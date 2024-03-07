Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Host Hotels & Resorts: Should You Lodge In This 3.8% Yielding Hotel REIT?

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.85K Followers

Summary

  • Host Hotels & Resorts is currently paying out a 3.8% dividend yield and declared a special dividend of $0.25 per share during its fourth quarter.
  • The REIT is set to grow fiscal 2024 FFO by 6 cents over 2023 at the midpoint of its guidance range.
  • Healthy dividend coverage has opened up the possibility of another special dividend in 2024 with the REIT currently swapping hands for 10.6x, the midpoint of its 2024 FFO guidance range.

Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa, Kaanapali Beach, Maui

anouchka

The short interest in its common shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) grew to roughly 5.35% in February even as the largest hotel REIT reported a beat on revenue for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. Revenue

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.85K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.