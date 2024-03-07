Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has captured numerous headlines, raised tens of billions of dollars in financial capital in multiple stages and various forms, and a material amount of mind share since its IPO in late 2021, and the electric vehicle manufacturer's stock price has surged following today's R2 unveil event:
With questions swirling around Rivian's production targets, competition, and profitability, investors are looking for a clearer picture of Rivian's future.
This article will dive into the latest developments surrounding Rivian, analyze its financial performance, and make a recommendation at the end.
Looks Aren't Everything
Rivian has been hyping up today's R2 unveil event, as it should, taking a page from Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) book, and here's the sneak peek that Rivian published on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, one day before today's unveil event:
It looks nice, as all Rivian vehicles do, but looks aren't everything. The following are the specs of the R2 SUV that Rivian unveiled today:
- Starting price $45,000.
- Range 300+ miles.
- 0 to 60 in 3 seconds.
- Seats 5.
Let's see how the announced and leaked specs of R2 compare to those of Tesla's Model Y, the best-selling vehicle overall in the world:
|Spec Category
|Rivian R2
|Tesla Model Y
|Advantage
|Starting price
|$45,000
|$43,990
|Tesla
|Range, max
|300+ miles
|310 miles
|Tesla
|0 to 60 mph
|3.0 seconds
|3.5 seconds
|Rivian
|Seats
|Up to 5
|Up to 7
|Tesla
|Clearance
|9.8 inches
|6.6 inches
|Rivian
|Approach angle
|25 degrees
|11 degrees
|Rivian
|Departure angle
|27 degrees
|10 degrees
|Rivian
Rivian's upcoming R2 offers a competitive alternative for a certain segment of the population that wants the optionality of being able to take an electric SUV off-roading but may not be able to or prefer a Tesla Cybertruck at this time.
One challenge that faces Rivian, however, is that Tesla plans to decrease the price of the Cybertruck to $60,990 as it scales production in the coming years:
Rivian's R2 SUV finds itself in a tight spot. The Model Y from Tesla, with a starting price thousands of dollars lower, offers a compelling range and performance in a similar-sized package.
On the other hand, the Cybertruck boasts a futuristic design and seemingly unmatched functionality. This puts pressure on the R2, which needs to carve out its own niche by emphasizing its unique blend of luxury, off-road prowess, and potentially a more comfortable ride compared to the radical Cybertruck.
Financial Challenges Persist
Although Rivian raised tens of billions of dollars and still has billions of dollars of cash on hand, it has been burning through its cash pile at a high rate:
The above table illustrates that Rivian used $5B in operating activities in 2022 and 2023 and additionally spent more than $1B in capital expenditures in each of the two years. Most importantly, Rivian showed little financial improvement and no material improvement in its cash burn from 2022 to 2023.
Zooming into Rivian's quarterly results in the last year, I note that the improvement in Rivian's negative gross margin was in part offset by an increase in operating expenses (more detail below):
Key takeaways from the above table:
- Rivian's negative gross margin has increased from negative 151% in Q4 2022 to negative 81% in Q1 2023 to negative 37% in Q2 2023 to negative 36% in Q3 2023 before deteriorating to negative 46% in the latest fiscal quarter; but
- In the same period, Rivian's quarterly operating expenses have increased despite layoffs from $795 million in Q4 2022 to $975 million in Q4 2023; and
- Rivian's quarterly free cash flow has shown no material improvement in the last five quarters.
Risks To My Thesis
The following are two possible risks to my thesis:
- Raw material prices have been declining and any potential benefit to Rivian's profit margins could be reflected in the coming quarters; and
- The short interest in RIVN was elevated at 17% as of February 15, 2024, creating a potential risk of a short squeeze.
Conclusion
I believe that Rivian will likely try to raise more cash following today's R2 unveil event, and even though the new R2 vehicle will likely command a respectable, niche following, it will not come to market until 2026 per today's announcement and I don't expect the sales volume to be enough for the company's downward trajectory to change. I recommend that investors sell the stock after today's unveil event.
Comments (179)
Let's recap Rivian's unveiling of its new lineup along with some insights from CNBC's Phil LeBeau's interview of CEO R.J. Scaringe in Laguna Beach yesterday after Rivian Automotive unveiled its newest vehicle platform and two new SUV's aimed at widening its potential market by offering more affordable EV's, even as demand for fully electric vehicles is waning. They also announced the delay of construction of its factory in Georgia, a move however that is expected to save the company $2.2 billion which can go towards production of the R2.First and foremost, Rivian’s R2 will start at around $45,000, and will hit the streets in the first half of 2026. The R2 SUV is a smaller version of its R1S, with a slightly shorter wheelbase and the R2 will be able to exceed 300 miles on a single charge and also unveiled the R3, with a sportier trim called the R3X.Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said that cost is key, noting that Rivian is facing two critical tests: delivering a $35,000-to-$40,000 reduction in unit production costs; and demonstrating that it can develop the R2 model at a significantly lower cost than R1. The $5 billion factory in Georgia, intended for the production of the R2 and other models, will ultimately enable Rivian to produce an extra 400,000 vehicles as it works towards becoming a profitable company. Jefferies Houchois went on to say that slower EV demand and planned second-quarter plant shutdowns will constrain growth, but could help Rivian deliver the $20,000 reduction in unit costs AND positive gross margin for 2024 as laid out by Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe yesterday in Laguna Beach. Any questions? There you have it... Cheers!
**$100 deposit"* while I had to put $1000 deposit on a 2024 Prius Prime yesterday. Furthermore, Toyota dealer insisted that in ADDITION TO $1000 deposit, I MUST have my credit check PRIOR to accepting my $1000 cash deposit.What's with these $100 deposit crap on the R2 and Cybertruck where my other 2024 Volvo EX30 reservation requires that I put $500 deposit?!
2) Why the Cybertruck comparison? Totally different class as R2. Also CT isn't proven yet, it too is brand new and needs to prove itself to assuming a slam dunk is an equal leap of faith.
3) We own both a Tesla and R1S, the R1S is superior in many ways and the brand appeal is ecstatic. Of the EV manufacturers only Tesla and Rivian have the "it" factor and the brand appeal of Rivian is just better and more mainstream than Tesla. One is dark and intimidating the other is warm and welcoming. No one, my wife forced me to put an R2 pre-order in.
4) The move to release R2 and R3 at the same time using the same platform, when the market was only expecting R2 was a master class move. This why the stock was up big on 4x volume yesterday. Lots of big money moving in.
5) The demand pull forward by scaling up R2 at Normal also a master class move. They'll save 2B AND likely deliver by the end of 2025 -- watch. GA can wait it's not going anywhere.
6) Combine the 2B in facility upgrade savings already announced with this new 2B savings and we're looking at over $4B in annualized run rate savings. Which is massive for their liquidity position.
7) Lastly on the cost improvement side, it's undeniable they've made consistent and meaningful improvements since going public. This is a fact. Do they have more work to do here year 100%, which is why RJ (again master class move) is holding production this year and focusing on cost improvement, to then ramp again next year.Need to add these 7 risks to your thesis.
2. Cybertruck is now in volume production and deliveries, and as the price declines with higher production, some people will cross-shop;
3. I agree that both brands have fanatics;
4. 4x volume doesn't necessarily indicate "big money moving in"
5. What you label as a "master class move," I see as a desperation move last resort, but I truly hope it works out for Rivian as the world needs more electric vehicles;
6. Plans don't always materialize;
7. Rivian has shown no material improvement on the cost side: Net Loss and negative Free Cash Flow are just as negative as they were in previous years.
1) They surprised the market (under promise over delivery) with 3 new cars, also announced an additional $2B in run rate savings, also secured 68K in reservations in 24 hours. How is this not significant? What percentage increase should the market have attributed to these announcements?
2) We lack concrete numbers; all we know is the "other" bucket was down 12% YoY in Q4. While the Cybertruck is appealing, its performance remains unproven until we have tangible figures. More importantly, it doesn't directly compete with R2: seekingalpha.com/...
3) Agreed.
4) Technically, the primary trend (in either direction) needs to be supported with volume. My point is the market exhibited high confidence in this upward movement, with many investors backing it.
5) RJ demonstrates nimble and strategic prowess. Holding production this year to focus on reaching gross margin profits, and redirecting initial demand of R2 to Normal, are astute strategic maneuvers.
6) Absolutely, however, RJ and Rivian boast a commendable track record. Time will tell.
7) They produced 24K vehicles in 2022 and 57K in 2023 (a 137% YoY increase). Simultaneously, the loss per delivered vehicle improved by 78%, from $139K to $31K. This indicates progress. While they are making improvements, there's still work to be done, hence the focus on cost improvements for CY 2024.
I recently went snorkeling on a coral reef that suffered a huge, heartbreaking bleaching event. We are losing sight of why people should be buying EV's. We should be doing so like there is no tomorrow,.