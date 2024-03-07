Here Is Why I Am Doubling Down On 6% Yielding Realty Income

PM Images

As inflation picked up in 2021, the Fed stepped in with unprecedented rate hikes, which have impacted the valuation of REITs across the board.

Compared to earlier when in 2020 the Fed maintained historically easy monetary policy with interest rates near zero and used significant quantitative easing to support the economy, the reversal in the policy has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.

The Fed's swift and decisive actions have led to raising the federal funds rate by 525 basis points in just 16 months to effectively fight inflation and avoid erosion of purchasing power.

Traditionally, low rates enable better debt access, driving demand and valuations for real estate upwards, while rising rates have led to the opposite effect. The increased rates have sparked concerns over falling property values and rising refinancing costs, putting pressure on REITs, which have underperformed the broader stock market ever since the hikes began.

While monetary policy takes different shapes over time, between 1998 and 2017, REITs clearly outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500), and I expect similar development once rates are cut.

20Y Annualized Returns (JPM)

While I advocate that investors should focus on total returns instead of high yields, REITs like Realty Income (NYSE:O) are great income vehicles with reliable distributions.

Realty Income stands out in the industry with its monthly dividend and attractive 5.89% dividend yield, making it one of the highest-yielding stocks in my portfolio. The "A-" credit rating by S&P Global further reinforces its financial strength.

Yet, investors seeking strong growth should look elsewhere. While Realty Income is a reliable REIT play, since 2007 it has grown its AFFO at a moderate pace of around 4.80%. The growth is expected to further decelerate to around 3.75% annually over the next three years, but Realty Income often surprises to the upside.

The true attractiveness lies in the company's valuation. Realty Income is currently trading at a P/AFFO of only 12.95x, significantly lower than its historical average of 17.48x. The intrinsic value of the company sits at 15x P/AFFO, implying a potential for at least a 14% discount to today's price.

Predicting interest rate levels is foolish in my view. At the end of 2023 most investors were expecting the first rate cuts as early as this month, but as of today rates are still near decade highs. While the Fed has signaled that today's 5.25% to 5.50% Fed funds rates are in restrictive territory, they are in no rush to cut. Even though the timing remains uncertain, history suggests that once the rate cuts begin, investors will start looking elsewhere for higher yields.

Most market participants expect the Fed to start cutting rates in June, but whether this materializes remains to be seen, and even if not, Realty Income provides superior quality and monthly dividends to collect while awaiting the reversal.

Given its high dividend yield, credit rating, and attractive valuation, Realty Income deserves consideration by both income investors and those seeking capital appreciation.

Business Update

Realty Income operates diversified single-tenant properties with a structure known as triple-net leases or "NNN". This structure is predominantly known for transferring responsibilities for taxes, insurance, and maintenance to the tenant, alleviating some pressure and risk from the REIT.

The success of this leasing structure relies on in-depth due diligence of potential tenants, given that the financial commitment is for the long term.

With the criteria to qualify being rather strict, retailers in discretionary markets, such as fashion retail usually do not meet the requirements due to their cyclical nature.

Instead, ideal tenants operate in more defensive industries with resilience to economic cycles — such as drugstores, grocery stores, dollar stores, or convenience stores.

Realty Income's property diversification is heavily oriented towards retail, with a focus on defensive sectors:

Retail: 81.8%

Industrial: 12.7%

Gaming: 3.9%

Other: 1.6%

Ensuring tenant diversification is crucial for stability in any REIT.

Industry Diversification (O IR)

Realty Income operates a portfolio that is well diversified, with no single tenant accounting for more than 5% of its total annualized contractual rent. The top 10 clients combined represent roughly 27% of the portfolio, with the largest tenants being Walgreens (WBA) at 3.8%, Dollar General (DG) at 3.8%, and Dollar Tree (DLTR) at 3.3%.

Approximately 41% of its tenants are investment-grade credit companies, implying a low risk of default, which provides stability to Realty Income.

Top 20 Clients (O IR)

From a geographical standpoint, the largest market where Realty Income operates is the UK, accounting for 12.6% of the total rent. However, the key presence is in the US, with Texas being the largest market comprising 9.6% of the portfolio. California follows in second with 5.2%.

Going forward, the company is exploring more alternatives to further diversify internationally, a step I highly welcome, given that currently more than 80% of the rent is earned in the US, presenting some level of extra risk.

One of the most important metrics in the REIT business is the occupancy rate, with each percent being decisive in determining whether the company is operating at its full efficiency or not. The industry's average since 2000 has been an occupancy rate of 94.2%, which is far below Realty Income's average of 98.2%.

Even during economic turbulent times, such as the Great Financial Crisis back in 2009 and COVID-19 in 2020, the company has maintained occupancy rates well above the industry average, showcasing the resilience of their due diligence and the defensive nature of tenants.

Today, the occupancy rate stands near its historical highs at 98.6%, implying a slight pullback from the record high 2022 occupancy rate but remains exceptional nonetheless.

Occupancy Rate (O IR)

During the Q4, Realty Income reported earnings which were below the expectations of the analysts, delivering FFO of $1.00 instead of the expected $1.04.

This shows us that no matter the quality of the business and their track record, the headwinds of elevated rates are real and have material impact on the real estate business, but I am expecting the headwinds to be short lived.

Keep in mind that depressed times like these present perfect opportunities to buy depressed assets for investors and Realty Income alike. Realty Income recognizes the opportunity and is following this strategy with 2023 being a transformative year for the business:

According to the management, in 2023 alone, the company has invested over $9.5 billion in eight countries with a weighted average cash yield of 7.1%

in eight countries with a weighted average cash yield of 7.1% Realty Income has expanded into the hot data center sector building partnerships along the way with Blackstone (BX) and Digital Realty (DLR)

into the hot building partnerships along the way with Blackstone (BX) and Digital Realty (DLR) Successfully completed the $9.3 billion acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), which should unlock future growth for the business

While Q4 wasn't a quarter to write home about, altogether 2023 proved to be a successful year earning AFFO of $4.00, which represents 9% growth YoY and was a welcome departure from the low single digit growth we have seen in the years prior.

Looking into the future, some analysts are expressing concerns about Realty Income’s opportunities for future growth, given the already substantial $45 billion market cap, limiting the impact acquisitions may have on the bottom-line growth. Yet, I tend to disagree:

The total potential addressable market by Realty Income is calculated to be around $14 trillion across US and Europe , which should offer a large enough playing field for acquisitions.

by Realty Income is calculated to be , which should offer a large enough playing field for acquisitions. Keep in mind that in the last three years, the company has successfully invested roughly $9 billion annually to drive growth, further strengthening the track record.

Realty Income is a key holding in most income-oriented portfolios. Which shouldn't come as a surprise, as the company pays a consistent monthly dividend of $0.256 per share, or a yield of 5.89% at today's price. To put it into perspective, if you made a $10,000 investment you would roughly buy 192 shares, generating $49 in monthly dividends before taxes.

While the company does not offer the highest yield in the REIT sector, it surpasses several well-established players:

Agree Realty (ADC): 5.19% dividend yield

(ADC): 5.19% dividend yield Prologis (PLD): 2.9% dividend yield

(PLD): 2.9% dividend yield American Tower (AMT): 3.14% dividend yield

Dividend Record (O IR)

The company has a strong track record, with over 600 monthly dividends declared and over 100 consecutive quarterly increases, placing it in the renowned S&P 500 dividend aristocrat group. The DGR has been 4.3% CAGR annually over the same duration.

Valuation

The real estate business, by nature, is cyclical. Interest rate cycles drive or diminish the appetite for properties and REITs alike, and Realty Income is no exception. Despite its superior quality compared to most other players in the industry, there are times when Realty Income's stock is cheap and times when it becomes unreasonably expensive.

Today, we see the stock trading at a dirt-cheap valuation compared to its historical norms, and I advise investors to add shares before the opportunity is gone.

Currently, the stock is trading at a cheap valuation of 12.95x its blended P/AFFO. This valuation is significantly lower than even during the sell-off driven by the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020. If you missed loading up on the shares back then, today is your chance.

In fact, the last time it reached such an attractive valuation was in October 2023, and prior to that, during the Great Financial Crisis when the real estate sector found itself in the middle of the crisis.

Over the past two decades, the growth of its AFFO has been somewhat modest, averaging around 4.80% since 2007, Realty Income is certainly not a story of rapid growth or "get-rich-quick-scheme". Instead, it represents stability and reliability.

Looking ahead, growth is anticipated to hover around 3.75% annually, projected as follows:

2024: AFFO of $4.20E, YoY growth of 5%

AFFO of $4.20E, YoY growth of 5% 2025: AFFO of $4.34E, YoY growth of 3%

AFFO of $4.34E, YoY growth of 3% 2026: AFFO of $4.46E, YoY growth of 3%

The average valuation that we have historically seen with Realty Income has been around 17.48x P/AFFO, which is 35% higher compared to where the stock is trading today.

The fair value falls at around 15x its P/AFFO, which still represents at least a 15% margin of safety compared to today's price level.

If the AFFO growth materializes over the next three years and Realty Income reverts to trade more in-line with its historical valuation of 17.59x its P/AFFO, investors could reasonably expect total returns of around 20% annually, which should be market beating performance over the duration.

Once interest rates fall I am expecting a full reversal of Realty Income to trade in-line with its historical valuation, however, for more cautious investors who expect the rates to stay "higher for longer" even if the stock trades at its intrinsic value of 15x P/AFFO by 2026, the total return can reach up to 14.3% annually.

At today's price of $52.25 per share, I am rating Realty Income as a "Strong Buy". In fact, up to $58 per share, the stock presents a fantastic buying opportunity.

However, if the stock goes above $60 threshold, I will stop any further purchases, and at $70 per share, I would begin to trim and rotate my position elsewhere.

Valuation (Fast Graphs)

Takeaway

REITs and real estate alike have been under pressure ever since the Fed started hiking rates in 2022 to combat elevated inflation.

While trying to predict near-term interest rates remains a fool's errand, it's reasonable to anticipate that we are currently in "interest rate restrictive territory", and sooner or later, rates will be cut.

Realty Income is one of the best investment opportunities to position for an eventual easing of monetary policy. With its superior business quality and impressive track record, the stock is trading below its intrinsic value and significantly below its historical valuation.

The prospect of a more accommodating monetary policy to support the economy, coupled with a historically low valuation, are the key reasons why I have doubled down on my already substantial position.

While I am waiting for the recovery, whether it happens in the next two months or two years, I am being paid a high monthly dividend which I reinvest for long-term compounding.

The question is not if the recovery occurs, but rather when. Why not get paid to wait?

Understanding the cyclical nature of the real estate business is a key. I consider today to be an opportunistic time to buy shares around $53. Once the shares reach $70 once again, I will reassess my investment thesis and potentially rotate to other more promising opportunities.