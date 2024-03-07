Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Array Technologies: Short-Term Downside, But High Long-Term Growth

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
499 Followers

Summary

  • Array Technologies is a leading provider of solar tracking solutions for large-scale power plants.
  • The company's net income and balance sheet could be improved, posing short-to-medium-term risks.
  • The stock is considered undervalued with long-term growth potential in the solar market.
  • Heavily based on the present risk related to earnings estimate revisions, my analyst rating for ARRY is a Hold despite my growth expectations.

Total eclipse of the Sun. The moon covers the sun in a solar eclipse

Pitris

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is one of the leading investments in solar tracking technology. However, I consider the short-to-medium-term risks worth heavily weighing against the long-term prospects provided by solar market growth. The company has a lack of constant net income

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
499 Followers
I am a financial analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods in the technology sector. I write for multiple publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARRY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARRY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.