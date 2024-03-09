Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains For March

Mar. 09, 2024 7:00 AM ETMO, NFG, LOW, CAT, WTRG1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock market has been on a winning streak, with the S&P up 17 of the last 19 weeks. This hasn't happened since 1964.
  • Stocks at record highs historically deliver great returns, with an average 12-month gain of 13%.
  • Dividend aristocrats are a smart investment choice for anyone worried about putting new money to work now. They offer higher profitability and long-term income growth.
  • Here are five dividend aristocrats' bargains for March: The highest yielding, the fastest growing, the most undervalued, the lowest PEG ratio, and the one with the highest 12-month fundamentally justified return potential.
  • Even during the worst stock market bubble in history, there were many attractive high-yield opportunities, and today that is even more true. These five aristocrats average a 4% yield, are 20% undervalued, have a 46-year dividend growth streak, and offer the potential for 40% gains in the next year alone.
Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

The stock market has been on a winning streak lately. Seventeen gains in 19 weeks, a record that has not been reached since 1964.

Plenty of investors are understandably worried about a correction coming soon. They think

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
111.08K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own MO via ETF.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

T
Twobanana
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (61)
I am predicting this massive housing bubble to implode and it will take HD, LOW, CAT and many banks with it.

I have been wrong before...
