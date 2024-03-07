Torsten Asmus

There are plenty of aspects an investor may like about SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:JNK). Broad diversification combined with a high yield seems like an appealing option, though the devil is in the details.

I see only one unlikely scenario where the JNK ETF may perform well. If the US economy somehow avoids recession, and the Fed gradually cuts rates, then JNK has a chance to substantially outperform the bond market.

However, this is a too ideal scenario to bet on, thus I'd recommend avoiding high-yield bonds in the current macro environment. In this regard, I give a "Sell" rating to the JNK ETF.

JNK ETF Overview

SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF is a well-diversified fund with 1174 holdings, which gives investors some protection if some of the companies default. An average maturity of 4.92 years with an option-adjusted duration of 3.23 years makes the JNK ETF a potential beneficiary of rate cuts, though, in case of a recession, this positive effect will be negligible for high-yield bonds.

With a 30-Day SEC Yield of 7.36%, the JNK ETF offers a somewhat competitive yield to investors. Nonetheless, a very popular JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has a TTM yield of 7.69% while having high-quality companies among its fund holdings.

The JNK ETF has an expense ratio of 0.40%, which is close to a median level among all ETFs, according to Seeking Alpha data.

Not Much Premium For The Risk

The key problem with the JNK ETF is that the extra return (or "yield premium") you get from investing in high-yield bonds compared to safer government bonds (like Treasuries) is pretty slim these days. According to Bloomberg, this premium is currently floating around 3.14-3.20 percentage points. To put that into perspective, over the last ten years, the yield premium has usually been around 4.25 percentage points and has even gone above 6 points when the market was really stressed.

In a recent 2020 recession, the high-yield spread surpassed 11 percentage points, which meant huge losses for investors holding high-yield bonds.

The current high-yield spread is actually pretty close to 2021 levels when central banks around the world stuck to ultra-loose monetary policy. Therefore, you're not getting paid much extra for the added risk high-yield bonds imply. There's not much room for the value of high-yield bonds to go up even in a positive economic scenario with a premium this tight.

Basically, the whole performance track record of the JNK ETF since 2007 demonstrates a consistent decline in the ETF's share value. With such a tendency, in the longer term, you simply won't be able to have any decent returns because the high yields the JNK ETF offers will be overshadowed by a decline in the value of the ETF shares.

Another important aspect to consider is that the after-tax performance of the JNK ETF is basically twice as bad, while JNK is continuously underperforming to its own benchmark, the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index.

As you can see from the chart above, the JNK ETF performance since its inception in 2007 is just 4.69%, and its after-tax return amounts to a dismal 1.87%.

The Bottom Line

Investing in high-yield bonds like the JNK ETF might seem appealing because of the potential for higher returns. Still, the current narrow yield premium and the ETF's poor historic performance suggest it's a risky move.

The JNK ETF has an average yield, poor long-term performance, and an unattractive risk profile. If a recession hits the US and the world in general, investors may face losses that could greatly outweigh the yields the JNK ETF provides.

Before deciding to add high-yield bonds to a portfolio, it's crucial for investors to weigh these risks against the potential rewards, keeping in mind that seemingly high yields might not always lead to high returns.