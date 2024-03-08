8vFanI

While the Fed's rate rising program has pressured earnings at many companies, it has greatly benefited business development companies, such as Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN).

The key here is that most BDCs have a high percent of floating rate investments, while their borrowings have a much smaller amount of floating rates. In TRIN's case, the split was 69% floating rate investments vs. 33% floating rate debt, as of 12/31/23.

TRIN site

This has ramped up earnings at TRIN and other BDCs over the past several quarters. TRIN's management estimates that TRIN earns an additional $.15/share for every 100 basis point interest rate rise. On the flip side, they see a $.10/share drop for every 100 basis point drop in rates:

TRIN site

Over the past five quarters, TRIN's portfolio has increased in yield from 15.5% to 16.7%. It was 13.8% in Q2 '22.

TRIN site

Company Profile:

Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed BDC which specializes in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona, with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California, and Austin, Texas. It IPOd in January 2021, but had a longer prior history dating back to ~2008 in its predecessor funds. Over the past 15 years, Trinity Capital has done $3B in funding, with 317 investments and 185 exits. It has $1.5B in Assets Under Management, AUM.

Holdings:

TRIN's investments were comprised of 69.4% in Loans, $885M spread over 63 companies; 26.4% in Equipment Financing, $336M spread over 29 companies; and 4.2%, $53M in Equity & Warrants for 101 companies, as of 12/31/23.

TRIN's debt portfolio is comprised of 76.8% in 1st lien loans and 23.2% in 2nd lien loans.

Management cut back on loans in Q4 '23, in favor of more equipment financing, which, at 26.4%, reached their highest point over the last two years:

TRIN site

Space Tech, Green Tech, and Finance & Insurance comprised ~36% of TRIN's portfolio, as of 12/31/23.

TRIN site

TRIN also has a direct lending joint venture, which invests in loans and equipment financings originated by Trinity, with an initial equity capital commitment of up to $171M. The joint venture closed on a credit facility from KeyBank in Q2 '23.

Ratings:

One of the key things to watch with BDC's are its ratings for the companies it has invested in. Management re-rates holdings every quarter.

The percentages of the two lowest tiers, tier 4 and 5, rose from 4.7% as of 12/31/22, to 7.3% as of 12/31/23. In dollar terms, they rose from $49.6M to ~$90.1M, with the lowest tier, (default/workout), rising from $10.3M to $33.45M. As you might imagine, this is a trend we've seen in many BDCs due to higher rates' impact on their underlying holdings.

On the positive side, top tiers 1 and 2 have done well, with tier 1 rising from $2.7M, 0.3%, in Q4 '22, to $40.58M, 3.3%, in Q4 '23, and tier 2 rising from $240M to ~$278M, with a stable 22.9%:

TRIN site

As of 12/31/23, secured loans to three portfolio companies and equipment financings to two portfolio companies were on non-accrual status with a total fair value of ~$43.2M, or 3.5% of the Company's debt investment portfolio at fair value.

Earnings:

Q4 '23: TRIN had record total investment income of $47.8M, up 15.2% year-over-year, and record net investment income, NII of $25.1M, or $0.54 per diluted share, due to a larger portfolio and higher rates.

Realized gains swung from a loss in Q4 '22 to a small gain, while unrealized gains improved from -$13.65M to -$8.14M. Interest expense was roughly stable, up 1.65%, whereas the share count rose over 24%. Even so, NAV/share was up slightly, ending at $13.19.

2023: You can see the very positive effect of rising rates in 2023's figures, with total investment income up 25%, and NII up a robust 29%. Interest expense rose over 29%, but was outstripped by topline and NII growth.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

New Business:

During Q4 '23, management originated ~$340.7M of total new commitments and funded ~$267.4M, which was comprised of $220M of investments in six new portfolio companies, $47.1M of investments in 10 existing portfolio companies, and $0.3M of investments in the JV.

Gross investment fundings during the quarter for secured loans totaled $126.3 million, equipment financings totaled $136.9 million and warrant and equity investments totaled $4.2M.

Repayments totaled $108.9M, with $42.9M from early debt repayments and refinancings, $41.4M from normal amortization, and $24.6M of investments sold to the JV. TRIN's investment portfolio increased by $166.8M, or approximately 14.5%, on a cost basis during Q4 '23.

Dividends:

Quarterly dividends have varied in size, running from $.28 to $.61, with seven straight hikes in 2021-2022, and then dropping to $.47,$.53, $.54, $.50 in 2023. IN addition, TRIN paid supplemental dividends of $.60 in 2022, and $.10 in 2023.

Cumulative regular dividends totaled $5.96, and cumulative supplemental dividends totaled $.70, as of 12/31/23:

rtns

TRIN's most recent payout was $.50 in January '24. At $15.19, TRIN's dividend yield is 13.17%, in the top tier of BDC yields. It should go ex-dividend again on ~3/29/24, with a ~4/14/24 payout date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

NII/dividend coverage was 1.08X in Q4, and has been as high as 1.27X over the past four quarters, with an overall 2023 average of 1.17X. TRIN also had Undistributed NII, UNII, of $1.39/share as of 12/31/23:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Profitability and Leverage:

TRIN's ROA and ROE were roughly stable in 2023, and remained better than BDC industry averages. EBIT margin improved a bit, and was a bit higher than average. Debt/NAV leverage was lower than in 2022, and was more conservative than average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Like most BDC's, TRIN's leverage waxes and wanes - it was at a higher level in Q4 '22 - Q2 '23, peaking at 1.38X in Q2 '23, before deleveraging down to its current lover level:

Trinity site

Asset/debt leverage increased from 1.84X to 2.05X in 2023, while interest coverage was stable, at 3.14X:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt and Liquidity:

TRIN has $232.5M in Notes maturing in 2025, and $200M coming due in 2026, in addition to its $400M credit facility, which comes due in Q4 2026.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, TRIN had ~ $141.8M in available liquidity, including $4.8M in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $137M in available borrowing capacity under its credit facility.

TRIN site

Performance:

TRIN has outperformed the BDC industry over the past year and so far in 2024. While TRIN has trailed the broad financial sector on price in 2024, it has a much higher one-year total return due to its much higher dividend yield.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $15.19, TRIN is just 2% below Wall Street analyst $15.50 average price target, and 10,65% below their $17.00 average price target.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

TRIN is getting a 15% premium valuation to its 12/31/23 NAV/share of $13.19, much higher than the 1% BDC industry's average valuation. Its 13% dividend yield also is much higher.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

While its P/NAV is at a premium, TRIN's trailing and forward earnings multiples are actually cheaper than BDC industry averages, as is its EV/EBIT:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

Like certain other BDC's, TRIN is sitting close, -2.33%, to its 52-week high. It also looks overbought on its slow stochastic chart. We'll continue to hold our TRIN shares for income, and we advice prospective new buyers to wait for a market pullback before buying new shares.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.