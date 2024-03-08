ryasick

Introduction

Nothing excites me more than an opportunity to grow my income at cheaper valuations. One way to do that currently is by investing in the REIT sector. As readers may know, I've written plenty of articles regarding the opportunity REITs have presented investors because of the sharp decline they've experienced in the last two years.

However, there are some that are currently even more attractively priced and one in particular that comes to mind is Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), a diversified REIT that I think has been mispriced by the market. And in this article I'll discuss not only why I think the market is misjudging, but why it may be the perfect opportunity to boost your income.

Brief Overview

For those unfamiliar with Armada Hoffler Properties, they are a small-cap REIT that invests in high-quality retail, multifamily, and office assets throughout the U.S. Most of their properties are located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern parts of the United States with a large concentration of them located in the Greater Baltimore/Washington D.C. area.

They also have properties located in coastal Virginia and the Carolinas. The REIT was founded in the 1970's and went public in 2013, a little more than a decade ago. Since they were founded in Chesapeake, Virginia, the company seems to focus on properties located on the Eastern side of the states.

In reference to their retail portfolios, they lease to some well-known tenants like Kroger (KR), Home Depot (HD), The TJX Companies (TJX), and Costco (COST). They also lease their office properties to banking giant Morgan Stanley (MS) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), a company that designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships. As a Navy veteran, I grew very accustomed to HII during my 21 years of Naval service.

Why Are They Mispriced By Mr. Market?

Besides the obvious reason of REITs being punished over the past two years due to rising rates, making it more expensive to fund their growth, the second reason AHH's price has been suppressed is their association with office properties.

Office REITs have been beaten down by the market in the past two years, more so than their peers. This has even caused REITs like Realty Income (O) and W.P. Carey (WPC) to spin-off their office properties in the process.

Most know the pandemic changed a lot in the workforce with most businesses adopting a work-from-home strategy and now a hybrid work schedule. And although some companies are requiring their employees back into the office, the uncertainty surrounding this causes most office REITs to be severely undervalued right now.

Most have seen their occupancies decline over this period which has also placed downward pressures on their financials. In the chart below you can see some office REITs that have seen their price fall more so than that of their retail peers.

Data by YCharts

You can see above how office REITs or those considered to be office REITs like Alexandria Real Estate (ARE), Highwoods Properties (HIW), and Armada Hoffler are all down double-digits compared to their retail peers over the same period. So, now that we've discussed why the share price has fallen, let's get into why the stock is a great opportunity for income.

2023 Earnings

Despite 2023 being a very challenging year for businesses as a whole, especially REITs, AHH's financials were solid to close out the year. The company reported their Q4 earnings this past February and their numbers were solid. FFO of $0.31 was flat quarter-over-quarter but grew a penny from Q1. Revenue, however, increased steadily by 15% over the same period.

And this grew more than 35% from $144.18 million in the first quarter. For the full-year the company brought in FFO of $1.24, up 2% year-over-year. Rental revenues were $59.8 million, up from roughly $55.7 million at the end of 2022. Their property segment NOI increased 4.2% for the fourth quarter and was $160.1 million for the full-year.

However, same-store NOI declined 6% during Q4 on a GAAP-basis but was up less than 1% on a cash-basis. Both were up for the full-year 0.9% and 2.3% respectively. Again, not great but ok considering the challenging economic backdrop.

One thing you don't see often from REITs are share buybacks. And AHH's management took advantage of being mispriced by the market repurchasing 1.2 million shares for $12.6 million. Most know REITs issue shares to raise equity for growth, so seeing the company taking shares off the market is a plus, especially from a REIT.

Something that investors worry about when investing in REITs is share dilution. During the quarter management did state that they plan to issue shares in the future through their ATM program to raise capital for financing. Some shareholders may have been confused by this. Why raise the dividend and buyback shares if you're going to turn around and issue new shares in the near term?

This is a valid question and I can't answer why but in my opinion it's just a part of their business model. Issuing shares. Still, if you issue less shares that you repurchased, this still puts you in a financially stronger position as there are still less shares. It could be that management also expects the share price to be higher with rates expected to decline in the near future.

Dividend Safety

With office REITs investors may be worried about the dividend safety as they've faced a lot of pressure since the pandemic. And with interest rates rising rapidly since 2022, this is a good question. But most REITs, although their share prices have been suppressed, their fundamentals continue to remain strong.

With FFO of $1.24, this safely covered the annualized dividend payout of $0.775 giving the REIT a payout ratio of 62.5%. Using the REITs shares outstanding of roughly 66.8 million, the REIT would need $51.8 million to cover the annualized $0.775 dividend.

At the end of the year Armada Hoffler's AFFO for the full-year was roughly $84.6 million. And although this slightly declined from $87.2 million at the end of 2022, it still more than covered the dividend. Some investors were wondering why management didn't elect to keep the dividend steady and use the extra income to fund growth instead of issuing shares.

And although management didn't give a reason during earnings, the company has a large cushion in its dividend and ample room to continue growing it for the foreseeable future. My opinion for the dividend increase instead of keeping it flat was to show shareholders that management continues to have confidence in the business and most likely suspects the economy will get better in the near future.

Solid Balance Sheet

Something investors in AHH should keep a close eye on is the current leverage level. At 6.5x this is a little higher than I like to see from a REIT. A lower, healthier leveraged balance sheet gives the company more financial flexibility to fund growth. Management addressed the current level stating that they plan to get this within management's target range of 5x - 5.5x.

This is a more normal level where REITs operate and higher-quality retail peers like Realty Income & Agree Realty typically have levels below 5x. In comparison to their mixed-use peer Alexander & Baldwin's (ALEX) net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 4.2x, AHH's is significantly higher. This is also higher than Highwoods' 6.1x. However, their debt maturities are well-laddered and these have a weighted-average interest rate of 4% and 3.9 years to maturity.

AHH investor presentation

Their total debt amount stood at $1.4 billion and the company does have some debt maturing this month and then in the month of September. But leverage is anticipated to decline once the company enters the ATM market, and sells their positions in their joint ventures and realizes the funds from preferred equity projects. So, although I like the stock's portfolio of trophy assets and valuation currently, the balance sheet is something I'll be paying close attention to going forward.

Valuation & Risks

Currently Armada Hoffler has a P/FFO ratio of 8.3x making the stock very attractive. This is also significantly lower than their peer Alexander & Baldwin's 14.3x and lower than the sector median's 12.7x. Moreover, Wall Street currently rates the stock a buy with the potential for double-digit upside and a price target of $13 a share.

Seeking Alpha

The stock was trading around this price in March & December of '23 and when rates decline sometime this year, I think the stock can potentially give patient investors some nice upside.

In regards to risks, there is still uncertainty surrounding interest rates and the return to office policy. The company also saw a decline across all three segments year-over-year. The retail & multi-family segments had the highest occupancy ratings at 97.4% and 95.5% respectively. Office was slightly lower at 95.3%. And although the REIT saw same-store NOI tick up slightly for the full-year, a sudden downturn like a recession could lead to further occupancy declines in the portfolio. This would also likely affect the share price as well, but I suspect a lot of this may be baked in already.

Investor Takeaway

Armada Hoffler being associated with office property REITs due to its mixed-use portfolio currently presents a compelling opportunity for dividend investors. The REIT leases to strong tenants with most of their properties considered Class-A, trophy properties. They also lease in areas with high barriers to entry and healthy population & job growth.

Furthermore, the dividend is well-covered with FFO & AFFO giving the REIT a conservative payout ratio. And although their leverage is currently higher than management's targeted range, they expect this to decline in the coming quarters.

Their upcoming debt maturities are also manageable but their leverage is higher than peers and is something I will be keeping a close eye on for the foreseeable future. Otherwise, due to the well-covered dividend, strong portfolio, and upside potential, I rate AHH a speculative buy.