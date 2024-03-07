Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) Full Year 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.08K Followers

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:CTTAF) FY2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2024 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anna-Maria Fischer - Head of Investor Relations

Nikolai Setzer - Chief Executive Officer

Katja Garcia Vila - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Bhagwani - Citi

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Marc-Rene Tonn - Warburg Research GmbH

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Monica Bosio - Intesa Sanpaolo

Akshat Kacker - JP Morgan

Edoardo Spina - HSBC

Horst Schneider - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Continental AG Analyst and Investor Call regarding the Results of the Fiscal Year 2023. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Anna-Maria Fischer. Please go ahead.

Anna-Maria Fischer

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone for our fourth quarter and full year-end 2023 results presentation. Today's call is hosted by both our CEO, Niko Setzer; and our CFO, Katja Garcia Vila. A small reminder that both the press release and presentation of today's call are available for download on our Investor Relations website.

Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is for investors and analysts only. If you do not belong to either of these groups, please kindly disconnect now. Following the presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session for sell-side analysts. To provide a chance for all to ask questions, we would kindly ask you to limit yourself to no more than three questions. This will help us conclude the call on time.

With this, let me now hand over firstly to you, Niko

Nikolai Setzer

Thank you, Anna. It's a pleasure for me to wrap up 2023, so to say, which was a very exciting year

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CTTAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTTAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.