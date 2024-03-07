Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What If Rates Are Not Cut This Year? The Potential Impact To REITs

Mar. 07, 2024 4:15 PM ETVNQ, O, WPC, MAA, GOOD
REITer's Digest
Summary

  • The increase in the ten year treasury's yield has caused REIT share prices to decline over the past two years.
  • High-quality REITs that proactively manage their portfolios have performed better than those who have not reacted to macroeconomic changes.
  • The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates depends on inflation, and if inflation remains elevated, it is unlikely that rates will be cut.
  • We explore two REITs that are highly exposed to interest rate risk.

Recent History (Real Estate In the Post ZIRP era)

REITs have been beaten down by rising interest rates over the past two years. As the ten year reaches a normalized yield, share prices across the industry have

REITer's Digest
I am a real estate professional with nearly a decade of experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P500 REIT and Big Four firm, I am intimately familiar with the public real estate markets and REIT analysis. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

