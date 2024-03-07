bjdlzx

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:PRMRF) management recently adjusted guidance to account for weather, a divestiture, and a shut-in of dry gas production until natural gas prices improve. But this cash flow machine still has growth plans in place. That shut-in natural gas production will be back at some point in the future. In the meantime, this company should be generating a lot of cash from the current production, even if it is reduced, while maintaining a growth outlook.

The recent challenges mentioned are already over with. Spring Breakup is just around the corner. Now it is time to look forward to better times when this stock should at least double from its current price when commodity prices improve.

Quick Overview

Paramount Resources is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars. This company is basically family controlled and conservatively run.

Paramount Resources Summary Of Operations And Growth Plans (Paramount Resources March 2024, Corporate Presentation)

Anytime you see that amount of debt outstanding for the size of the market value, you know you do not have a debt issue. This company is essentially debt free when the debt outstanding is that low.

All of the focus areas are in major basins near Alberta, Canada. The company itself has grown to be a major player.

The change in the production guidance is shown in its effect on the first two quarters of the fiscal year in the lower right-hand corner of the slide.

Is The Dividend Safe

Any upstream player has a big dependence on commodity prices when it comes to any guidance.

Paramount Resources Cash Flow Priorities (Paramount Resources Corporate Presentation March 2024)

With essentially no debt, the company can borrow to pay the dividend. However, management gives clear priorities on the right-hand-side. The capital budget is funded at a very low WTI. Therefore, should things get to the point where decisions are made, it is clear from the chart that the dividend is a lower priority. But the balance sheet strength makes it clear that the dividend would be back very fast.

As an aside, this company makes money from a matrix of products. Therefore, even though dry gas production is being shut-in, there is an additional chance here that dry gas production could bail out that dividend if natural gas prices were unexpectedly strong during a cyclical price downturn for oil. That is not guaranteed, though. But it does point out that the conclusions made assume a matrix of prices that have a fixed relationship to WTI pricing. That relationship can vary to the advantage of shareholders and result in a variance from the above guidance if the product being sold is material to results.

Condensate Producer

This company has emphasized condensate production over light oil production. Since condensate sells at a premium, the wells are more profitable as long as they flow at a comparable rate to those wells that produce light oil. Clearly, from the company results, that is the case.

Paramount Resources Daily Average Production By Product Fiscal Year 2023 (Paramount Resources Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2023)

Condensate production is roughly one-third of the total production. Since condensate is more valuable than light oil, it has an outsized effect on the profitability of the company when compared to the production numbers. This is especially true when natural gas is converted to barrels using the standard six-to-one ratio. That is actually more about comparable energy than sales price value.

Condensate has a sales price that is several times that ratio. That means that condensate sales is probably the most important factor to consider when looking at revenue influences. Because of its value, it is a greater influence on revenue than natural gas (at least for right now).

Earnings

The effect of the condensate in the product mix is hard to overstate. This is especially true when compared to other natural gas producers, particularly dry gas producers, at a time of weak natural gas prices.

Paramount Resources Summary Of Financial Results (Paramount Resources Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Notice that cash flow dropped about 15% compared to the previous fiscal year. That is the effect of the condensate and the company's long term growth plans. The natural gas price for the fiscal year dropped by more than half. Natural gas may be most of the volume. But condensate is most of the revenue.

Free Cash Flow

This company is fairly conservative in its calculation of free cash flow.

Paramount Resources Calculation Of Free Cash Flow (Paramount Resources Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Note that the company deducts the capital spent from cash flow. There are companies out there that simply deduct maintenance capital. The way the calculation is done here demonstrates a conservative way to calculate free cash flow. It also is a prime way to indicate that this management has a growth strategy.

So, the increased capital budget as a result of that strategy will reduce free cash flow. It would be hard to compare to a company that decides to pay out all free cash flow to investors unless the time is taken to adjust the capital expenditures to a "no growth" for these properties.

Operations (note the core areas shown in the first slide)

This company has a long-term strategy similar to that of Exxon Mobil (XOM) in that it will sell operations at a certain point in the lifecycle. It rarely keeps a whole group of leases to the very end. If at any point, the sale price exceeds the discounted cash flow, then that group of leases is likely to be sold.

In fact, this company grew by developing an area and then selling it to reduce or eliminate the debt. Each time, management had some production elsewhere that it grew over time. The Apache Canada acquisition changed that to some extent. But management was very successful selling assets to keep debt levels down to the point that now there is really no debt to speak of.

No longer does the company need to sell properties to repay debt. But management is likely to sell mature properties when conditions are favorable, while using the proceeds to develop another area. The company is now big enough that those sales will be significant, but they are not the whole operation anymore.

Similarly, the company also has a portfolio of public and privately held companies. It, in effect, runs its own mutual fund whereby it can sell the holdings, or merge with the holdings. That portfolio differentiates itself from many other companies.

Summary

The condensate produced gives this otherwise natural gas producer a huge profit advantage over many other natural gas producers that also produce liquids. Condensate is easily the most valuable product that can be produced. The result is fast paybacks and above average profitability.

Paramount Resources Ltd. is a strong buy (as always) consideration because it can grow production while paying a decent dividend. Meanwhile, a natural gas pricing recovery would increase earnings and (likely) the stock price.

This stock is dirt cheap at approximately four to five times adjusted cash flow. Growing companies historically are often valued at up to 10 times cash flow, depending upon the rate of growth. In the meantime, the nearly 5% dividend is another sign that the stock is undervalued.

Between the growth and the return to a better valuation, Paramount Resources Ltd. stock can easily double and may well do better depending upon commodity prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.