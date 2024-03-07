Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian: Sell Into Hype

ValueAnalyst
Summary

  • Rivian stock has surged following today's R2 unveil event.
  • The R2 offers an alternative for a niche buyer pool.
  • Rivian's financial performance leaves much to be desired.

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has captured numerous headlines, raised tens of billions of dollars in financial capital in multiple stages and various forms, and a material amount of mind share since its IPO in late 2021, and the electric vehicle manufacturer's

This article was written by

ValueAnalyst
You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (179)

ValueAnalyst
Article Update 07 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.87K)
Thanks for reading my article! Whether you agree or disagree with it, please let me know if you have any questions or comments in a reply below. I'd love to learn from you.
Thomas44
Yesterday, 2:16 PM
Comments (667)
@ValueAnalyst
Let's recap Rivian's unveiling of its new lineup along with some insights from CNBC's Phil LeBeau's interview of CEO R.J. Scaringe in Laguna Beach yesterday after Rivian Automotive unveiled its newest vehicle platform and two new SUV's aimed at widening its potential market by offering more affordable EV's, even as demand for fully electric vehicles is waning. They also announced the delay of construction of its factory in Georgia, a move however that is expected to save the company $2.2 billion which can go towards production of the R2.

First and foremost, Rivian’s R2 will start at around $45,000, and will hit the streets in the first half of 2026. The R2 SUV is a smaller version of its R1S, with a slightly shorter wheelbase and the R2 will be able to exceed 300 miles on a single charge and also unveiled the R3, with a sportier trim called the R3X.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said that cost is key, noting that Rivian is facing two critical tests: delivering a $35,000-to-$40,000 reduction in unit production costs; and demonstrating that it can develop the R2 model at a significantly lower cost than R1. The $5 billion factory in Georgia, intended for the production of the R2 and other models, will ultimately enable Rivian to produce an extra 400,000 vehicles as it works towards becoming a profitable company. Jefferies Houchois went on to say that slower EV demand and planned second-quarter plant shutdowns will constrain growth, but could help Rivian deliver the $20,000 reduction in unit costs AND positive gross margin for 2024 as laid out by Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe yesterday in Laguna Beach.

Any questions? There you have it... Cheers!
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 8:16 PM
Comments (5.87K)
@Thomas44 I hope that all happens, but where I’d disagree is assuming announcements will turn into actuals. The execution will be a long and hard road, and rivian’s track record on delivering any profitable growth speaks for itself. Having said that, I hope that you’re right and the company succeeds.
Thomas44
Yesterday, 9:28 PM
Comments (667)
@ValueAnalyst I think RJ is the right visionary to get this done and prove the many naysayers wrong just as Elon did for Tesla and Karp has done for Palantir… but yes, we will see!
Zanchie
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (3)
The story has changed with R2 delivery timeline pulled forward and no longer requiring the Georgia Plant, that heavily reduces the amount of cash needed to bring R2 to market. Prior to this announcement, I had believed that another capital raise would be necessary for Rivian to retain enough cash for their R2 runway, but with the changed circumstances, along with management guiding for positive EBITDA implying confidence in reducing 2024 cash burn, I have far more confidence now that Rivian will be able to bring the R2 to market with the current 9.3b cash they have on hand.
QElonKingTwit
Today, 4:15 PM
Comments (1.93K)
@Zanchie Except that it's 2 years until the R2 makes it into production. That's 8 quarters of cash burn. They may STILL need to raise cash.

'along with management guiding for positive EBITDA'

Them saying this, and executing are 2 different things.I have zero confidence that this will happen.

RJ has the amazing ability to over promise and under deliver.
Rocksmani_00
Today, 1:18 PM
Comments (1.49K)
Its going to go up! I witness adoption every passing day here in WA and with recent models and affordable range. Beautiful car and mileage, Its going after Toyota, ford and high volume segment. Its going to $50+. Wait and watch it coming
QElonKingTwit
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (1.93K)
@Rocksmani_00 I'll take the opposite side and predict that this stock will test the low recently set, within the next 6 months.

Wait and watch sales of R1's dry up as people wait for R2, and cash burn accelerates.
coolest_investor_of_the_planet
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (199)
Naysayers will be smoked on Rivian. Elon Musk got lucky with TSLA that he was first to the market. When someone looks at Model 3 vs R2 or R3 or R3X they would likely pick a Rivian vehicle. They look cute and they are designed much better. The only edge Model 3 has is in autonomous driving capability and Rivian is working on it too. I was totally blown away by R2 and its features. For anyone posting here watch the R2 unveil event before posting. Rivian didn’t hype - they showed their designs and people loved them.
i_orion
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (1.01K)
I got 3000 shares at $11 purely to sell calls on mini spikes and buy back on retraces and make daily income. I see it going to $16-18 at least
QElonKingTwit
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (1.93K)
@i_orion could just sold $10 puts.
IBottheDip
Yesterday, 5:41 PM
Comments (281)
Looks like Rivian received 68,000 Reservations for R2 Electric SUV in 24 Hours, not bad...
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 7:41 PM
Comments (5.87K)
@IBottheDip Great! Time will tell how many of them convert to orders in 2026
Who Dat?
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
Comments (13.09K)
@IBottheDip
**$100 deposit"* while I had to put $1000 deposit on a 2024 Prius Prime yesterday. Furthermore, Toyota dealer insisted that in ADDITION TO $1000 deposit, I MUST have my credit check PRIOR to accepting my $1000 cash deposit.

What's with these $100 deposit crap on the R2 and Cybertruck where my other 2024 Volvo EX30 reservation requires that I put $500 deposit?!
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 7:45 PM
Comments (5.87K)
@Who Dat? Wow, I didn't realize the deposit amount for R2 was only $100! Wasn't the Model 3 deposit as high as $1000?
BretA
Yesterday, 1:34 PM
Comments (217)
Stopped reading when author compared R2 suv to Y hatchback and awful CyberTruck lol. R2 is a bargain only $1k more than Y gives up only 10 miles and styled nicer than a 3 yo could do (CT). I like both brands, but the comparisons are comical.
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 7:42 PM
Comments (5.87K)
@BretA To what would you compare the R2?
arete_builders
Today, 1:16 AM
Comments (6.97K)
@ValueAnalyst Not really a comp on the market. It’s more in the ballpark of a BEV 4 Runner. But it’s way smaller (and only half the price) of a CT or Lightning. But it’s got legit SUV cred that a crossover like a Y or RAV 4 doesn’t.

Bottom line, for the time being it’s unique in its niche.
BretA
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (217)
@arete_builders Exactly.
Davelv
Yesterday, 11:45 AM
Comments (82)
You have SELL. Asian Investor has STRONG BUY.

Who is correct?
Thomas44
Yesterday, 1:05 PM
Comments (667)
@Davelv perhaps both... the former will be right in the near term and the latter will be right looking out longer-term...
QElonKingTwit
Yesterday, 1:35 PM
Comments (1.93K)
@Thomas44 Lol... Yup, that's how it works... Is that what Morgan Stanley did? Short term and long term conflicting 'recommendations'? Too funny.
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
Comments (5.87K)
@Davelv IDK who that is
Ambient Insight
Yesterday, 11:44 AM
Comments (2.95K)
1) What hype, this stock was at a 52-week low a few weeks ago?
2) Why the Cybertruck comparison? Totally different class as R2. Also CT isn't proven yet, it too is brand new and needs to prove itself to assuming a slam dunk is an equal leap of faith.
3) We own both a Tesla and R1S, the R1S is superior in many ways and the brand appeal is ecstatic. Of the EV manufacturers only Tesla and Rivian have the "it" factor and the brand appeal of Rivian is just better and more mainstream than Tesla. One is dark and intimidating the other is warm and welcoming. No one, my wife forced me to put an R2 pre-order in.
4) The move to release R2 and R3 at the same time using the same platform, when the market was only expecting R2 was a master class move. This why the stock was up big on 4x volume yesterday. Lots of big money moving in.
5) The demand pull forward by scaling up R2 at Normal also a master class move. They'll save 2B AND likely deliver by the end of 2025 -- watch. GA can wait it's not going anywhere.
6) Combine the 2B in facility upgrade savings already announced with this new 2B savings and we're looking at over $4B in annualized run rate savings. Which is massive for their liquidity position.
7) Lastly on the cost improvement side, it's undeniable they've made consistent and meaningful improvements since going public. This is a fact. Do they have more work to do here year 100%, which is why RJ (again master class move) is holding production this year and focusing on cost improvement, to then ramp again next year.

Need to add these 7 risks to your thesis.
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 11:53 AM
Comments (5.87K)
@Ambient Insight I don't know about the other six, but I'll add your wife making you order an R2 as a risk to my thesis.

1. Rivian hyped R2 and the stock jumped 25% on hype;
2. Cybertruck is now in volume production and deliveries, and as the price declines with higher production, some people will cross-shop;
3. I agree that both brands have fanatics;
4. 4x volume doesn't necessarily indicate "big money moving in"
5. What you label as a "master class move," I see as a desperation move last resort, but I truly hope it works out for Rivian as the world needs more electric vehicles;
6. Plans don't always materialize;
7. Rivian has shown no material improvement on the cost side: Net Loss and negative Free Cash Flow are just as negative as they were in previous years.
Ambient Insight
Yesterday, 12:19 PM
Comments (2.95K)
@ValueAnalyst
1) They surprised the market (under promise over delivery) with 3 new cars, also announced an additional $2B in run rate savings, also secured 68K in reservations in 24 hours. How is this not significant? What percentage increase should the market have attributed to these announcements?
2) We lack concrete numbers; all we know is the "other" bucket was down 12% YoY in Q4. While the Cybertruck is appealing, its performance remains unproven until we have tangible figures. More importantly, it doesn't directly compete with R2: seekingalpha.com/...
3) Agreed.
4) Technically, the primary trend (in either direction) needs to be supported with volume. My point is the market exhibited high confidence in this upward movement, with many investors backing it.
5) RJ demonstrates nimble and strategic prowess. Holding production this year to focus on reaching gross margin profits, and redirecting initial demand of R2 to Normal, are astute strategic maneuvers.
6) Absolutely, however, RJ and Rivian boast a commendable track record. Time will tell.
7) They produced 24K vehicles in 2022 and 57K in 2023 (a 137% YoY increase). Simultaneously, the loss per delivered vehicle improved by 78%, from $139K to $31K. This indicates progress. While they are making improvements, there's still work to be done, hence the focus on cost improvements for CY 2024.
Happy2021
Yesterday, 12:43 PM
Comments (91)
@ValueAnalyst Although the Cybertruck is on deliveries now, I have to disagree that people wanting a Cybertruck will cross shop it with an R2 or R3. Very different vehicles.
charly333
Yesterday, 11:29 AM
Comments (2.46K)
Rivian received 68k reservations for R2 said the CEO on X. The old game. He wants to fool investors to believe that reservations will be sales.

Meanwhile sellers tanked the stock by a buck.

twitter.com/...
RockNBlues
Yesterday, 11:47 AM
Comments (751)
@charly333 No one is talking about the R1S. I saw 4 of them parked at a charging station in a DE mall last Sunday. Stopped and spoke to a few of the owners. Beautiful SUV. Couldn't believe seeing 4 together at once. I figured it was a good sign and bought some RIVN Monday morning.😀
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 11:54 AM
Comments (5.87K)
@charly333 Thanks for letting me know!
charly333
Yesterday, 12:13 PM
Comments (2.46K)
@ValueAnalyst Welcome!
karlwenn
Yesterday, 9:56 AM
Comments (760)
I actually own a Rivian R1T. Hands down the best vehicle I've ever experienced. I use it on our farm and it is a work beast. Incredibly comfortable for travel and compact enough for easy city driving. RJ delivered this, it is not hype. Read the reviews of the delivery van. Not vaporware.
I recently went snorkeling on a coral reef that suffered a huge, heartbreaking bleaching event. We are losing sight of why people should be buying EV's. We should be doing so like there is no tomorrow,.
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 10:57 AM
Comments (5.87K)
@karlwenn I agree with you that people should buy EVs. My article relates solely to the stock price, not the long-term prospects of EVs.
IdontParty
Yesterday, 9:21 AM
Comments (580)
Rivians trying to condense Tesla’s decade long road in less than half the time. The model Y started at 80k. Not 40k, which inflation adjusted is probably closer to 33k. Good vehicles but you can’t just only sell something because you offer extreme price discounts. I understand the theory of taking a loss to promote brand recognition, but underpricing by 50% for the entire history of the company doesn’t make sense. Not sure how I feel about Rivn at 1250
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 10:56 AM
Comments (5.87K)
@IdontParty How would you rate Rivian's efforts "to condense Tesla's decade long road in less than half the time" so far?
IdontParty
Yesterday, 4:45 PM
Comments (580)
@ValueAnalyst poor. They’re so far from profitable it’s painful. They’ve acted like they have a blank check and money is no object. Their vehicles should be priced at least 30k higher, achieving name recognition and quality is good, but they aren’t even in the ballpark with profitability. If rolls Royces were priced like a Lexus, they could scale too. But it doesn’t make sense, their vehicles aren’t good enough to sell for what they need to ask. And with overall EV demand down, I don’t think their management has a real plan to make this all work.
QElonKingTwit
Yesterday, 6:37 PM
Comments (1.93K)
@IdontParty ‘And with overall EV demand down, I don’t think their management has a real plan to make this all work.’

Look at the short history of this management team since they became a publicly traded company.

Filled with blunders, missteps, miscalculations.

You’re correct when you say yhey dont have a plan.

If they had a plan, they would have never started a second factory.

Because the ‘plan’ all along was for the GA factory to be the one that made R2.

Now they realize they can’t do that without more cash.

They should have expanded Normal from the beginning and started R2 earlier.
ESP equity research
Yesterday, 9:17 AM
Comments (9.23K)
Are you comparing the Rivian SUV to the TSLA sedan? WTF? Yes Truck and SUV's will have much higher demand than a sedan...

ESP
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 10:54 AM
Comments (5.87K)
@ESP equity research Model Y is a mid-size SUV
ESP equity research
Yesterday, 11:13 AM
Comments (9.23K)
@ValueAnalyst The Y is a sedan, I have test-driven the 3 and Y several times.
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 11:17 AM
Comments (5.87K)
@ESP equity research How many sedans can you list with 76 cu ft of interior cargo space?
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Yesterday, 8:00 AM
Comments (2.63K)
Does anyone else see the inconsistencies in what Rivian is putting out? Rivian seems to be like Nikola on steroids. As an illustrative example, the R2 SUV will now be built in Rivian's existing plant in Normal, IL. But the $5 billion GA plant is still on track to be built. And this is going to save money? how? Rivian's losses are massive. In 4Q23, Rivian gaap loss was $1.5 bill. Rivian is losing $107.4k per vehicle. The R2 will practically have to be built by hand in the Normal, IL factory. Whatever it takes to keep the Ponzi scheme alive
IdontParty
Yesterday, 9:45 AM
Comments (580)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ I really don't see a path to profitability. The combination of quality, brand name, and margin just doesn't add up. How do you stop losing a billion a quarter? They're not ramping up production, their georgia plant is on track but on hold. I've been watching for a year to see if they could cut costs, and for whatever reason they just can't build their vehicles anywhere near a reasonable price point.
QElonKingTwit
Yesterday, 1:11 PM
Comments (1.93K)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ they are banking on the R2 saving the company so much so that they expect the R2 to fund the GA factory buildout.
QElonKingTwit
Yesterday, 7:31 AM
Comments (1.93K)
Your chart has them burning through just over 4 billion in 2023.

Assuming the same burn rate for 2024 and 2025, getting a successful and profitable R2 launch is essential to them as a going concern.

If there are delays, price increases, a Trump in the WH affecting EV incentives, a recession or any other detrimental events, this company is dead.
QElonKingTwit
Yesterday, 1:53 AM
Comments (1.93K)
I don't believe Rivian can pull this off. And I look for QElon to cut prices to keep Rivian at bay if need be.

'Pausing' the GA factory has it's own risks and ramping up this R2 needs to be quick, seamless and efficient. Not something Rivian is known for.

And isn't there a bond issue that Rivian will be servicing regarding the factory? add to this that the state of GA has probably already begun work on infrastructure support for the factory, now to be told 'hold on a second. or a year or two....'.

Rivian has tons of inventory of R1 vehicles... Look for R2 to supplant R1 to the tune of 80% to 20%.

Then there is the 'Osborne effect'. People putting off buying an R1 while they wait for the R2.

Lots of risks. They need to execute. Again, not something they are known for.
Zeusy Zeus
Yesterday, 12:39 AM
Comments (1.98K)
Short put sellers are freaking out over the recent news of getting R2 output in Normal plant and the price point. I would too. Still a long time out, 2 years lots of room for improvement.

I think the best part is they should have no issues getting funding as these products will be very appealing to consumers. Long Rivian.
crusmon6
Yesterday, 2:44 AM
Comments (1.49K)
@Zeusy Zeus Exactly! RIVIAN has become a very popular vehicle in Southern California. All along the towns lining the PCH you can easily see a dozen RIVIANs in a short drive. The surfers here love them and everyone who sees them wants one. J.D. Power just ranked RIVIAN as NUMBER ONE IN EV SATISFACTION among cars owers in 2023 and Consumer Reports has RIVIAN at the top in quality for 2023!
Zeusy Zeus
Yesterday, 9:38 AM
Comments (1.98K)
@crusmon6 Well said… for a company that has only just released their flagship products in the last 2 years it’s very impressive growth story.
drshermie
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (169)
I’m long. I don’t see much hype when i bought the stock a buck off a 52 week low. Why can’t this stock counter rally to 15? With a 20% short position I’m giving it a try.
ValueAnalyst
Yesterday, 4:46 AM
Comments (5.87K)
@drshermie I wish you the best of luck with your trade. My article is more about the next few quarters, not about the next few days or weeks.
Stewart Foreman
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.73K)
I generally disagree with the thesis.

For one thing, I would hardly describe today's run up as "hype". Even with the pop in the stock price it's still around a $12 billion market cap. If the price doubles then that is where maybe it gets into the realm of hype.

Secondly, while none of what was revealed was mind blowing, when you put everything together I do think Rivian showed a realistic path to profitability. They have paused the Georgia factory investment, and with these new cars. A 200K run rate at Normal Ill seems very realistic. I think that new news justfies the price run up today.

Of course the x factor is how good these cars will be for the price. We still don't know, but I think it is a good bet they will be really good. I heard Scaringe say the 0-60 time for the R2 will be "well under" 3 seconds. Rivian's first gen vehicles already had a great reputation for steering and handling. I don't see any reason that will not carry over. They also look very well thought out and practical.

Admittedly I do not own Rivian and I'm not buying at these levels. There is still too many unknowns for me in the world of pure EV makers. But I think the price is reasonable enough after this run up.
Bonnie_P_00
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (60)
@Stewart Foreman if gross margins are negative, whats the point?
ValueAnalyst
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.87K)
@Bonnie_P_00 I think @Stewart Foreman is taking management at their word that Rivian will achieve a positive gross margin in the next three quarters, but I believe that it is unlikely.
Stewart Foreman
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.73K)
@ValueAnalyst

I didn't say anything about taking management's work of achieving positive gross margin in the next 3 quarters.

I do think they can be profitable when they are manufacturing these newly revealed EVs at scale. So call it, the end of 2026.
wsattler
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.03K)
The third row in the Y is for small children only, adults would bash their forehead on the hatchback opening, seating advantage Rivian
QElonKingTwit
Yesterday, 2:02 AM
Comments (1.93K)
@wsattler It's also an option at an additional expense.
Samsara Growth
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.67K)
YTD - 46 %, what hype?
Bojack Rose
Yesterday, 2:22 AM
Comments (22)
@Samsara Growth NIO is -44,58%, Tesla is -37,44% in the last 6 months. (When TM is +36,55%). I think the whole EV start-up industry is highly affected with some stocks going to single digits. I personally see RVN differently, but you never know!

Long for me
