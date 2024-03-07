Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Here Is Why I Am Doubling Down On 6% Yielding Realty Income

Summary

  • Since the Fed began raising interest rates in 2022, REITs have faced significant pressure, with valuations dropping to historically low levels.
  • Predicting the timing and extent of future interest rate cuts is a daunting task. Yet, it's a matter of time before we see the first rate cut.
  • Realty Income, with its superior quality and proven track record, is well-positioned to withstand elevated interest rates and deliver market-beating returns.
  • Today presents a great opportunity to buy Realty Income, which is trading well below its historical valuation and intrinsic value.
  • While waiting for the recovery, I am being paid a monthly dividend with a dividend yield of 5.89%.
As inflation picked up in 2021, the Fed stepped in with unprecedented rate hikes, which have impacted the valuation of REITs across the board.

Compared to earlier when in 2020 the Fed maintained historically easy monetary policy with interest rates

With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

S
StevieCool
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (2.04K)
I also have a store or office in Germany. You can use it as both ways. And I automatically get 4 percent more rent every year. That's quite normal in Germany. I don't understand why Realty Income doesn't do the same? Then it would simply grow well as it is.....
S
StevieCool
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (2.04K)
O is a steal at 50 to 52 US-Dollars.
u
usiah
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (14.26K)
O is certainly tempting down here, but I already have a lot, which I've been holding quite awhile. Might just add some more anyhow.

Retired income investor
J
Jonesy50000
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (122)
A negative total return the last 5 years, a paltry 7% return the last 10 years, a poor dividend growth rate, a business model that only adds growth through acquisitions, and share dilution. Oh yes, where can I buy more? I am convinced the authors of these puff pieces get paid extra to write them.
S
StevieCool
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (2.04K)
@Jonesy50000 I also have a store or office. You can use it as both in Germany. And I automatically get 4 percent more rent every year. That's quite normal in Germany. I don't understand why Realty Income doesn't do the same? Then it would simply grow well as it is.....
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (797)
It’s a reit w a 5.9 percent dividend that you can get on conventional companies
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (1.02K)
@1TurboTrader With a superior quality and dirt cheap valuation as a cherry on top!
surfgeezer profile picture
surfgeezer
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (17.22K)
@1TurboTrader but in a taxable account it is far superior. 199a and non div distribution that consistently grows every month. Double compounding on DRIP
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (797)
@Millennial Dividends I don’t see it. I’ve never seen it w this stock in alm the times it was pumped as it tanked over 5 years

Have you looked at the 5 year on this turd?

In a few months it’ll look ever worse!!! What more do you need than 5 years of down w a small dividend to run like hell .
B
Bruce-the-Moose
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (830)
I agree that O looks attractive at current price, but recently sold position due to the weak 1, 3, and 5yr dividend growth. I allocated proceeds to better yielding or growing positions to rebalance portfolio for my income needs. I will probably be sorry in the long run, but current qualified income needs are driving my decisions for the next few yrs.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (1.02K)
@Bruce-the-Moose Realty Income’s dividend growth has indeed slowed down significantly. At this stage I view it rather as “valuation reversal while being paid monthly” rather than DGR story. Where have you parked your proceeds?
surfgeezer profile picture
surfgeezer
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (17.22K)
@Bruce-the-Moose I get it. Look at AIO
ROC div and much higher yield.
I am long both
B
Bruce-the-Moose
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (830)
@Millennial Dividends replaced lost O income with RNP CEF most of the rest of proceeds went into under par bank preferreds from MS, USB, BAC. Essentially did 2/3 RNP to maintain exposure to Reits and 1/3 to Preferreds for additional qualified dividends. This sale along with a few other strategic sales has allowed me to boost fixed income portion of portfolio to a little over 15% and helped raise portfolio yield to 4.2% from 3.9% and boosting annual income 7+% from last yr. I am retired so safe growing income is my primary goal these days.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

