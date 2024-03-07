arlutz73

At first glance, there are two positives going on for the eighth largest US-based pharmaceuticals company by market capitalisation, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) or BMS for short:

It has a trailing twelve-month [TTM] dividend yield of 4.5%. This is second only to Pfizer (PFE ) at 6.4% among peers with a market capitalisation of over USD 100 billion.

Its TTM GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.3x is far lower than its peers by a significant margin. Biotech company Amgen (AMGN) has the second lowest P/E and even that’s at 22.5x.

But here’s the rub. In the past year, it’s the only stock among peers to see a price decline (see chart below) save Pfizer, which has fallen by 33.4%. In light of this, here I take a closer look at BMY to determine whether there’s a good fundamental reason for the price decline that has boosted the dividend yield or whether the stock is now overdue a move higher. This is specifically in the context of a 12.2% increase in price following its final quarter (Q4 2023) and full-year 2023 results last month.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Patent erosion affects revenues, but a turnaround is here

There has indeed been good reason for stock price weakness on account of its shrinking revenues over 2022 and 2023. The key pain point triggering this trend has been the patent erosion for its cancer treatment Revlimid in March 2022, which has more than halved its revenues between 2021 and 2023. From a high of 27.6% in 2021, the drug’s share in total revenues declined to 21.6% in 2022 and further to 13.5% in 2023. As a result, the company’s total reported revenues for 2023 declined by 2.5%.

However, this detracts from progress with other treatments. Revenues ex-Revlimid saw a 7% increase on the year. Further, with Revlimid's declining influence on revenues, even overall growth is already seeing a turnaround. In Q4 2023, the company has already turned a corner with a small almost 1% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Further, BMS is optimistic about growth in 2024. It anticipates revenue growth in “low single digits” this year, which will reverse the revenue contraction from the past couple of years.

New products shine

There are two reasons why sales can pick up in 2024. The first is progress in new products, which grew by 77% in 2023. The absolute number is still relatively small (see table below), but it’s worth noting that the new product’s share in total revenues has increased from 4.4% in 2022 to ~8% in 2023.

This adds to growth in its cancer treatment Opdivo, which saw a 9% revenue increase in 2023. The treatment is important for BMS in that it brought in 11.7% of the revenues as of last year.

Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Inorganic growth possible

Looking into the more distant future, BMS can also benefit from three recent acquisitions even though they are small as of now. The biggest of these is Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), the biopharma company focused on medication for psychiatric and neurological conditions, for USD 14 billion. The second is the oncology treatment company Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) for USD 4.8 billion. And the third is the radiopharmaceutical therapeutics company RayzeBio (RYZB) for USD 4.1 billion.

As of now, their impact on revenue growth is likely to be limited, however. Of the three, Karuna and Mirati are revenue generating, while RayzeBio is not. The combined revenues for the ones that are revenue generating as of 2022 was at USD 13.1 million. This is a tiny fraction of BMS's total revenues for the year, indicating that they will not impact sales in any meaningful way. Still, there’s promise here, especially with Mirati’s five-year compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 32.2%.

Next, BMS intends to partly fund these acquisitions with debt, so a look at its balance sheet is required here. The company’s total debt-to-assets ratio looks alright at 0.43x as of 2023. Even if all three purchases were made entirely with debt, the needle doesn’t move on the debt ratio materially. In other words, no matter how we look at them, the acquisitions are too small to make an impact right now. But they could well be steps in the right direction.

Weak EPS guidance needs to be seen in perspective

A positive top-line forecast for BMS for 2024 is disappointingly, not expected to translate into earnings growth in 2024, though. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share [EPS] to come in between USD 7.10-7.40 in 2024. At the midpoint of the range, this is a 3.5% decline from 2023’s level of USD 7.51, making it the second consecutive year of decline.

However, the figure needs to be looked at in perspective. The number declined from last year because of lower amortisation expenses that get added back to the non-GAAP numbers compared to 2022 and also higher income taxes in 2023. The GAAP EPS actually showed a 31% increase (see chart below for details). And the same may well be true for this year.

Consider the dividends

The dividends are also worth considering, keeping in mind the stock’s superior dividend yield compared to the sector. Further, the company points out in its latest earnings release that it has paid dividends consistently for the past 92 years. It expects the annual dividend for the current financial year to be USD 2.40, which sustains its TTM yield of 4.5%. Also, even though BMS has been a laggard as far as price is concerned over the long term, its dividends have helped in maintaining positive total returns (see chart below).

Price and Total Returns, 10y (Source: Seeking Alpha)

What next?

A look at the long-term price returns is not encouraging to any investor. However, for 2024, I do believe that there’s upside to the stock. The company’s revenue growth is expected to turn positive again and it may well report a positive GAAP EPS. At the same time, its P/E is very attractive compared to the sector and so is its dividend yield. I’m going with a Buy on the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.