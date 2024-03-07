Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.07K Followers

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Baca - IR

Jorge Alberto Ganoza - President, CEO and Co-Founder

David Whittle - COO, West Africa

Cesar Velasco - COO, Latin America

Luis Dario Ganoza - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host Carlos Baca, Investor Relations. Carlos, over to you.

Carlos Baca

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to Fortuna Silver Mines fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational results conference call. Hosting the call today on behalf of Fortuna will be Jorge Alberto Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder; Luis Dario Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer; Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer, Latin America; and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer, West Africa.

Today's earnings call presentation will be available on our website at fortunasilver.com. As a reminder, statements made during this call are subject to the reader advisories included in yesterday's news release and in the earnings call presentation. Financial figures contained in the presentation and discussed in today's call are presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Before I turn over the call to Jorge, I would like to indicate that this earnings call contains forward-looking information that is based on the company's current expectations, estimates, and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection made in the forward-looking information. A description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors is set out in the company's annual

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.