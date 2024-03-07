winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Summary

The Japanese equity market has been steadily rising since 2013 but has caught foreign (US) investor attention in 2023 as it approached and beat the top set more than 35 years ago in 1989. A few days ago, I pondered, what is driving this demand for Japanese stocks? Can they go higher, what are the fundamentals i.e., growth and valuations? If the Bank of Japan (Fed version) ends its multi-decade-long quantitative easing and zero rates is this not negative for stock valuations?

Thus, I took a deep dive into the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) and came out with a conflicting view that results in a Hold rating. On one side there is strong buying momentum from foreign investors on the other side corporate earnings seem uninspiring which results in a wait-and-see view. I suspect the ETF may inch forward on this momentum, but earnings growth needs to accelerate to make it more attractive in my view.

Performance

Japan's stock market, according to urban legend, has been a long-term basket case recuperating its 1989 top only recently. However, that top was a massive bubble burst akin to the Dotcom era. The Japanese market performance in more recent periods resembles the US market. Performance was similar from 1988 to 2009 (including the Dotcom and Great Depression) and then from 2011 to the present. It has not been a serial underperformer in USD terms or Yen.

EWJ Performance (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Momentum Driven

The current drivers for the Japanese market are a combination of factors such as reasonable valuations, increasing growth with inflation, improving corporate governance (cross-shareholdings), and more importantly foreign inflows. The US Institutional investor has rediscovered Japanese equities. The kickstart may have come from Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) stakes in Japanese trading companies. The continued driver of the Japanese equity story is improved GDP growth with some consumer inflation. The main risk is if the BOJ moves too fast in a hiking cycle that dislocates markets and causes a rapid Yen appreciation that is negative for exporters. This is not a one-way climb up.

Market Inflows (Bloomberg)

ETF Overview

The EWJ tracks the MSCI Japan Index which is a free float-adjusted market cap weighting. This means that a large company with a market cap of US$100bn, but that has a controlling owner with 51% of the shares would see its applicable weight cut to US$49bn. The EWJ is the largest Japan-focused ETF with US$16bn in AUM and has the longest track record (28 years) with a reasonable expense ratio of .5%. I chose it vs other smaller ETFs due to its plain vanilla passive fund mandate that replicates the larger cap investible market in local shares without currency hedges. The table below demonstrates the somewhat limited offering of Japan ETFs while individual stocks in ADR or OTC structures are more abundant.

Japan ETF & Stocks (Vetta & Top Foreign Stocks)

Portfolio Overview

The ETF has 225 holdings of which I gathered consensus data on 75 or 75% of AUM which I deem to be an accurate statistical database. From the consensus price target for 2024, I calculated the EWZ upside potential of 1% plus a dividend yield of 2%, which does not support much enthusiasm for the investment thesis. Of the top holdings, Sony (SONY) stands out with a 25% upside potential.

EWJ Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue and Margins

The Japanese ETF as represented by the consensus forecast has low revenue growth of 2% and 6% forecast for YE24 and YE25 respectively. Only a handful of companies are estimated to exceed double-digit growth. Could it be that the consensus is far too conservative and not factoring in the reflation of the Japanese economy? Net Margins are forecast to improve from 9.6% in YE23 to 10.6% in YE25, which can provide some EPS growth.

EWJ Consensus Revenue & Net Margin (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth

The consensus data is forecasting EPS growth of 8% and 10% for the YE24 & YE25 time frame, which is influenced by volatile EPS reports among many companies that may be due to one-time events. The database does not provide normalized earnings that strip out currency impacts or asset sales, for example. Nonetheless, the top-down picture is one of accelerating EPS growth.

EWJ Consensus EPS Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

This is where the Japanese market has a distinct difference from the SP500. The Nikkei, according to consensus estimates, is trading closer to 13x PE on YE24 estimates vs around 21x for the SP500. However, the bottom-up consensus estimates for the EWJ point to a 17x PE, still cheaper but not a bargain. Looking at the EWJ holdings, one can see more than 15 stocks over 30x PE. The saving grace is the relative valuation of PE to EPS Growth (PEG) that is 1.8x, lower than SP500 and subject to earnings revisions as Japan reinflates.

Nikkei vs SP500 PE (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EWJ Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the EWJ a Hold: On the positive side, the Japanese economy is experiencing growth and more importantly, inflation which has been sought after for a few decades. And while certain sectors of the economy may benefit from the end of free money, the rate of increase should be gradual. On the negative side, the current valuation and EPS growth rates are not compelling while the performance of the equities has been driven by foreign inflow while domestic investors sell. It appears that the Japanese market is driven more by momentum than by current fundamentals.