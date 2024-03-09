5 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains For March

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

The stock market has been on a winning streak lately. Seventeen gains in 19 weeks, a record that has not been reached since 1964.

Plenty of investors are understandably worried about a correction coming soon. They think we're overdue for a market tumble, and they're correct.

Since World War II and the end of the Great Recession, even in the era of "free money" and Fed stimulus, we've averaged a 5%-plus pullback or correction every six months.

But here's the most important thing all investors need to know.

Even At Record Highs, Stocks Are A Smart Long-Term Bet

A lot of people are uncomfortable with buying stocks near record highs. They fell like suckers, worried that stocks will fall as soon as they buy.

But since World War II, stocks have been at record highs 34% of the time and within 10% of record highs 66% of the time.

And in a correction, 34% of the time

It's always better to buy stocks at lower prices, assuming the fundamentals are stable.

But it might surprise you to know that stocks at record highs, historically, keep delivering great returns.

The average 12-month gain since 1928 has been 13% from record highs.

Since stocks are at record highs about 33% of the time, it makes sense that they keep going up because earnings drive 97% of long-term returns.

As long as earnings are growing, stocks should be trending higher.

This is financial science. Statistics and stocks can go up or down anytime. What if you are emotionally uncomfortable buying right now when there are eerie reminders of the tech bubble of 2000?

Many people worry that big tech is set to crash, and some of the returns have been extremely impressive since the 2022 bottom.

How else can we explain $75 billion tech giants trading like crypto?

However, most, if not all, of these returns have been justified by fundamentals and other important differences between the tech bubble and today.

Back then, many high-flier tech stocks were unprofitable with terrible balance sheets.

Today, the tech giants are the richest companies on earth, minting free cash flow by the tens of billions with A, AA, or AAA balance sheets.

But guess what? Even if it were another tech bubble, you could still invest smartly and safely to maximize your chances of achieving your financial goals.

Something Great Is Always On Sale... Even During The Biggest Bubble In US History

Maybe you've heard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Warren Buffett's company, which is set to become the first US non-tech company to hit $1 trillion in market cap within a few years.

$868 billion in market cap as of March 5, 2024

This is the holding company for Buffett's collection of high-quality assets, companies, and a $300 billion stock portfolio, which has been funded with insurance float for decades.

During the tech bubble, value stocks suffered because investors became so focused on growth that they sold most other stocks.

High-yield stocks like Realty Income (O) fell 22%, the Nasdaq more than doubled from 1997 to 2000, and some Wall Street Darlings like Cisco (CSCO) more than quadrupled.

This was when you could get low-risk 10%, 11%, or even 13% yields.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) traded at 4X cash flow, a 60% historical discount, and a 13% dependable yield.

These are the ultimate examples of how high quality is always on sale, even in the worst bubble in US history.

US stocks hit a 50% historical premium at their March 2000 peak

After falling 50% during the last days of the tech bubble, Berkshire rallied 50% during the tech crash.

High-yield value stocks like Realty Income almost doubled.

It took the Nasdaq 17 years, adjusted for inflation, to break even after the tech crash.

The S&P suffered 13 years of flat returns.

But value stocks had their decade since the 1930s. Why? Because when valuations become so extreme, mean reversion can result in stocks doubling during a 50% market crash or soaring 700% during a "lost decade."

Remember that we're not in a tech or stock market bubble. Stocks are merely 5% historically overvalued.

When compared to their historic cash-adjusted PE ratio.

I'm simply using the worst bubble in US history to showcase how, had Seeking Alpha existed back in 2000, value-focused income investors would have been drowning in the opportunity to buy amazing low-risk yields from very dependable companies.

Dividend Aristocrats: The Ultimate Sleep Well At Night Blue-Chips

Dividend investing is historically the lowest-risk way of compounding income and wealth.

Hartford Funds

Dividend growth stocks historically outperform the S&P and with lower volatility to boot.

These differences might not seem that important, but over an investing lifetime, they can add up.

From 1973 to 2022, dividend growth stocks delivered three times better inflation-adjusted wealth than the S&P 500, whose 7% historical inflation-adjusted annual returns for more than 200 years make them a good-performing asset class, according to BlackRock.

$1,000 invested in 1800 is now worth $3.6 billion adjusted for inflation.

Had index investing existed back then.

And among the dividend growth stocks, none are more dependable than the dividend aristocrats, champions, and kings.

Dividend Champion: Any stocks with a 25+ year dividend growth streak

Dividend Aristocrat: S&P companies with a 25+ year dividend growth streak

Dividend King: Any stock with a 50+ year dividend growth streak

While aristocrat or champion status doesn't ensure a risk-free yield (no such thing exists outside of sovereign bonds like US Treasuries), a company that hasn't cut its dividend in 20-plus years is an important sign of quality, according to Ben Graham.

Intelligent Investor

Now imagine a company that hasn't just cut its dividend but has grown it every year for a quarter century, through an average of four recessions, the worst financial crisis in 75 years, and a Pandemic lockdown that caused the economy to contract almost 10% in a matter of months.

The company has grown its dividend in times of negative inflation and 9.2% inflation, the worst in 42 years.

A mature, well-managed company keeps delivering steady, dependable, and growing dividends no matter what interest rates, the economy, or the stock market are doing.

The Benefits Of Investing In Dividend Aristocrats

S&P Global

Dividend aristocrats have higher profitability, Wall Street's favorite proxy for quality. They have steadier and more reliable earnings growth, delivering 25-plus years of annual income growth.

S&P Global

Since 1990 and 2005, the aristocrats have delivered superior returns, primarily by keeping up with the market during bull markets and falling less in bear markets.

Not in the last few years when the Mag 7 have crushed everyone

S&P Global

Aristocrats' outperformance is mostly due to faster dividend growth, which has resulted in long-term investors enjoying rich income streams.

Why are dividend aristocrats usually less volatile during downturns? Because the investor base is focused on safe income. As long as dividends appear safe during a bear market, investors are less likely to sell since they enjoy a yield on cost that is often 5% to 10% or higher.

Of course, this data is about all aristocrats. There were 135 aristocrats, champions, and kings in total.

How can you find the aristocrats to buy right now? And what does that even mean? Doesn't everyone have different goals and time frames? Yes, so let's take a look at five kinds of aristocrats.

Highest low-risk yield Deepest blue-chip value Highest consensus long-term total return potential Lowest PEG ratio (price to free cash flow divided by growth) Growth at a reasonable price Highest 12-month fundamentally justified total return potential

These five kinds of screens cover most bases and the goals and needs of most investors at any given time.

How To Find The Dividend Aristocrats For Any Specific Need Screening

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "PEG Ratio," and " dividend growth streak," and "12-month fundamentally justified total return potential" Under "Columns." 0.00% 2 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 306 60.59% 3 Under Lists "Dividend Champions" 80 15.84% 4 Non-Speculative 66 13.07% 5 Blue-Chip Quality Or Better(10+ Quality) 65 12.87% 6 Credit Rating Investment Grade (BBB- or better) 51 10.10% 7 Sort By Yield, PEG, Total Return, And Discount To Fair Value 0.00% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

5 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains For March

Here's the fundamental summary of the aristocrats for five different investing needs for March.

They yield an average of 4.2% and are 23% historically undervalued. That's compared to the S&P's 1.5% yield and 5% historical premium.

Their dividend safety averages 95%, indicating:

Approximately 0.5% risk of dividend cut right now

1% risk in an average historical recession

2% risk in severe recession (Great Recession, Pandemic magnitude)

A 46-year average dividend growth streak (every year since 1978).

S&P's long-term risk management ratings are in the top 29% of all global companies and have an A-credit rating.

10% to 11% long-term consensus earnings growth and 14% to 15% long-term return potential.

And for those who don't want to wait years for strong returns? Their average 12-month fundamentally justified total return potential is 38%.

Not a price forecast.

If and only if a company grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value in 12 months, this is the return that would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

How reasonable and prudent is this collection of five aristocrats?

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Based on valuation, the fundamental risk of losing all your money (company going bankrupt), the five-year consensus dividend yield (what percent of your investment do you get back in cash), and the risk-adjusted five-year expected return vs. the S&P, these five aristocrats are a 100% potentially exceptional investment idea right now.

So, let's walk through each kind of aristocrat you might be interested in buying for March.

The Highest-Yielding Low-Risk Aristocrat To Buy In March: Altria (MO)

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Altria isn't right for everyone. Some people don't want to own a tobacco company for ethical reasons. However, aristocrats have no higher low-risk yield at almost 10%.

According to management guidance, Altria faces high volume declines, and growth prospects have slowed to 4% to 6% through 2028.

Analysts expect 3.9% long-term growth, confident that its smoke-free plans will work.

FactSet Research Terminal

The rating agencies and bond market are the other important parts of the expert consensus.

Management guidance

All analysts covering a company for Wall Street

Rating agencies

The bond market

FactSet Research Terminal

Credit default swaps are publicly traded insurance policies against bond default that are a proxy for real-time bankruptcy risk.

MO's bankruptcy risk has been falling for months, indicating the bond market's confidence that it will not just avoid defaulting on bonds but even eventually get a credit rating upgrade to A.

FactSet Research Terminal

Bond investors are confident that MO will still exist and be paying its debts in 2061. By then, management expects to sell zero cigarettes and be a pure, reduced-risk nicotine company.

The 12-month fundamentally justified upside potential is 55%, meaning that if MO were 55% higher in a year, assuming it grows as expected, this rally would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

In the next three years, if MO grows as expected and returns to historical fair value of 14X earnings, investors would earn a 132% return or 32% annually.

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

The Deepest Value Aristocrat To Buy In March: National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

National Fuel Gas is a dividend-king utility founded in 1902 in New York state. Its current discount is due to the decline in earnings prices over the last year.

NFG is an integrated utility that drills for, transports and sells natural gas to customers in the Northeast.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Management is guiding for 6% to 10% long-term growth, and analysts currently expect 6.2%, consistent with its 20-year average growth rate of 5.7%.

NFG is a perfect example of a high-quality cyclical business that, when it's beaten down, can create a great coiled spring with strong short-term return potential.

60% fundamentally justified total return potential in the next year

133% consensus total return potential over the next three years

If NFG grows as expected and returns to the historical market-determined fair value of 16.41X earnings

That's a 38% annualized return potential from an investment-grade 4% yielding dividend king.

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

The Top Long-Term Total Return Aristocrat To Buy In March: Lowe's (LOW)

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Lowe's is a legendary dividend king, one of the better-performing dividend stocks in history, and its thesis is simple.

Management has a solid plan to increase productivity, cut costs, improve efficiency and customer service, and increase its share of professional sales (currently, Home Depot is the leader among contractors).

Home Depot and Lowe's are the Coke and Pepsi of home improvement. Home Depot has historically had better margins and is a slightly better-run company.

However, CEO Marvin Ellison was brought in to change all that. He poached Wall Street's brightest executives to create an all-star dream team to turn Lowe's around, specifically getting margins up to Home Depot levels.

Since the beginning of 2018, Lowe's hired a new CEO, a new chief digital officer (from Amazon), as well as heads of merchandising (Chevron), stores (J.C. Penney, Home Depot), and supply chain (Walmart), and a new CFO (internal succession). Marvin Ellison took the reins from longtime CEO Robert Niblock in July 2018. He brought a tremendous amount of retail knowledge to the business, having previously held the role of CEO of J.C. Penney and acting as a longtime executive at wide-moat peer Home Depot." - Morningstar

In the long term, the growth thesis for LOW is driven by 150 million millennials and Gen Zers (twice as many as baby boomers) who need to start families in the next 20 years.

That means strong secular tailwinds for new home construction and home renovations, given that the average age of US homes is approaching 40 years.

Homes are designed to last 80 years.

FAST Graphs, FactSet Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

The Lowest PEG Aristocrat To Buy In March: Caterpillar (CAT)

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

The average PEG ratio for all dividend aristocrats is 4.03.

PEG = EV/FCF divided by long-term growth consensus

EV = enterprise value = market cap + debt - cash (the cost of buying the entire company)

FCF = free cash flow = Buffett's "owner earnings," the money left over after running the business and investing in future growth

A PEG of close to 1 is Peter Lynch's "Growth at a reasonable price."

CAT offers a PEG ratio that's almost 4X lower than the average aristocrat

The secret to CAT's thesis is twofold.

First, massive future infrastructure spending.

Brookfield

The green energy transition, combined with general infrastructure spending, has Brookfield and Bloomberg estimating up to $150 trillion in spending over the next 30 years.

Around $400 trillion by 2100 globally

Caterpillar is the world leader in construction equipment, the most reliable, and the lowest cost of operation.

While this is traditionally a cyclical industry, CAT's fastest-growing business is service contracts on its equipment.

In other words, CAT is building a subscription business, and the market loves subscriptions because recurring revenue is more stable. Over time, this should turn CAT into an even more dependable dividend growth stock.

FAST Graphs, FactSet Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

The Highest 12-Month Fundamentally Justified Return Potential Aristocrat To Buy In March: Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Essential Utilities was called Aqua America before it bought People's Natural Gas in 2020 and changed its name to Essential Utilities.

WTRG grows through acquiring small municipal water systems and recession-resistant, regulated monopolies. Its growth guidance is 6%, and the growth consensus from analysts is 5.6%.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

The reason for recommending WTRG is its recent collapse, generated by a rapid increase in interest rates.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

WTRG historically trades at 26.4X earnings. However, it spends many years undervalued or overvalued.

The last time interest rates were 5.25% pre-Great Recession, the company was stable at 26.4X earnings, hugging that valuation like a rail.

Now, fears of a "no landing" forcing the Fed to hike to 6% or 7% have caused investors to become very pessimistic.

However, the bond market is quite confident rates will start falling soon.

CME Group

Since 2008, the Fed has never done what the bond market estimated was an 80%-plus probability.

The Fed doesn't control long-term rates, which affect utility capital costs. However, WTRG has existed since 1968 and includes 16% 10-year treasury yields and a 20% Fed funds rate.

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Risks To Consider

Let me be very clear. No stock is a bond alternative.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Different asset classes have different jobs in a portfolio. Bonds are a correction hedge, at least risk-free sovereign debt like the US Treasury.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Dividend aristocrats tend to be less volatile as a group, but only over the long term. In any given market downturn, anything can happen.

All of Wall Street is probability curves with zero 100% guarantees.

Historical Returns Since 1988

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Historically, these aristocrats have delivered excellent returns and lower volatility when it counts, like during the Great Recession.

16% Annual Income Growth For 35 Years = $1,000 invested now paying $7,791 annual dividends

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The income growth has been impressive.

But along the way, here are the bear markets investors had to ride out.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Stocks go up over time, but periods of negative returns are something you can't avoid. That's why a diversified portfolio based on the right asset allocation for your needs is crucial.

Stocks, bonds, managed futures (and other alternatives), and T-bills/cash all serve their roles in a portfolio

None are ever an alternative to the other asset classes

Bottom Line: The 5 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains For March Are Smart Ways To Put New Savings To Work

The market is at record highs, some tech stocks are soaring to the heavens, Bitcoin just hit a new record high, and the doomsday prophets are back pounding the table about the next great market crash.

But for long-term investors, none of this matters.

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what's actually happening to the companies in which you've invested."- Peter Lynch

Focus on the fundamentals and good risk management. If you practice disciplined financial science, long-term success probabilities approach 100%.

Most importantly, when you focus on the fundamentals and dividends specifically, you can remember what matters.

Stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.

Remember, it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. Blue-chip bargains are always on sale, even aristocrat bargains, if you know where to look.