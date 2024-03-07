Jecapix/E+ via Getty Images

Fixed-income strategies for retirement or life planning purposes typically need to involve investment-grade securities such as government bonds or high-quality corporate bonds. The obvious reason is that you want to control risk to the extent possible, while also having a good amount of visibility into your total returns. Within this basket, government bonds are often considered to be the least risky, but the returns may be subdued compared to higher-yielding securities that also add a modicum of credit exposure.

One of the ways to produce a growing and ongoing income stream is to create bond ladders with U.S. Treasury securities, and one of the building blocks for this is the iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE).

Using treasuries is a (relatively) low-risk option, and the advantage here is that a lot of the duration risk is mitigated through the laddered structure. In other words, you can control how much to invest in what part of the yield curve, and you can trade these ETFs like stocks. Since there’s no rebalancing done on these ETFs (it’s not an actively managed fund), you have more control.

How to Play IBTE with its ‘Rung Siblings’

A bond ladder is a simple but (I think) brilliant way to structure the fixed-income component of your portfolio. It involves purchasing a series of fixed-income securities from the same issuer that matures in a calculated cadence over a number of durations, typically years but you can also build much shorter ladders depending on your specific projected financial needs in the future. The lowest ‘rung’ is the bond that matures first, the second is the next-longest-duration bond, and so on.

For example, to build a 10-year bond ladder, you’d split your investment into equal or unequal parts and invest each portion in one particular duration of bonds. It can be bottom-weighted, top-weighed, intermediate-weighted, barbell-weighted, or any other combination you prefer, but the idea is to keep adding one rung on top of another to create a virtually perpetual ladder that eventually helps you meet all your financial goals.

At this point, I don’t want you to assume that IBTE represents short-term bonds because that would be misleading. Remember that, at the time of the fund’s inception (Feb 25, 2020), we were in a low interest rate environment. That means IBTE now holds bonds that would have had maturity dates four to five years into the future, which is where we’re at now. This is why you’ll see a much lower life of fund total return of just 0.62%. The treasury yield curve was much flatter with a more traditional structure - low short-duration yields and higher long-duration yields.

Nevertheless, IBTE’s performance this past year has been quite solid, which is why you’ll see a lower weighted average coupon of 2.01% but a higher average YTM of 5.42% (as of March 4, 2024.)

Continuing with our ladder structure, when the first rung of bonds is liquidated, you take the end-date distribution - or your share of the fund’s fully liquid NAV - and create another rung at the top of your ladder. Alternatively, you can purchase more of the best-performing bonds and maximize your return for that particular maturity period. It’s a great way to plan for a major life event, create a monthly cash flow for personal expenses, or set up a steady income stream for when you retire. The only caveat is that if you take the regular distributions, that YTM is going to be quite a bit ‘off’. The reason is that yield to maturity, by definition means you not only hold the security until it matures but also that you reinvest all interim coupon payments.

It’s a little more complicated if you have to do it yourself, which is what makes these sub-families of ETFs a convenient way to reproduce what a more seasoned investor might create with the actual underlying bonds.

IBTE Holdings Explained

Since this is the first rung of your ETF bond ladder, it’s important to know that the fund holds bonds with maturity dates between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. As these bonds mature, the fund will see its portfolio being gradually converted to cash and cash equivalents that essentially give you money market yields - right now, that’s about 5.3%, but that’s not the “normal” money market yield. More about that later.

On termination, which is “on or about December 15” per the December 31, 2023 fact sheet, the fund will be fully liquidated and existing investors (ETF shareholders) will each receive an amount equal to the NAV per share multiplied by the number of shares held, net of the fund’s liabilities. The ETF is delisted and ceases trading, and you get an amount that may be higher or lower than your initial cost basis. As of March 1, 2024, the fund reported 0.42% of its holding in the BCF Treasury Fund with an SEC (7-day) yield of 5.29%, and of note here is that the ETF will incur higher expenses and fees as that percentage increases through the year before it hits full liquidation at fund termination.

Understanding the Good and the Bad of Bond Laddering Vis-a-Vis Interest Rates

Bond ladders are essentially a way to ensure a fixed income in the future from investments made today. Since bond prices have an inverse relationship with prevalent Fed interest rates, you’ll notice that most older bonds will be trading well below their original NAVs right now, as are IBTE’s holdings. In other words, they would have been more expensive in the low-rate scenario that has lasted until the Fed started QT in 2022. In fact, the Fed’s cadence of increasing interest rates are glaringly visible in the NAV per unit of the fund since its inception.

However, if you look at the graph below, you’ll see that the shares have only been trading at a slight premium to NAV nearly the entire time since the beginning of 2023.

The advantage is that you’ll be paying less now than investors in the ETF would have paid in 2020, and that’s essentially because the way bond ETF shares are created and redeemed, not to mention arbitrageur activity, the differential between the underlying NAV and the market price is kept minimal, and you can see this from the chart above - the ETF’s premium to NAV has rarely been above 0.15%, with the current difference being a 0.06% premium to NAV. The ancillary benefit of lower acquisition prices is obviously higher yields, which we saw from the 1Y performance of this ETF.

The second advantage, which is also related to NAV erosion, is that, because of the still-high interest rates, the bonds that mature over the year (that are then put into money market funds like the BCF Treasury Fund) will give you higher yields, which, again, is one more reason the fund’s recent performance has been unusually strong. If interest rates persist at these levels this year, your YTM should be fairly close to the 5.42% we saw earlier. We don’t know this for sure, but this is the likely outcome.

Now that we’ve seen the advantages, let’s look at the potential downside.

The main disadvantage of building a bond ladder now is that the yield curve is heavily inverted (blue line). That means you’ll get higher yields from the shorter-duration bonds in your ladder, but you’ll also be reinvesting your coupon distributions at increasingly lower yields at the top of the ladder.

In other words, in the ‘higher for longer’ interest rate environment that we seem to be stuck in for now (blue line in the graph above), your 5Y to 10Y yields will leave a lot of returns on the table.

The other risk is if interest rates start dropping rapidly this year and the yield curve starts to return to normalcy. Since longer-duration bonds’ prices are more sensitive to rate changes, the securities with far-dated maturities - or the top of your ladder - will tend to move down more aggressively because, as we saw, bond prices correlate inversely to interest rate changes.

That’s a negative, but it also means you’ll be able to lock in better long-dated NAVs as you add more rungs to your ladder if that happens. I don’t think that’s likely because the economy has been sending mixed messages for nearly a year now, the general opinion seems to be that the Fed won’t be as aggressive in cutting rates as it was in increasing them.

Now, let’s look at what a full iShares iBonds ETF ladder would look like and what average coupon and YTM you’d be locking into if you invest now in a full 10-year ladder with the rungs maturing annually.

Implications for Investors

Looking at the pros and cons, what this means for bond ETF investors is that they’ll need to move quickly to lock in to higher yields for the entire ladder structure. If you look at the graph above, under low interest rate conditions (red line) your long-dated yields are still relatively much lower than they are now - they’re higher than short-duration bonds would be, but still a lot lower than what they are now. That also means they’ll be pricier - due to the inverse correlation between a bond’s price and its yield. In short, this is the right time to build your bond ETF ladder.

Coming back to IBTE as the first rung of your ladder, let’s look at the average YTMs across the entire ladder, which comprises the entire series currently being offered by iShares.

iShares iBonds ETFs across risk tolerance levels - iShares Website

Since we’re only talking about a bond ladder with the lowest relative risks associated with it due to the treasury holdings, we’ll be concentrating on the second column showing the IBT series. Let’s look at each of their characteristics to see how your bond ladder might perform on average.

Data from Seeking Alpha and iShares Website as of March 5, 2024

As you can see, allocating your investment equally across this ETF sub-family should give you those averages. The YTM average looks attractive, and unless you’re adding new rungs to the ladder at much lower coupon rates, that should hold steady over time.

Data from Seeking Alpha and iShares Website as of March 5, 2024

To Summarize…

Building bond ladders need not be a complex or cumbersome exercise if you use a ready-to-order structure offered by and managed by some of the most well-recognized names in the space, which BlackRock, the fund’s manager, represents. That means reliable coupon payments that are crucial to optimizing YTM, but you’ll need to set up the reinvestments yourself. Still, it’s a lot easier than having to review tons of bonds before settling on the best ones to populate your ladder with.

The only caveat I’d add here is that any investment comes with some amount of risk, even an investment in U.S. treasuries. There are also interest rate risks we talked about, duration risks (that a ladder structure mitigates to a large degree), and liquidity risks, which you typically shouldn’t face with a well-known brand like iShares. Nevertheless, you need to be aware of the various types of risks involved. I would highly suggest going through all the literature that the fund puts out so you’re well-versed in those risks.

I wish you all the best as you create a financially secure future for you and your loved ones!