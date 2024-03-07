FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Back in January, I started coverage of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) with a “Buy” rating, noting the company has nice growth prospects as its expands its convenience store distribution network and improves gross margins. However, the company depends heavily on the Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP"), which could be set to end soon. Let’s catch up on the name ahead of its earnings expected post-market on Tuesday, March 12th.

Company Profile

As a reminder, SURG is a fintech and telecom provider that primarily serves low-income customers. About 85% of its revenue comes from its wireless service offerings. The company owns two MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators), Torch and SurgePhone, which provide services over the AT&T (T) and T-Mobile US (TMUS) networks. MNVOs gain access to carrier networks at wholesales rates and then offer plans that are cheaper than the major carriers, while being responsible for customer service and sales.

The company has an FCC license to provide subsidized wireless services to qualifying individuals through the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is where the bulk of its revenue come from. The program affords qualifying households a $30 per month subsidy, as well as $100 for an LTE-enabled tablet.

SURG also provides prepaid wireless and financial products to consumers. These are usually sold to lower income consumer who don’t have access to checking accounts and credit cards. It primarily uses convenience stores as its main point of distribution.

The Potential End of the ACP Program

In my original article, I said the biggest risk that SURG faces is the reliance of it and its customers on the ACP subsidy program. At the time, I said if it were to be eliminated or reduced, that it would be a major blow to the company.

Well, it didn’t take long for the program to be threatened. In early February, the program stopped taking new applicants. In addition, any households that de-enrolled in the program would be not be able to re-apply or re-enroll during the enrollment freeze.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, the FCC came out and said that April would officially be the last full month of the program due to insufficient funding. Providers in the program must notify customers by March 19th that the program is ending and how this will impact their bills and service. Providers will also have to send a second notice with the last bill when full ACP benefits are applied.

The FCC conducted a survey ahead of the potential end of the program. Over three-quarters of respondents said the end of the program “would disrupt their service by making them change their plan or drop internet service entirely.” Meanwhile, 80% of participants said the reason they had inconsistent Internet service or no Internet service was due to affordability.

Now, Congress has introduced the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act, which would infuse the program with $7 billion to keep it going. However, at a time when Republicans and Democrats are fighting over the budget ahead of the election, there is no guarantee the bill gets passed into law.

A number of companies involved with the program same out and discussed the issue at a recent Morgan Stanley Conference earlier this month.

At the conference, Comcast (CMCSA) CFO Jason Armstrong said:

“No, see that's right, we've got 1.4 million ACP customers disclosed out on the fourth quarter call. The majority of them were preexisting customers to Comcast, right? So they just moved into the ACP program, which I think is important. And so with ACP, I think like anything, hope for the best in a continuation, but I think you have to plan for the worst, which is going away and there's disruption. So that's what we're planning for.”

At the same conference, Charter (CHTR) CEO Christopher Winfrey said:

“So people are watching what we do and what we say, and my hope and expectation is that ACP and its predecessor programs have been very successful in connecting low-income households and keeping them connected. So simply put, I think it's a bipartisan issue. I think there's support to make it happen. And I hope that leadership is willing to bring the issue to the table and get it renewed in a sustainable way, including if it needs modifications or whatnot. But I think it's been a good program. And my hope and expectation is still that it could get renewed and that it happens before too long because I think it will be disruptive if it goes too much further."

Also at the conference, TMUS President of Marketing Michael Kutx said

“We don't participate in ACP on our postpaid business, and we do have a very, very small amount that sits inside Metro. All that being said, our participation in this business is on the mobile side. And we don't forecast that customers are going to completely forgo their mobile connection. It's to interwound with their life. It's an important connection to their communities.”

Verizon (VZ) CFO Anthony Skiadas, meanwhile, said:

“So when we gave the guidance at the beginning of the year, we assumed that the ACP funding would stay intact. Assuming that it goes away, the team has a plan for that if and when that happens. We've said previously that the impacts are in our prepaid business. And what we said was we have about 1.2 million subs in our prepaid business that avail themselves to ACP that's less than 10% of our prepaid business. On the postpaid side, we said the impacts were pretty minimal, both in mobility and Fios. The impacts we would see mostly are on the service revenue side. The margin impacts are very minimal from ACP. It's obviously something we're going to continue to watch, but Sampath and the team are ready if we need to pivot.”

The views on the program from participating companies is hope that it will get extended, but also a lot of uncertainty if it will. However, the impact on them is minuscule compared to what the impact would be on SURG, as the bulk of its business relies on this program.

As such, this adds a lot of risk to the company moving forward, as it would have to switch much of its customer base to new plans, and then likely have more difficulty adding new customers given the lack of an ACP incentive.

At the very least, the new customer freeze will likely impact SURG’s Q1 and thus its guidance when it reports its results next week. At this point, SURG's Q4 results mean very little compared to what it says the impact of the potential end of the ACP could have on its business.

Valuation

SURG trades around 4.5x the 2023 consensus adjusted EBITDA of $26.1 million and 3.7x the 2023 consensus of $31.3 million.

The company has 5.6 million warrants outstanding with a $4.99 exercise price. That would boost its EV/EBITDA for 2024 to 4.1x.

It trades at a forward P/E of 4.9x the 2023 consensus of $1.46. Based on 2024 analyst estimates of $1.91, it trades at 3.8x.

SURG is projected to growth its revenue 13.8% in 2023 and about 5.4% in 2024.

SURG is cheap by any conventional method. However, given the uncertain status of the ACP program, there is also a lot of uncertainty with the what future numbers will look like.

Conclusion

Given the uncertainty of the ACP program and SurgePays, Inc.’s ties to it, I’d walk away from the stock at the moment. The likelihood is that a deal ultimately gets passed to continue to fund the program. However, I feel the downside risk is too much to rely on an infighting government to pass any bill ahead of the election.

If the program gets funded, investors can always jump back into the name. However, at this time I would want to take a more defensive stance, especially with Q1 already set to be disrupted from the ACP freeze.

As such, I am removing my "Buy" rating and I'm now neutral on SurgePays, Inc. stock. I will also withdraw my price target until there is more certainty around the ACP program.