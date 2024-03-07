Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FRP Holdings, Inc. (FRPH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2024 5:10 PM ETFRP Holdings, Inc. (FRPH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.08K Followers

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Baker - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

David deVilliers - President

Conference Call Participants

Curtis Jensen - Robotti & Company

Stephen Farrell - Oppenheimer

Bill Chen - Rhizome Partners

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's FRP Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded.

I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Chief Financial Officer, John Baker, III.

John Baker

Thank you, Madison. Good morning. I'm John Baker III, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of FRP Holdings. And with me today are David deVilliers, Jr., our President and Vice Chairman; John Milton, our Executive Vice President and General Counsel; John Koppenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer; and David deVilliers, III, our Executive Vice President.

As a reminder, any statements on this call, which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are listed in our SEC filings. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as imposed by law as a result of future events or information.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G formulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measure referenced in this call is net operating income or NOI. FRP uses this non-GAAP financial measure, to analyze its operations and to monitor, assess and identify meaningful trends in its operating financial performance. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as a substitute for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FRPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FRPH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.