ISerg

It remains a great time to be an income investor, especially for those who are simply not interested in chasing growth at all costs. That's because chasing growth may be the opposite of sleeping well at night, since any negative news can derail a stock that's priced for near-perfect execution, as what we saw with Apple (AAPL) this week.

That's why it literally pays to have healthy allocation to stocks that are designed for income, as in the case for the BDC, Stellus Capital Management (NYSE:SCM). I last covered the stock over a year ago in December of 2022, highlighting its high exposure to first lien loans and discount to book value.

While the stock hasn't given much in way of share price return (decline of 2.4%), it's done well for investors from a total return standpoint due to its high dividend yield, with a 13% total return since my last piece.

In this article, I provide key updates around its portfolio health, dividend coverage, balance sheet and valuation, and discuss whether SCM remains an attractive buy at present, so let's get started!

Why SCM?

Stellus Capital Management is an externally-managed BDC that specializes in making investments in the lower middle market space, as defined by those companies with anywhere between $5 to $50 million in annual EBITDA.

Since IPO in 2012, SCM has deployed $2.4 billion in capital across 195 companies and has paid out $15.08 per share in dividends. As of year-end 2023, it had 93 portfolio companies equating to $875 million in investments at fair value, representing 3.5% growth from the prior year.

SCM has produced solid shareholder returns over the past 10 years, driven primarily by dividend payments. This is reflected by SCM's 159% total return over this time frame, which isn't too far behind the 176% of the S&P 500 (SPY), which yields a paltry 1.3% at present, and far surpasses the 106% of the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD), as shown below.

SCM vs. SPY/BIZD 10-Yr Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

SCM is primarily focused on first-lien secured debt which represents 89% of its portfolio fair value. This is at the high end of the range for most BDCs, and these investments put SCM first-in-line for principal recovery in the event of a borrower default. As shown below, the rest of SCM's portfolio is comprised of second lien debt (2.5%), unsecured debt (0.7%), and equity (8.2%), the latter of which gives SCM capital appreciation potential should the value of the underlying companies rise.

SCM Portfolio Composition (Company 10-K)

SCM's portfolio is also well-diversified by industry and geography, with low exposure to cyclical industries such as retail and energy. As shown below, SCM's top industries include Business Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, and Technology, which comprise just over half (52%) of portfolio value.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, SCM recently produced solid results in its Q4 2023 earnings release on March 5th. This includes net investment income growth of 6.4% quarter-on-quarter and 13.6% YoY to $0.50 for Q4, which amply covered the $0.40 per share dividend at a 125% coverage ratio.

Also encouraging, SCM's NAV per share grew by $0.07 on a sequential basis to $13.26, driven by a combination of retained earnings after paying the dividend and a $12 million mark-up in its equity portfolio from $60 to $72 million, indicating a more favorable valuation environment for its investments. As shown below, SCM's NAV/share performance has been fairly consistent over the past 10 years, and the recent uptick in NAV marks a reversal from the decline that started in 2022, when interest rates ticked higher and mark-to-market caused portfolio valuations across the BDC industry to decline.

SCM NAV/Share 10-Yr Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Importantly, SCM's asset quality is better than management's target, with 24% of the portfolio being rated at 1 or ahead of plan, and 14% of the portfolio being marked at an investment rating of 3 or below (on a scale from 1 to 5, with category 5 reflecting loans that are 'in workout' with some potential loss of principal. As of the end of 2023, just 4 loans were on non-accrual status, representing 1.3% of the fair value of the total loan portfolio, which is a percentage that's largely manageable for BDCs such as SCM.

Risks to SCM include its debt-to-equity ratio of 183%, which sits higher than my target range of 0.7 to 1.4x for most BDCs. This also puts SCM at a disadvantageous position in terms having lower capacity to leverage up to make opportunistic investments, since its leverage ratio is close to the 200% statutory limit for BDCs.

Nonetheless, I would still expect for SCM to produce positive returns from its borrowings, as 98% of its debt investment portfolio is floating rate while 73% of SCM's own liabilities are fixed rate, thereby enabling it to capture a healthy investment spread in the current high interest rate environment.

Other risks include potential for lower interest rates and increased competition for deals, which could lead to yield compression, and macroeconomic headwinds could put pressure on portfolio companies.

Looking ahead, I would look for potential monetization events from SCM's equity portfolio, as that could be a source of growth funding considering that its share price currently trades below NAV, thereby making equity raises unrealistic and unattractive. Management noted such potential over the next 6 to 12 months during the recent earnings call as follows:

While we’ve had modest equity realizations more recently, we expect this activity to pick up over the next 6 to 12 months. To this end, we are aware of two possible equity realizations that could occur in the second quarter. The aggregate proceeds of approximately $7 million and a potential realized gain of $4 million. As of the end of the year, we have $60 million of equity investments at cost that were marked at $72 million. Our historical performance would indicate that the ultimate realization for this portfolio would be greater than 2 times our portfolio’s cost basis. However, of course, the ultimate performance of our current equity positions will depend on a variety of factors including, among other things, the current economic environment and sponsors equity exit strategies.

Another source of funding could come from retained capital after paying the dividend, and as such, I wouldn't expect a meaningful dividend raise in the near-term. However, I believe the current 12.5% dividend yield with the aforementioned 125% dividend coverage ratio more than makes up for the lack of potential growth.

Lastly, I continue to see value in SCM at the current price of $12.78 with a Price-to-NAV ratio of 0.96x. While this valuation is somewhat higher than the 0.92x from when I last visited the stock, the increase is more a function of a decline in book value, which could rebound should SCM be able to monetize its equity investments and should mark-to-market valuations improve in a more stable rate interest rate environment. Conservatively speaking, I believe SCM deserves to trade at least at NAV, which represents a potential 16.5% total return including the annualized dividend.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, Stellus Capital Investment offers a well-diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments with strong potential for high returns with its well-covered 12.5% dividend yield. While the company faces some risks, such as its high debt-to-equity ratio, its potential for equity raises at a premium to NAV combined with monetization of equity investments give it alternatives for growth. As such, investors should keep an eye on how these events may play out over the next few quarters. Considering all the above, I continue to find SCM appealing as a high-yield investment and maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.