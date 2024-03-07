Crocs Q4: Looking For HEYDUDE To Rebound In Second Half

clovercity

I started coverage of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) with a “Buy” rating last March, arguing the company was undervalued and the Crocs brand had staying power and a number of growth opportunities. The stock is flattish since then. I later upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” in June, and last wrote about the stock in December, calling it the most undervalued footwear company entering 2024. It is up nearly 30% since that last write-up.

While the stock is not nearly as undervalued as it was in December, I continue to view the now as materially undervalued, and see potential in the company turning around its HEYDUDE brand, thus my "Strong Buy" rating. With the company recently reporting earnings, let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, CROX owns its namesake footwear brand Crocs as well as HEYDUDE. The Crocs brand is known for its iconic molded clog silhouette, but it also comes in other styles such as sandals, edges, flips, and slides.

The HEYDUDE footwear brand, which it acquired in 2022, is known for its casual shoes with a flex-and-fold outsole and ergonomic insole.

Both brands are sold through the wholesale and DTC channels.

Q4 Results

For its Q4 reported last month, CROX saw revenue grow 1.6%, or 1.5% in constant currencies, to $960.1 million, topping the $958.5 million consensus.

Crocs brand revenue jumped 10.0%, or 9.9% on a constant currency basis, to $732.5 million. Crocs DTC comparable store sales rose 10.7%.

North American Crocs revenue rose 3.1% to $471.3 million. Crocs North American DTC sales climbed 6.9%, while North American wholesale revenue fell -5.1%.

International Crocs revenue jumped 24.9% to $261.2 million. DTC revenue soared 40.0%, while wholesale revenue jumped 18.3%. Asia revenue jumped 36%, with Europe up 16%.

HEYDUDE brand revenue fell –18.5% to $227.6 million. DTC revenues decreased -9.1% to $123.9 million, while wholesales revenue sank -27.4% to $103.7 million. Comparable DTC sales dropped -14.2%.

Adjusted gross margins rose 40 basis points to 55.7%. Crocs led the way with adjusted gross margins climbing 340 basis points to 59.5%, while HEYDUDE adjusted gross margins declined -170 basis points to 45.5%. Overall adjusted operating margin was 24.1%, down 190 basis points.

Adjusted EPS of $2.58, meanwhile, came in above analyst expectations of $2.37.

Turning to the balance sheet, inventory was down to $385.1 million from $471.6 million a year ago. The company said Crocs inventory was down -7% to $281 million, while HEYDUDE inventory was -38% lower to $104 million.

CROX ended the quarter with $1.66 billion in debt and $149.3 million in cash & equivalents. Leverage was 1.3x.

The company generated $930.4 million in operating cash flow in 2023, with free cash flow of $814.8 million.

Looking ahead, CROX guided for Q1 revenue to fall by -1.5% to +0.5%. Crocs revenue is projected to grow between 6-8%, while HEYDUDE revenue is expected to fall -23% to -20%.

It is projecting adjusted operating margins of 22.0% and adjusted EPS of between $2.15-2.25.

For the full year, the company forecast revenue to grow 3-5% growth. Crocs revenue is projected to rise by 4-6%, with HEYDUDE revenue flat to slightly up. It is looking for operating margins of 25.0% and adjusted EPS of $12.05-12.50.

Discussing its outlook for the HEYDUDE brand, the company sees the brand’s sell-in and sell-through normalizing in the second half.

On its Q4 earnings call, CEO Andrew Rees said:

“The underlying sellout for the HEYDUDE brand has been strong, right? It is a top-performing brand for many of our wholesale partners, and it ranks highly in their brand stack. The HEYDUDE brand during 2023 gained market share in the fashion casual category, actually substantial market share, we believe, based on the Circana data about 200 basis points. So, it was one of the larger market share gains, and that's in terms of consumer takeaway. .. Now we've changed some pricing strategies and dynamics in our DTC business, which is causing us to give up some revenue but also to drive higher margins. So, in essence, what we see is we kind of read through to the consumer that we are selling more pairs to more consumers and gaining market share. … And I would say, as we talk to those strategic partners, and frankly, you've heard from a number of them, those that are public, they are really bullish on the brand. So that's kind of what we see from a consumer lens. I think the second piece I'd say that drives trajectory for the business is that outlet business, right? So, we opened up those five outlet stores in the back end of last year. We're very pleased with the performance of those stores and will open more this year. And as you go through the year, the cumulative revenues and profit that you get from those stores is substantial.”

After three disappointing quarters in a row, investors reacted favorably to CROX’s most recent report. The company’s namesake brand has been doing well, with solid performance in North America and strong growth in international markets. Its newer sandal silhouette has been resonating with customers, with sales growing 29% in 2023 to $400 million, now making up 13% of its Crocs business. Its Jibbitz business has also performed well, seeing growth of 17% last year and representing nearly 10% of its Crocs sales mix.

HEYDUDE remains an issue as it has throughout most of 2023. The company previously sold too much inventory into the wholesale channel, which it is still working through. However, there are some positive signs. Sell-through has been solid, and the brand has been taking share. The company’s planned outlet store strategy with the brand, similar to the one it has used with Crocs, looks like it should help with margins and sales in the future, and overall help strengthen the brand.

The HEYDUDE guidance is backend loaded, which isn’t ideal, but the expected improved performance should line up with the important back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons.

Overall, the most important takeaways from its most recent earnings results are that Crocs brands sales remain strong, especially in international markets, the sandal category continues to do well, and the company has a well articulated plan to turnaround HEYDUDE.

Valuation

CROX trades around 8.3x the 2024 consensus adjusted EBITDA of $1.11 billion and 7.9x the 2025 consensus of $1.17 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 9.8x the 2024 consensus of $12.49. Based on 2025 analyst estimates of $13.64, it trades at 8.9x.

CROX is projected to growth its revenue 4.4% in 2024 and about 5.4% in 2025.

CROX is one of the cheapest footwear companies out there.

CROX Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

The Crocs brand accounts for at least $900 million of CROX’s ’25 EBITDA, if you just allocate SG&A proportionately. Place a multiple of 11-13x on that, which is the low end of the range of what footwear companies are trading at, and that gets you a $133-163 stock valuation. If the company spends $800 million paying down debt and/or buying back shares (it was $844 million in 2023), that would equal a $146-176 at the end of 2024. My valuation range is up from my prior range of $135-165 mostly on the expectation of the company directing more cash flow towards debt repayment and buybacks than I have previously estimated.

I’d also place a value on HEYDUDE of at least $1 billion, which is much less than the $2.5 billion the company paid when it acquired the brand in 2022. That would be another $16.50 a share in value.

Conclusion

Despite the stock’s strong performance so far in 2023, CROX remains one of the cheapest footwear companies out there. On a standalone basis, I think the Crocs brand by itself is worth at least $150 per share. The brand has been a solid grower, and continues to show a lot of potential in international markets, as well as in category expansion such as with sandals.

What likely moves the stock higher from here, though, is a rebound in the HEYDUDE brand. The brand has been a disappointment, and the company appears to have overpaid, but management is not sitting still, and I like its strategy of focusing on key vendors, reducing channel inventory, and beginning to open outlets. The latter has proven a great way for many apparel and footwear companies to get rid of excess inventory in a more productive way.

I think the market is missing the opportunity in CROX turning around the HEYDUDE brand, while underestimating Crocs growth potential in international markets and with newer silhouettes like sandals.

I am going to keep my “Strong Buy” rating and raise my target to $175, which now incorporates assigning some value to the HEYDUDE brand.

The biggest risk to my thesis would be HEYDUDE not bouncing back, and continuing to struggle. A weaker economy or any change in consumer preference to the Crocs brand is another risk. The bearish thesis on the stock would be that HEYDUDE will not bounce back and that Crocs' growth will start to slow as consumer tastes change.