.

Looking at EV/EBITDA, it is a bit more expensive and significantly more if we look at Price/Book.

And although SMCI has a much higher PEG, the forward PEG is similar.

While neither stock is cheap, I’d say Nvidia is actually a bit more attractive here, based on the P/E metrics.

Final Thoughts

It’s understandable that investors want to get into the AI rally, and SMCI could look like an attractive option. However, when comparing NVDA to SMCI, it’s clear to me that there is only one real winner of this AI mania.

While SMCI has done well in the last year, it has less moat and low margins and is trading at an even higher premium than Nvidia.

Nvidia also has better long-term growth prospects and a unique technology that gives it a real moat.

While Super Micro Computer, Inc. could still get some upside as it enters the S&P 500, this one could come quickly crashing down once the revenue growth stalls.