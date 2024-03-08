Nephros, Inc. (NEPH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirin Smith - PCG Advisory

Robert Banks - CEO

Judy Krandel - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Sherwood - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Nephros Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirin Smith. Please go ahead.

Kirin Smith

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Kirin Smith with PCG Advisory. Thank you all for participating in Nephros' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 conference call.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference call by management, will contain forward-looking statements regarding the operations, and future results of Nephros. I encourage you to review Nephros' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify specific factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may affect the company's results include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Nephros' ability to successfully, timely and cost effectively market and sell its products and service offerings, the rate of adoption of its products and services, by hospitals and other healthcare providers, success of its commercialization efforts, and the effect of existing and new regulatory requirements on Nephros' business and other economic and competitive factors.

The content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live call today, March 7, 2024. Company undertakes no obligation to revise, or update any statements to reflect