Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy investment rating for Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) [005380:KS]. My earlier December 14, 2023, write-up outlined the key positive factors for the stock.

In this latest update, I turn my attention to Hyundai Motor's most recent monthly sales data for the U.S. market, and the potential corporate actions (e.g., business unit listing, shareholder capital return etc.) that the company could possibly undertake to enhance shareholder value.

HYMTF's February 2024 sales for the U.S. market were good, which makes it more likely that the company's first quarter results can exceed expectations. Separately, there are media reports suggesting that Hyundai Motor is proposing a public listing of its Indian business operations, which could possibly translate into valuation multiple expansion and a higher level of capital returned to shareholders. Taking into account these factors and developments, I don't see any reasons to change my bullish view of Hyundai Motor

Readers should be aware that the company's shares can be bought and sold on the OTC market and the Korean equity market. The average daily trading values for Hyundai Motor's shares traded on the Over-The-Counter market and the Korea Exchange were $0.3 million and $200 million, respectively for the past three months as per S&P Capital IQ data. There are international brokerages such as Monex Boom Securities which provide access to the Korean equity market for investors who demand a higher level of trading liquidity.

HYMTF Achieves Highest Ever February Sales In The U.S. Market

Last Friday on March 1, HYMTF issued a media release disclosing the latest monthly sales figure for its U.S. business unit, Hyundai Motor America.

As indicated in its March 1, 2024 press release, Hyundai Motor's U.S. sales expanded by +5.8% YoY from 57,031 units in February 2023 to 60,341 units for February 2024. This also implied that the company's U.S. operations witnessed a +26.9% MoM (Month-on-Month) growth in unit sales as compared to its January 2024 sales of 47,543 units. HYMTF emphasized in its March 1 media release that this was a "record-breaking" month for the company, as it had registered its highest ever February unit sales in the U.S. market.

In particular, it is worth highlighting the strong performance of the company's Santa Fe SUV model. In specific terms, Hyundai Motor's Sante Fe saw unit sales for the U.S. market jump by +53.4% MoM from 6,201 for January 2024 to 9,239 in February 2024. Earlier, HYMTF highlighted at its Q4 2023 earnings call in late-January this year that its "global SUV sales portion increased by 4 percentage point year-over-year to 55.2% due to global launch of new Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid." It is reasonable to assume that Hyundai Motor's Santa Fe SUV line is exhibiting robust sales growth momentum.

Hyundai Motor is expected to announce its Q1 2024 financial results in late April, and the company's solid February 2024 U.S. sales increase the probability of a positive earnings surprise next month. According to its Q4 2023 earnings presentation published on its investor relations website, the U.S. (+12.3% unit sales expansion) was the second-fastest growing market for HYMTF after Europe (+15.3% unit sales growth) in 2023, and accounted for 19% of the company's total unit sales last year.

Potential Listing Of Indian Business Could Enhance Shareholder Value

Reuters reported in February 2024 that Hyundai Motor is "planning to list its Indian unit." I am of the view that this corporate action might potentially unlock value for the company's shareholders.

On one hand, the listing of HYMTF's Indian business operations could bring about a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations.

According to the February 2024 Reuters article, the indicative valuation for Hyundai Motor's business in India is $30 billion, which is equivalent to about three-quarters of Hyundai Motor's market capitalization. In comparison, India only represented about 5% of HYMTF's unit sales for 2023.

As another comparison, Hyundai Motor is now trading at a consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 5.4 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). In contrast, the market currently values Indian automotive company Maruti Suzuki India Limited [MSIL:IN] at 25.3 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E.

These numbers highlighted above send a strong signal that Hyundai Motor's shares are undervalued, and the IPO of the company's Indian business at a favorable valuation could be a catalyst for the stock.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor could possibly fund new shareholder capital return initiatives with the Indian IPO proceeds.

HYMTF intends to realize proceeds of approximately $3 billion (7% of Hyundai Motor's market capitalization) from the listing of its Indian operations (source: February 2024 Reuters article). This might help to finance Hyundai Motor's future share repurchases and dividend distributions.

Late last month, Korea's Financial Services Commission published a press release indicating that it is considering new "tax incentives and benefits" to encourage Korean businesses to "increase shareholder returns" via actions such as "dividends, buybacks, and treasury stock cancellation." Hyundai Motor might be motivated to distribute more capital to its shareholders in the future, considering regulatory support.

When Hyundai Motor announced its latest Q4 2023 results in late-January 2024, the company didn't disclose a new share repurchase plan. Also, its full-year FY 2023 dividend payout ratio of 25% was decent but unexciting. Taking into account the potential India IPO and the Korean regulators' recent announcement, it is realistic to assume that Hyundai Motor will become more aggressive with its shareholder capital return initiatives in the near future.

Concluding Thoughts

A Buy rating for Hyundai Motor is maintained. I am impressed with HYMTF's February 2024 sales numbers for the U.S. market, and I have a favorable opinion of the company's potential India listing.

