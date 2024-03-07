Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where Are We Now Directionally For The U.S. 10yr?

Mar. 07, 2024 4:00 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.6K Followers

Summary

  • We called the way up – it made sense to us. But the move on the way down has been a tad tougher.
  • The pop in MoM inflation and risk-on are complications for the rate cut story. So, bonds need a weak payrolls report, else they’re vulnerable.
  • Weakness would be a sub-150k headline and a meaningful move to(wards) a 4% unemployment rate, and extrapolation of more.

United States Treasury Department

Douglas Rissing

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA

The move from 3.8% to 4.3% on the US 10yr coincided with an unwind of rate cut discounts. First no March cut, then no May cut and then 50:50 for June. The key drivers were: 1) retracement from what was

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.6K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.