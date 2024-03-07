Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBTE: Bond Laddering - ETF Style

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
48 Followers

Summary

  • Bond ladders with U.S. Treasury securities can provide a growing and ongoing income stream for retirement or life planning purposes.
  • The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF is a building block for creating such a bond ladder.
  • Bond ladders allow investors to control risk to a degree and create a virtually perpetual income stream with new 'rungs' to meet future financial goals.

Kids climbing on a tree

Jecapix/E+ via Getty Images

Fixed-income strategies for retirement or life planning purposes typically need to involve investment-grade securities such as government bonds or high-quality corporate bonds. The obvious reason is that you want to control risk to the extent possible, while

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
48 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBTE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IBTE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBTE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.