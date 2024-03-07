JCDecaux SE (JCDXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

JCDecaux SE (OTCPK:JCDXF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 7, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Jean-François Decaux - Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO

Jean-Charles Decaux - Co-CEO

David Bourg - Chief Financial Officer

Remi Grisard - Head of Investor Relations

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs

Conor O'Shea - Kepler Cheuvreux

Annick Maas - Societe Generale

Benjamin Yokyong-Zoega - Deutsche Bank

Jean-François Decaux

Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning to those of you in the U.S., and welcome to our 2023 full year results conference call, which is also being webcast. The speakers on this call will be Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO; David Bourg, Chief Financial Officer, IT and Administrative; and myself. Remi Grisard, Head of Investor Relations, is also attending today's conference call. On Slide 4, 2023 has been a positive year for JCDecaux with a solid business momentum leading to an improved financial performance. Our revenue increased by 8.7% organically, driven by the strong growth of digital revenue above 20%.

Digital revenues now represent more than 1/3 of our business at a record 35.3% for 2023. Programmatic revenues have been especially dynamic this year, growing more than 60% year-on-year with more than €100 million of advertising revenue in 2023.We remain best-in-class in ESG, as shown by our recent A List inclusion by CDP Climate. We have proved that we are able to have a positive operational leverage by growing our operating margin more than our revenue at plus 10% year-on-year despite a decrease in China given the soft revenue recovery. Our net results improved significantly by plus 58.3%. Operating cash flows grew in line with our activity at plus 19.8% year-on-year.

While our free cash flow was close to breakeven this year, it is very clearly positive when you exclude one-offs of close to €100 million linked