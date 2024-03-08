JHVEPhoto

The stock market is on fire.

Just about everywhere you look, you’ll spot rallies.

And it’s not just the magnificent seven big-tech stocks driving the market anymore.

During the past month, the Materials and Industrial sectors have been leading the way.

Companies like Cummins (CMI) and Caterpillar (CAT) are making new all-time highs.

Formerly unloved companies like Walt Disney (DIS) and Wells Fargo (WFC) just made new 52-week highs.

Of course, Semiconductors that play into the artificial intelligence trend continue to be all the rage.

Anyone who’s invested in that area of the market is smiling wide these days.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are up by more than 75% on a year-to-date basis…and March just began.

At $870/share, that company blew past the $2 trillion market cap threshold, and there are price targets on Wall Street calling for significantly more short-term upside (according to Yahoo Finance, the highest price target for NVDA amongst the 55 analysts that follow the stock is currently $1,400.00).

And as great as Nvidia has been for investors during 2024, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) has made its gains look like child’s play.

Shares of this AI-related stock are up by 299% thus far during 2024.

But, AI isn’t the only mega-growth trend pushing the market higher.

We’re watching a potentially revolutionary moment playing out in the bio-tech space with GLP-1 drugs that target weight-loss and obesity.

Eli Lilly’s (LLY) market cap is now north of $700b after its 36% year-to-date rally.

And Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) shares are up more than 300% during the past month alone because of great drug trial results in the obesity space.

Goldman Sachs recently published a note saying that these drugs could bolster U.S. GDP by 1% per year over the coming years as weight loss boosts workplace efficiency and production levels.

These days, you could throw a dart at the S&P 500 and hit a ticker that’s posted double digit returns in recent months.

And yet, outside of the data center space, REITs continue to lag.

The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) is down by 1.3% on the year (well below the S&P 500’s 7.6% year-to-date gains).

However, despite this relative underperforming, we remain bullish on REITs.

Last November/December when REITs soared, we got a taste of what will eventually happen when the Fed makes a dovish pivot and cuts rates.

I don’t know when the first-rate cut will occur. I don’t know how many we’ll see this year. Predicting macro events like that is a highly speculative practice and I prefer to focus my attention on company fundamentals, dividend safety metrics, and attractive valuations.

Rather than chasing momentum and outsized valuations elsewhere in the market, I prefer to buy unloved and undervalued blue chips in REITdom.

With that in mind, I wanted to put a spotlight on the recent earnings report from one of my favorite stocks in the sector: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

The self-storage industry might not be as exciting as AI or bio-tech breakthroughs; however, companies in this space benefit from a proven, high margin business model that has printed cash for years and years.

I believe that the consolidation story in this industry is still in its early innings, leaving a lot of upside potential left for companies like EXR with strong balance sheets and the wherewithal to continue to take market share from their peers.

EXR March 2024 Investor Presentation

Demand for self storage is still on the rise. To me, this is a play on several high-level trends: human nature (materialism and hoarding), an aging population (when seniors downsize their homes, they often use self storage facilities to store the goods they’ve accumulated throughout their lives), and rising real estate prices (people of all ages are being forced to downsize, or even rent, right now because of high rates and a strong residential real estate market; this drives demand for short-term storage).

EXR March 2024 Investor Presentation

I currently rate Extra Space Storage a “Buy” with a 4.5% dividend yield and double-digit margin of safety.

Extra Space Storage Q4 Results

In November, I covered EXR’s Q3 results. At the time, shares were trading for $119/share and I called the stock a top buy. Today, EXR shares are much higher, at $143/share. However, I still believe that shares are attractively valued and EXR remains one of my favorite picks from the REIT sector.

During Q4, EXR posted core FFO/share of $2.02, down by 3.3% on a y/y basis.

The company’s same-store revenue was up by 0.8% and its same-store NOI was down by 0.1%.

EXR’s occupancy dropped a bit as well, down from 94.1% last year to 93.0% at the end of Q4.

The company continued to grow its footprint, adding 74 overall (and 55 net) to its total portfolio which sits at 1,809.

These slightly negative Q4 results were in-line with trends that we’ve seen in prior quarters for the company, resulting in negative profit growth for the year.

During 2023, EXR generated $8.10/share of core funds from operations ("FFO"), down 4% on a y/y basis.

On the bright side, same-store revenue increased by 3.1% and same-store NOI grew by 2.8%.

This continues a long-term trend of positive y/y same-store revenue and NOI growth. As you can see below, EXR has done a great job of compounding its rents (at a rate well above its peer average) over the years.

EXR March 2024 Investor Presentation

Below, you’ll see that this outsized revenue growth has translated directly to best-in-class bottom-line growth as well.

EXR March 2024 Investor Presentation

2023 was a busy year for EXR from an M&A standpoint. The company acquired Life Storage in a $11.6b deal in July, adding 1,200 stores to its portfolio.

The costs associated with their merger (namely, dilution, being that this was an all-stock deal) are hurting EXR’s FFO and adjusted FFO ("AFFO") in the short term.

However, we really like the aggressive expansion here because the size/scale gains that EXR has made in 2023 are going to make its technological investments more profitable over time.

EXR March 2024 Investor Presentation

EXR has taken steps in recent years to automate its processes, increasing operational efficiency and reducing overhead over the long-term.

You can now log into the company’s app, rent a unit, and access/monitor your space with a digital app.

EXR has created a seamless digital experience that scales efficiently as the company expands.

Outside of the LSI deal, EXR added 225 new stores to its portfolio, proving that the self storage space is still highly dislocated, providing the company with a lot of upside potential as the industry continues to consolidate.

Below, you’ll see that not only does EXR offer best-in-class size/scale, but also, a well diversified portfolio from a geographical standpoint (which was aided by the LSI acquisition last year).

EXR March 2024 Investor Presentation

When I talk about sleeping well at night ("SWAN") with my investments, my mind is on three things: owning blue chip assets, buying them at attractive valuations, and receiving a safe, reliable, and predictable passive income stream.

From a quality standpoint, I think it’s clear that EXR is a blue chip (and arguably the best-in-breed self-storage REIT).

That checks box number one.

Now, let’s take a look at the stock’s valuation to see if it checks box number 2 as well.

Valuation

Today, after falling by more than 10% on a year-to-date basis, EXR shares trade with a blended P/AFFO of 18.3x.

This level is represented by the pink line on the chart below. As you can see, outside of the precipitous selloff that EXR experienced in 2023, that ~18-20x level has served as fairly strong support for shares over the years (EXR bottomed out in the 18x range during the COVID-19 selloff and prior to that, it rarely traded below 20x AFFO).

FAST Graphs

EXR obviously got way ahead of itself when it was trading for north of 30x AFFO in 2021. Much of the selloff from those recent highs has been rational (its fundamentals did not justify that sort of premium).

But, I think the market has gone too far down the bearish path here and 18x is now too cheap.

EXR’s average 5, 10, and 15-year P/AFFO multiples are 21.8x, 22.3x, and 20.8x.

To me, a multiple in that 20-21x range makes sense here. With that in mind, I believe that Extra Space Storage offers an attractive margin of safety.

Our “Buy Below” threshold for EXR is $170.00.

Back in December, shares nearly reached that level…but today, EXR offers a margin of safety of 15%.

That’s a solid discount for a blue chip like this.

Looking at consensus AFFO and dividend growth targets, using my target fair value multiple, we see that EXR offers upside potential of ~14% annually over the coming years.

FAST Graphs

I’m always happy to compound my wealth at a strong double-digit rate like that.

And, the best part about my bullish thesis here is that EXR investors get paid a 4.5% dividend yield while they wait for fundamental growth and multiple expansion to inspire share price appreciation.

The Dividend

Lastly, let’s take a look at EXR’s dividend data to make sure that it checks box number three as well.

EXR yields 4.52% right now, which is more than respectable (that’s essentially in-line with the US 2-year treasury note (US2Y) at 4.54%).

However, unlike treasury notes, EXR offers reliable dividend growth.

Extra Space Storage has been growing its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

The stock’s 5-year dividend growth rate is 14.04%.

It’s unclear what EXR’s dividend growth trajectory will look like in the short-term due to the dilution associated with the LSI acquisition.

The company didn’t raise this February like it has in the past.

Yet, we believe that the company’s fundamentals point towards a high degree of dividend safety and ongoing growth prospects.

In 2024, we expect to see EXR generate AFFO of approximately $7.90/share (that’s our conservative estimate).

The company’s annual dividend currently sits at $6.48.

That means the stock’s forward AFFO payout ratio is 82%.

That’s an acceptable level for a self storage REIT. Looking out a bit further into the future, over the medium to long term, we have confidence that this company’s dividend will continue to climb higher.

Conclusion

Extra Space Storage Inc. has been the fastest growing self storage REIT for years now. Moving forward, we still like the company’s prospects.

Consolidation should continue to occur in this industry, and the top dogs like EXR have strong cash flows and balance sheet metrics that should allow it to continue to gobble up the competition.

EXR’s recent double-digit selloff has created an attractive margin of safety.

It wasn’t all that long ago that shares here nearing my fair value target, but now they’re trading at a 15% discount.

Because of the SWAN nature of this company, I’m happy to buy this dip.

I think EXR offers double-digit upside potential, and because of the stock’s safe dividend, can be patient while I wait for sentiment surrounding these shares to shift from negative to positive (likely, whenever the Fed begins cutting rates).

