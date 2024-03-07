Albemarle: The Race To Cut Costs (Downgrade)

awiekupo/iStock via Getty Images

Strapped for cash, what now?

I have been bullish on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) at these prices even though it continues to go through a cycle of weakness. I am downgrading this to hold and have reduced my share count while I wait to see if the company can pivot to positive free cash flow. I was optimistic upon viewing the cost-cutting plan pre-announcement of a $2 Billion offering of convertible preferred [please note this amount was recently revised by Albemarle up from $1.75 Billion]. This is a signal that cost-cutting plans will fall short of meeting the company's future CAPEX needs and that the CAPEX will not only exceed cash from operations but also pressure the company's total liquidity sources which are currently insufficient.

On the most recent 10K filing, the company presented total liquidity of $1.8 Billion USD. This amount included:

$890 million cash

$880 million revolver

$100 million other credit lines

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the cash flow statement TTM, we observe the following:

$1.325 Billion cash from operations

$2.1 Billon dollar CAPEX

An $824 million dollar shortfall to be free cash flow positive

Where are the cuts coming from?

Albemarle 2023 10K

We can see front and center in the most recent 2023 10K presentation that cost-cutting is at its core. Here is a summary of what the company plans to do:

Rephase project CAPEX to focus on only significantly progressed projects.

Reducing headcount and SG&A OpEx.

Possibly selling non-core assets

When the company mentions the sale of non-core assets, it could either mean early-stage lithium stakes or the other chemical businesses that the company operates.

The company operates (1) Energy Storage; (2) Specialties; and (3) Ketjen.

Ketjen, which is the company's catalysts business could be a target to sell as it generates the least amount of revenue. The company now owns lithium assets worldwide. From my previous article running through the revenue breakdown, the actual revenue and profit-producing assets are comprised of the following:

The current lithium resources for Albemarle are:

Salar de Atecama, Chile 30% of supply

Greenbushes and Wodgina, Australia 64% of supply

Silver Peak, Nevada 6% of supply

The other 12 properties I count could be viable options to shop. 9 of these properties are conversion properties or what we might consider refineries for the lithium carbonate and hard rock hydroxy sources. I am assuming that conversion properties require less maintenance CAPEX after the buildout is complete and 4 of these conversion properties are in China, which should also mean low cost.

That would leave Kings Mountain North Carolina and Magnolia Arkansas as potential sellable assets along with the conversion project in Richburg South Carolina. Some oil and gas companies have shown interest in purchasing U.S.-based lithium projects in Arkansas, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and they may be interested in expanding their footprint.

In my opinion, Albemarle needs to focus on the revenue-producing mines and non-US-based conversion projects and shop the other U.S. assets. Just getting through the US regulatory system itself is such a hassle that any mining operation could take much longer to get to the production phase than those in countries with less regulation. Yes, other countries have political risks, but in a cash crunch, I would prefer to focus on the projects that could get me production now.

ROIC

Data by YCharts

We can see the return on invested capital for Albemarle has plummeted after a large spike coinciding with the EV craze that occurred during COVID-19. ROIC is roughly equivalent to the company's current gross margins.

tradingeconomics.com

The ROIC chart corresponds with the current state of lithium pricing. Demand is waning as auto manufacturers curb their EV plans and focus more largely on hybrid vehicles. I still believe that lithium batteries will be at the core of clean energy solutions in the future, but charging infrastructure, charging technology as it relates to the speed at which a battery can charge, and charging capacity all need to improve.

Percent off high

Data by YCharts

The new pref equity offering kicked the stock down another peg. We sit at -63.97 % off the all-time high. Yes, earnings and revenue have improved substantially, but the company may have bitten off more than it can chew regarding property developments. Too much capital is locked up in assets that will continue to require substantial CAPEX before it can realize a return. So while the earnings multiples look good, CAPEX continues to outstrip cash from operations and continues to worsen.

I believe that Albemarle will come out of the next few years a leaner company with fewer assets to develop.

"Heat" Check

10 YR EPS growth rate VS. SP growth rate

Data by YCharts

We can see this progression of a huge jump in EPS over the past decade, but a cratering of the free cash flow which has led to increased leverage. These lines began their divergence almost exactly at the point where Albemarle got into the lithium business in 2015.

Data by YCharts

Vs all time

Data by YCharts

When Albemarle started its transition from a specialty chemicals company into the largest lithium producer we see some positive and negative trends. While this spurned large growth in earnings per share metrics and for a time share price increases, it has since receded due to free cash flow destruction.

This should be a warning to investors in junior lithium miners, the CAPEX requirement for lithium mining is no joke.

Data by YCharts

Mining lithium in massive quantities is a brand-new industry. Albemarle is now at the point where it has a satisfactory buildout of lithium mines. It now has to reduce capital expenditures to return to free cash flow. Free cash flow is our true yield as an investor and should be the primary item we concern ourselves with. It is the one item that allows the company to buy back shares, pay down debt, increase dividends, and reinvest in itself without taking on further debt.

Albemarle has been at it for almost a decade now and is just at this moment transitioning into this phase/realization of its business cycle. For those who wish to buy pre-production assets, please observe these charts and realize the long road that needs to be traversed.

Valuation model

The valuation model of the business is hard to pin down due to the stage at which the company now sits. Let's look at some of Albemarle's projections and use a 20% gross margin to make some assumptions.

Albemarle Annual presentation FY 2023

The company is projecting a topline growth rate in lithium sales of a 20% CAGR through 2027. The other US properties are not mentioned on the side bar which leads me to believe they may be "non-core" up-for-sale assets.

I surmised in my last article that the "energy storage" business now comprises 74% of Albemarle's overall revenue exposure. I will assume that amount grows to an average of 80% through this period. That would mean our starting line is $7.693 Billion of the current $9.612 Billion in revenue is attributed to lithium. I am giving the company 4 years' worth of compounding periods since we are now in 2024.

After 4 years of topline CAGR at 20%, you would end up with $15.952 Billion in lithium sales. Even leaving the other segment revenue flat would result in an extra $1.923 Billion in revenue for a total of $17.875 Billion in revenue by the end of FY 2027.

Starting here and working backward, we can see that gross profit margins have suffered recently. This is due to higher costs combined with lower prices of the commodity in question, lithium. Although we now sit at around 12% gross margins, going back to 2016 the company averaged 32.69% gross margins including the most recent financial year.

With excess supply coming in and a lack of demand for lithium with several EV projects curtailed in the interim, I will put the next 4-year gross margin at 20%. This would reflect a reduction in the cost of goods sold and a reasonable increase in lithium prices as demand returns and battery tech improves.

A 20% margin on $17.875 Billion would get us to $3.575 Billion in gross profits FY 2027. Since Albemarle has unusual items in different years that often result in higher net income margins versus gross profit margins, we'll assume that the two are equivalent in 2027 and $3.575 Billion is our best-case scenario to work with and add depreciation and amortization to that number to get our cash from operations.

Looking at TTM numbers, the company indicates that they can continue their re-focused CAPEX structure, curtail OPeX, and continue to grow revenue at a 20% CAGR in the energy storage segment with $750 million less in total costs. This should increase cash from operations by the amount of OpeX reduction.

The company specifically said they want to harvest $250 million from working capital after a headcount reduction. They also want to reduce operating costs by $95 million. The total accounts for $345 million. We can add this into cash from operations. The other $405 million should then come from CAPEX spending getting us to the total $750 million reduction plan. If we pulled this forward a year and kept everything else constant that would leave the company with $1.67 Billion cash from operations paired with $1.744 Billion CAPEX. Still free cash flow negative.

Data by YCharts

The past 10 years have seen Depreciation and Amortization grow from $100m/year to $429.9m/year current. This is a CAGR of 15.7%. I will use this amount to model out D&A into the future to arrive at a 2027 number to pair with gross profit.

Starting with $429 million in 2024, the 4 years ending 2027 could leave us with D&A to the tune of $768 million at a 15.7% CAGR. Thus $3.575 Billion + $768 million= $4.34 Billion cash from operations 2027.

As I mentioned earlier, I am using the reduced CAPEX number for FY 2024 of $1.744 Billion and trying to model a number for 2027. To assume this would be static to falling would be naive with the new preferred equity offering in my opinion. It can't be due to their maturity schedule which does not look too intimidating.

Albemarle MRQ 10-Q

2025 has a $398 million 1.125% note coming due, but everything else is after the company's 2027 model ramp-up.

So, if we take this $2 Billion offering [net $1.94 Billion] and assume it's needed for CAPEX over 4 years, that puts us up $485m per year. If we add this as a static amount, the reduced CAPEX structure of $1.744 Billion plus $485 million could be a logical, minimum CAPEX threshold to carry through to 2027, or a CAPEX of $2.229 Billion in 2027.

Using an Owner Earnings model with :

A+B-C / RFR, with A being the equivalent modeled net income, B being 2027 D&A, and C being CAPEX, we would have A+B= $4,340-$2,229= $2,111 million free cash flow. Divided by the current risk free rate of 5% gets us to a $42.22 Billion fair market cap. Let's also assume the convertible pref adds at least 10% more shares to the current 117 million, thus 128 million shares outstanding in 2027. 42,220 market cap/128 million shares could get us to a future fair intrinsic value of $329.84/share.

Being that Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett as described in the Warren Buffett Way would not want to pay more than 80% of intrinsic value, I would peg 2027 future value at $263.87/share should Albemarle be able to execute.

Risks

However, the trends for CAPEX for these lithium projects have gone up in a parabola since Albemarle began to pursue this industry. My assumptions above are rosy. I am now waiting until the company can prove to me that it can produce one full year of positive free cash flow in this lithium price environment. I will begin to add again once that is proven. For now, I have reduced and hold.

Summary

I believe in the future of lithium and that Albemarle is the best bet should everything pan out. I currently prefer to play it with batteries as companies like Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) (OTCPK:PCRFF) have noted battery cell margins improving due to the underlying cost of lithium being suppressed. The P/E ratios on Albemarle have been low and somewhat of a value trap due to the inability to get cash from operations above ongoing CAPEX resulting in negative free cash flow that has now been chronic. As stated, I am holding and waiting for proof that the lithium business can turn consistent free cash flow.