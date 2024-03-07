Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sector Bullish Percent Indicator Investing Model: An S&P 500 Beater

Mar. 07, 2024 12:56 PM ET
Lowell Herr profile picture
Lowell Herr
3.49K Followers

Summary

  • Sector BPI portfolios aim to match or outperform the S&P 500 while protecting capital, tracking five risk ratios.
  • Portfolios are reviewed every 33 days to reduce luck-of-review-day problem, using oversold and overbought indicators.
  • Maximum AA for sectors is determined by three-year volatility average, with higher volatility sectors having higher potential investment percentages.
High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Twenty-two months ago, I launched the first Sector Bullish Percent Indicator portfolio and the Carson portfolio was born. Since then, I started using the Sector BPI model with another twelve portfolios due to the performance success of the Carson portfolio. Details as to how

This article was written by

Lowell Herr profile picture
Lowell Herr
3.49K Followers
Retired physics instructor and now editor of the ITA Wealth Management investment blog.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI, VOO, VDC, VPU, ESGV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.