Twenty-two months ago, I launched the first Sector Bullish Percent Indicator portfolio and the Carson portfolio was born. Since then, I started using the Sector BPI model with another twelve portfolios due to the performance success of the Carson portfolio. Details as to how to implement the Sector BPI model are explained in this article. Data as to how well all thirteen portfolios are performing is shown in the last screenshot. Several revisions followed that first launch in order to either patch potential weaknesses or enhance performance.

The goal of each Sector BPI portfolio is to either match or improve on the S&P 500 while protecting capital. Several risk ratios are tracked for each portfolio in order to measure the exposure undertaken by this investment model.

Two risk measurements that merit special attention are: Information Ratio and the Jensen Alpha or Jensen Performance Index. The Information Ratio is a straightforward comparison between the portfolio performance and the performance of an appropriate benchmark. The S&P 500 is the benchmark of choice. Jensen's Alpha includes four critical measurements.

The beta of the portfolio. The Internal Rate of Return of the portfolio. The Internal Rate of Return of the benchmark (S&P 500). The interest rate of a risk-free short-term treasury.

The following analysis walks readers through the management process that happens at least once every 33 calendar days for each portfolio. By selecting this time interval a portfolio comes up for review during different days of the week so as to reduce the luck-of-review-day problem.

The management of each Sector BPI portfolio begins on the weekend, when the Bullish Percent Indicator spreadsheet is updated to see if there are any sectors in the oversold or overbought zones. If the market drops by a significant percentage (3% to 5%) I update the eleven sectors to see if any purchases are recommended. This happened recently when Utilities dipped into the oversold zone mid-week, but pulled out of the oversold zone by the following weekend.

1. Oversold is when a particular sector dips to the point where 30% or fewer stocks within the sector are classified as bullish based on the Point and Figure graph. Data is collected from StockCharts. Data is published each weekend on this blog site. ( ITA Wealth Management )

2. Overbought is when 70% or more stocks within a sector are bullish.

The following screenshot shows the sector ETFs (light gray background) plus three U.S. Equity ETFs. In the future, ESGV will be removed, leaving only VTI and VOO as options when no sector ETFs are recommended for purchase. This is one of the enhancements or revisions to the Sector BPI model.

The Maximum AA recommended for the different sectors is calculated by using the three-year volatility average. The sum of the percentages of the eleven sectors add to 100%. The higher the sector volatility, the higher the percentage for potential investment. For example, Energy is the most volatile sector, so it will receive the greatest investment when it is recommended for purchase.

Portfolio Holdings (ITA Wealth Management)

The following worksheet is found within the Kipling spreadsheet. Using this worksheet, the portfolio manager has some control over how much risk to take with a given portfolio. Interested readers can find additional help on the ITA Wealth Management blog site.

In the following Carson example, limit orders are in place to add shares of VTI and VOO while a Trailing Stop Loss Order is in place to sell all shares of ESGV.

Manual Risk Adjustments (ITA Wealth Management)

Since 12/31/2021 the Carson is outperforming the SPY by a significant percentage. The arrows point to annualized percentages. Data for the IRR for Period is also available. The portfolio tracking software is the commercial product, Investment Account Manager.

Carson Performance Data (ITA Wealth Management)

While there are five risk ratios included in the following table, I place the most emphasis on the Jensen Alpha. The current Jensen Alpha value is a very high 9.0. Any value above zero is considered to be excellent.

Over the past year the slope of the Jensen is essentially flat. When the Carson clears the April data, the expectation is that the slope will go positive.

Risk Ratios (ITA Wealth Management)

The following table also comes out of the Investment Account Manager software. It was during the month of May in 2022 when the first Sector BPI portfolio was launched, so this data is strictly for the Carson portfolio. The Internal Rate of Return during the sector investment period is 58.7% while the S&P 500 (SPY) increased by 26.1%. Readers can check out the percentage increase for the different ETFs held in the Carson during this period. The asterisk indicates the ETF was not held during the entire IRR Period.

Carson Sector BPI Performance Data (ITA Wealth Management)

The following data table includes information for the thirteen Sector BPI portfolios. This data is included so Seeking Alpha readers don't come to the conclusion that a single portfolio, with outstanding performance, was extracted for publication.

The IRR for Period is not quite as high, as the percentage drops to 44.3%. This is still well above the SPY percentage over the same period.

Note: At the bottom of the data tables I include data for the NASDAQ, DJIA, and S&P 500.

Sector BPI Portfolio Report (ITA Wealth Management)

Based on 22 months of data the Sector BPI investing model continues to show promise.

Interested investors frequently ask - Have you back-tested the model? The answer is no, as it is nearly impossible to back-test this model. There are variables within the Point and Figure graphs in StockCharts that are unique to this model. Another problem is when the Buy and Sell signals are initiated, as both take place during the trading day, not at the end of the trading day as is the case with mutual funds. When the portfolio is updated is another variable that changes from investor to investor.

The best test for the Sector BPI model is to continue to collect data from real portfolios and to continue to update and review them month to month.