Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Graham Sones - VP of IR

Mickey McKee - President and CEO

John Griggs - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Rollyson - Raymond James

John Mackay - Goldman Sachs

Neel Mitra - Bank of America

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Zack Van Everen - TPH

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Operator

Greetings, welcome to the Kodiak Gas Services Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to, Graham Sones, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Graham Sones

Good morning. We appreciate you joining us for the Kodiak Gas Services conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Participating from the company today are Mickey McKee, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Griggs, Chief Financial Officer. Following my remarks, Mickey and John will provide a high-level commentary on the company, fourth quarter and full year financial results and our 2024 outlook before opening the call for Q&A.

Before I turn the call over to Mickey, I have a few housekeeping items to cover. There will be a replay of today's call available via webcast and also by phone until March 14, 2024. Information on how to access the replay can be found on the Investors tab of our website at kodiakgas.com. Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, March 7, 2024, and therefore, you're advised that such information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay or transcript reading.

