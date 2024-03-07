WILLSIE

Investment Thesis

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released full year results on the 30th, January and the price has since retracted back to the 200-day Moving Average. I believe this is a good technical level to begin writing on the company so have initiated a Sell recommendation on the grounds of higher cocoa costs contracting Gross Margins.

Seeking Alpha

Background

Mondelez is a of the world's largest snack companies that sells products in over 150 countries and generates revenues of over $36 billion. Their core business is making and selling biscuits, chocolates and baked snacks, some iconic brands include Oreo, Cadbury, Milka and Toblerone. These products have a global market presence, so it is no surprise that 75% of revenues are generated outside the US.

MDLZ source 85% of their Cocoa from Cocoa Life, a sustainability program launched by MDLZ themselves back in 2012. The program goals include the sustainable production of Cocoa with the aim of empowering communities and forest conservation. Aligned with its commitment to sustainability, MDLZ aim to source all of their Cocoa through Cocoa Life by 2025.

Financials

Beginning with the Income Statement, revenue growth has been reasonable, 5-year CAGR sits at 6.8%, aligning precisely with the industry median driven by strong growth across their snack category. Gross Profits have traditionally trended up due to better pricing strategies. However, in 2022, losses on derivative contracts resulted in the first significant contraction in Gross Margins since 2011.

Simultaneously, higher operating overheads from acquisition related charges and the European legal matter exerted pressure on EBIT Margins, which dropped 640bps that year. On an adjusted basis the drop was not nearly as profound, and EBIT Margins came in at 15.8%.

Source: Author's calculations

Since 2022, we have seen a recovery in margins, organic revenue grew 14.7% demonstrating that consumers still love MDLZ brands. This underlying strength in revenues pushed Gross Profit up 18.8%, and after subtracting costs, EPS climbed 19% on top of the previous year's strong growth. Looking ahead, the company remains confident in growing Gross Profit, but with the recent rise in Cocoa prices, do they need to reevaluate their outlook?

Finally, I think the Balance Sheet looks strong. They currently have Net Debt to Sales of 43% with major maturities in 2041 and 2050. The company has Free Cash Flow Margins of over 10% which it uses to return money back to shareholders and pay down on their long-term debt.

Annual Report

Cocoa Prices

Cocoa is a critical raw ingredient to a vast amount of MDLZ's portfolio of brands. Since December prices have moved up drastically and I think this could weigh heavily on Gross Profits. Since the end of December Cocoa prices have increased 65% to $7000 per metric ton. The rapid move up has meant the company has yet to announce any changes in guidance, but I think in the coming quarters, we will see guidance revised down due to this increase.

The rise in prices is due to a supply demand mismatch, firstly due to producing countries such as Ghana and Ivory Coast not yielding enough due to weather and disease related reasons. But the more concerning reason for the lack of supply is because of years of under investment in the industry. Farmers have uprooted trees to yield more profitable crops. This is problematic as Cocoa trees take a significant amount of time to yield. To illustrate, trees planted in 2024 won't yield cocoa until 2028, creating a lag in the supply chain. This trend raises concerns that prices may persist due to the delayed timeline for new Cocoa production.

Trading Economics

Risks

A potential challenge to my thesis is the cyclical nature of commodities, wherein traders might push down the price, or that MDLZ have derivative contracts to hedge the price impact. However, this move in prices is so extreme I can't see how they can mitigate the total affects, and eventually over coming quarters this will feed through and impact Gross Margins.

Below you can see the magnitude of the increase in prices. Something similar happened in 1977 and then over the proceeding 5-years prices fell back to $2000. Showing that it is not uncommon for prices to increase rapidly and decrease more gradually. It is uncertain where prices will end up, but I think the company needs revalue full year guidance given the nature of the rise in prices.

Trading Economics

Valuation

Source: Author's Calculations

I have used the multiple approach with the P/FCF multiple of 22x to get a share price target of $58 and a downside of -18% from today's prices. This includes a contraction in EBIT Margins of -25 basis points every year to 2028. Something similar occurred when Cocoa prices rose during the period between 2009 and 2014.

Source: Author's Calculations

On the contrary, I believe sales will continue to benefit from the increase in Cocoa prices, therefore sustaining the uptrend in revisions, but I fail to believe that MDLZ can pass on all the costs, so I think EPS revisions will be cut drastically by next quarter and this will weigh on the share price.

Conclusion

MDLZ is a strong company with a good brand moat that investors have been willing to pay for. Despite the slower growth of the company relative to other firms, the P/FCF multiple has exceeded 25x in the past, showing that investors do like the stock and it offers protection against macroeconomic headwinds as well as pays a good dividend. However, the recent rise in Cocoa prices is so extreme I believe margins will contract, so I am initiating a Sell recommendation on the company with a share price target of $58.