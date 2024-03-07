Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SurgePays: Taking To 'Neutral' Given ACP Uncertainty (Downgrade)

Mar. 07, 2024 2:34 PM ETSurgePays, Inc. (SURG) StockTMUS, CHTR, VZ, VZ:CA
Summary

  • SurgePays heavily relies on the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is set to end soon, posing a major risk to the company.
  • Congress has introduced the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act to keep the program going, but its passage is uncertain.
  • The potential end of the ACP program adds significant risk to SurgePays, impacting its customer base and future growth prospects.

An Unrecognizable Businesswoman Using Her Mobile Phone While Working In The Office

FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Back in January, I started coverage of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) with a “Buy” rating, noting the company has nice growth prospects as its expands its convenience store distribution network and improves gross margins. However, the company depends

Geoffrey Seiler
Geoffrey Seiler
4.12K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

