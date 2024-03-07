SAS AB (publ) (SASDQ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (publ) (OTC:SASDQ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript March 7, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Klaus Landelius - Investor Relations

Anko Van der Werff - President and Chief Executive Officer

Erno Hilden - Chief Financial Officer

Jacob Pedersen - Sydbank

Hans Jorgen Elnæs - WenerAS

Good morning. My name is Klaus Landelius and I'm part of the Investor Relations team here at SAS. Today I would like to welcome you to Scandinavian Airlines first quarter fiscal year 2024 presentation, which will be presented to you by our President and CEO Mr. Anko Van der Werff, together with our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Erno Hilden.

Before we start, I would like to highlight that the information being given to you in this presentation today is a summary and should not be considered as advice or recommendations to investors or potential investors in relation to purchasing or selling securities. Forward-looking statements presented to you today by Anko or Erna do not guarantee future results or development, as the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For further information, please read our financial and annual reports online.

And with that, I'll hand over to you, Anko to start the presentation.

Anko Van der Werff

Yeah. Thank you very much, Klaus. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thank you for joining us again. My name is indeed Anko Van der Werff and I'm the President and CEO of Scandinavian Airlines.

On slide two, I will start with a brief review of a solid winter quarter. 4.9 million passengers traveled with us during the first quarter, an increase of 6% compared to the same quarter of last year. Year-on-year RPKs increased by 13% while capacity increased by 9%. EBT for the first quarter amounted to a negative 1.1 Swedish billion krona, which represents a year-on-year improvement of 1.4 billion.

We continue to make steady progress with our transformation plan SAS FORWARD and our Chapter 11 process in the United States. We entered into an investment agreement with a winning bidder consortium in our exit financing solicitation process during the quarter, which means that we have secured the financing for the future and that obviously was the main purpose and a key milestone in our SAS FORWARD plans.

We are getting ready for the summer season. We will fly to over 130 destinations in more than 40 countries. We have added frequencies to popular destinations all over Europe and we've added nine new European destinations. In the United States, we've added Atlanta and we're adding frequencies to popular destinations all across the United States and Asia, such as New York and Tokyo. We've also made very important progress in our work towards Fossil Free aviation, a topic that I will return to later in the presentation.

Looking more in depth at passenger demand, we are pleased to see that more and more people choose to travel with SAS. The total passenger volume increased by over 6% versus last year to almost 5 million passengers in Q1 and during the quarter we inaugurated the new winter seasonal routes Agadir in Morocco, from both Stockholm and Copenhagen and just a day before the quarter, we started operations to Bangkok. On Morocco, we operate the Airbus A320neo aircrafts with 20% savings on fuel efficiency and emissions and on Bangkok it is the A350.

Turning to our traffic information, our load factor increased by 2.6 percentage points year-on-year to call it 72% for the first quarter. Our ASK was up 9% and our currency adjusted RASK was up 4% both year-on-year. I would also like to highlight our operational performance. We are improving our regularity and we have consistently reached our targets of 99% adjusted for weather impact since August last year already. Our operational performance, of course, remains a priority going forward and I think here important to note that really over the winter months we've had, I would once again say, solid performance even though the winter season has thrown quite a few storms our way. In February, for instance, we will reach and we will announce late today 99.2% and that is after some very difficult storms in Norway at the beginning of February as well.

Now, I will hand over to Erno who will take you through the financials.

Erno Hilden

Thank you, Anko and very good morning also on my behalf. As usual, I will cover the key areas and highlights from the financials for the first quarter of the financial year and Anko will then come back again with an update on the progression and next steps for SAS FORWARD, and also the Chapter 11 process.

But let's kick off with slide number seven. For us, the first quarter of the financial year is with our current traffic program, the one with the least capacity, and there's no change to this trend also this year. We continued healthy growth since previous year and we are reasonably happy with our revenue performance for the period. Our results improvement from previous year was mainly driven by the continuing revenue growth and solid cost performance meeting our expectation in most areas and also supported by some tailwind from currencies and jet fuel costs. In Q1, our revenue performance continued strong with total traffic revenue increasing by 13% and thus by more than the increase in capacity, and this obviously is signaling continuing improvement with our load factors exceeding previous year's levels. Our passenger load factor or PLF for Q1 landed at 71.8% for the total traffic, which is some 2.5% points higher than in Q1 previous year, and actually more than three points higher than in 2019 pre-pandemic. Our total revenue increased by 13% during the quarter and reached 8.9 billion Swedish kronas.

During Q1 we saw big movements with our main currencies exchange rates. Our accounting currency, the Swedish krona, has really grown up has started to recover in value against most major currencies and particularly against the dollar. During Q1, the overall positive impact from currencies on our operating income or EBIT was some 235 million kronas and on EBT level, the year-on-year comparison is positive, actually more than 4,000,414.

Our operating costs developed in line with our expectation and total to nine 9 billion kronas. For the first quarter, our currency adjusted unit cost decreased excluding fuel was almost 10%, which obviously is very healthy from previous year and nominally it was even more, 13%. Our operating income or EBIT for the first quarter was negative 1.1 billion, and also the EBT number is the same negative 1.1 billion. I will walk you through the main drivers and development in the following slides. So let's jump on to the next one with the revenue bridge.

Here on slide number eight, overall our revenue performance during the quarter continued its solid improvement. Our passenger revenue increased by 12% and reached 6.5 billion kronas. And as said previously, our PLF for scheduled traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels since Q1 2019 and reached 71.1%. The traffic growth for us was strongest in intercontinental and European traffic where the RPKs or revenue passenger kilometers increased by 17.3% and 16.8% respectively and after the improvement in PLF, currency adjusted passenger units revenue or PASK, increased nominally by 3.3% year-on-year.

During Q1, we saw continued slight softening with our cargo yields, which led to a currency adjusted decline of 74 million kronas in cargo revenue, but then on the other hand, charter revenues increased by 61 million kronas year-on-year and the other traffic revenue by more than 220 million kronas, both adjusted for currency.

Our operating revenue increased by 157 million -- other operating revenue sorry, from Q1 2023. And the effects from improved load factors and the slight currency adjusted yield decrease led to an overall growth of total unit revenue or RASK for scheduled traffic of nominally of 3.2% and 4% adjusted for currency. Overall, we are reasonably satisfied with the revenue development for Q1 but obviously we will continue our efforts to further improve the load factors, both in passenger traffic and cargo.

And let's move over to the next slide number nine please. Here we have the earnings before tax or EBT development in the quarter. As said, the EBT for Q1 was a negative 1.1 billion, but last year, the result was negative 2.4, so we landed significantly above previous year's level, which was expected. The result is still a negative number but considering the seasonality pattern in our traffic, and the fact that we are still some 18% below the pre-pandemic levels in capacity, we consider this to be a very reasonable start of the financial year.

Our operating expenses decreased by more than 4% from previous Q1. Our biggest single cost line, the jet fuel cost, decreased nominally by 10% to 2.2 billion and by 9%, adjusted for currency. And the drivers behind this change were the jet fuel spot price decrease and also the EU emission rights price decrease, which together more than compensated the cost increase borne by volume growth. And at the end of the first quarter, as with previous periods after the pandemic, we still remain unhedged for fuel.

The substantial capacity growth naturally also increased our other variable production costs, which increased by 211 million kronas year-on-year and this is excluding fuel. Our currency adjusted personnel costs increased by 118 million because of the traffic growth and the ongoing additional recruitment of crews. Other external expenses amounted to 3.8 billion kronas.

Then moving to slide 10 with the cash flows, here we have the development with cash flow and liquidity position during the first quarter of the financial year. In line with our regular seasonality pattern in traffic, our cash generation is reduced during the Q4 and Q1 compared to the other quarters of the year. But with solid revenue performance and strong booking trend, our operational cash flow was only marginally negative for the first quarter with only 38 million kronas compared to a negative number of 1.7 billion on previous year. For the first quarter, our total inflow for investing activities was 593 million kronas. And as you know, we are continuing our fleet renewal program and during the quarter we took delivery of five more Airbus A320neo aircraft and, as before, these aircraft were fully funded by very competitive sale and leaseback contracts.

For financing activities, we had an outflow of 1.4 billion kronas and this consists mostly of amortization of lease liabilities, repayments of borrowings and also the DIP financing fees. As we have communicated already before, we have concluded the lessor negotiations under Chapter 11, which will bring us annual cost savings exceeding 1 billion kronas in aircraft lease expenses and annual cash flows. The amended lease agreements are subject to approval by the court and the plan of reorganization in the Chapter 11 process being confirmed and becoming effective. But as we have said before, we are already using the reduced lease rates in our payments to lessors and so we have the cash flow benefits already with us. And at the end of the first quarter, our liquidity position was a very solid 5.3 billion kronas, which is down slightly from the end of Q4, but seasonally on a very healthy level.

And then on the next slide number 11, we are continuing our narrow-body fleet renewal and we are expecting to take delivery of seven further Airbus 320neo aircraft with LEAP engines during this financial year. As we have previously mentioned, we are one of the leading operators of the type in the region which brings us class leading efficiency and performance. We are currently working on building further funding arrangements for future deliveries to secure competitive fleet costs also going forward as we have been announcing with the sale and leaseback transactions we have completed previously.

And from here, I will hand back over to Anko again to take you through the progression with SAS FORWARD.

Anko Van der Werff

Yep, Thanks, Erno. Indeed, Moving on to a status update on SAS FORWARD and Chapter 11 In the United States. We reached key milestones during the first quarter, many of them known to all of you by now but we entered into an investment agreement with the winning bidder consortium in our exit financing solicitation process consisting of cost to Castlelake, Air France-KLM, and Lind Invest together with the Danish state. The agreement entails a total investments in the reorganized SAS corresponding to approximately 13.2 billion, including approximately 5.2 billion in new unlisted equity and approximately 8 billion in secured convertible debt. As part of that transaction, we have refinanced our original debtor-in-possession financing with a new 5.5 billion Swedish krona DIP loan from investor Castlelake and the new DIP loan is supporting SAS path to access from the voluntary restructuring proceedings.

In early February, we filed a second amended Chapter 11 plan and related disclosure statements with the US courts and we were able to also announce that the Chapter 11 plan is supported by the official committee of unsecured creditors, UC [Phonetic]. We currently aim to receive approval by the US courts for the Chapter 11 plan in the first quarter of 2024, followed by regulatory approval and a likely Swedish company reorganization as SAS AB level and we currently therefore expect to emerge from the overall restructuring Chapter 11 proceedings around the end of the first half of 2024. We repeat the expectation that there will be only a modest recovery for general unsecured creditors, no recovery for subordinated creditors and no value for SAS AB’s existing shareholders and at all of SAS AB’s common shares and listed commercial hybrid bonds will be cancelled, redeemed and delisted in connection with emergence from the Chapter 11 process.

Turning to some of the important progress we are making in our endeavor to be a driving force in sustainable aviation. We are pleased that Skellefteå City Airport and SKEBO Skelleftebostäder decided to join the SAS Corporate Sustainability Program during the first quarter. We're also proud to have announced a new collaboration with Airbus, Swedavia, Vattenfall and Avinor. We will jointly investigate feasibility of infrastructure for hydrogen-fueled aircraft at airports in Norway and Sweden, as hydrogen is expected to become a significant fuel source for aviation in the future. By partnering with some of the strongest and most innovative players in the industry, we are assuming our responsibility to drive the transition towards achieving net zero emissions. This is a journey that matters not just to SAS, but really to the entire aviation industry.

In January, we also launched the EuroBonus Conscious Traveler program, and the new program enables EuroBonus members to make conscious choices when traveling with SAS and get rewarded for it. At the hearts of Conscious Traveler lies one single goal, the involvement of our customers in the journey towards net-zero emissions and we look forward to following the impacts of the program throughout the year.

Wrapping up, I am pleased to conclude a busy winter season quarter for SAS. It marked by increased passenger volumes and of course several exciting new projects and destinations. We continue our work towards completing our Chapter 11 process in the United States, towards reaching the objectives in the SAS FORWARD plan, and while work still remains, I am pleased to see the substantial progress we are making to become a competitive and financially strong company.

On a final note, I would like to emphasize how grateful I am and we are for the hard work all of our colleagues at SAS are doing to ensure that our customers get the quality service they expect from us. We have seen significant improvements in our NPS scores and we thank all of you for your effort. It is very clear to see that the operational consistency that we're driving is paying off.

Thank you to all of you and, with that, I would like to open up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank. Please go ahead.

Jacob Pedersen

Hi. Congratulations on moving forward on Chapter 11 and SAS FORWARD as well. I have a couple of questions. First of all, can you talk a bit more about the positives from moving from Star Alliance into SkyTeam and closer collaboration with Air France-KLM?

Anko Van der Werff

Yeah, Jacob, good morning. I was waiting for you because you said multiple questions. I'm happy to take it now or you want to list your questions. I can take this now if you like.

Jacob Pedersen

Yeah, yeah. Yeah, please, please. Yep.

Anko Van der Werff

All right. Okay, so start with Sky, look we got somewhat of a longer answer maybe but with a very clear punch line. We are very proud founder of Star. We have had very good relationships with Star throughout time. There's both professional and of course, personal relationships with many levels in the company. We equally still have to be honest that with Star, we have never been able to negotiate our way into what is de facto the new form and the ultra form of where you can drive value as airlines and that is in joint ventures, right. Alliances as such, I think, are far more integrated at of course joint venture levels and have evolved, I should say, from broad alliances into deeper relationships via either both at equity and joint venture level, or at least just at joint venture level. And that is something that we've also clearly seen in the bidding process. It's also been made very clear by Air France-KLM CEO, Ben Smith, who also went public on that, and that is really something that we will be looking forward to and I think that will unlock, right. Hopefully, in multiple jurisdictions worldwide, that will unlock something that SAS and also SAS customers have never been really used to. Right alliances is great to connect, but you cannot have schedule alignment, capacity alignment with your partners and so we will have for instance throughout the day, multiple frequencies, right at various times, of course, corporate contracts all included price points and EuroBonus will be far more closely aligned with rise a future setup, right and so that is that's really big. Secondly, and that is something that really will already happen. So sorry, this first point that joint ventures that's of course is separate track, you know that very well Jacob, it takes a while before we get riser, a, to negotiate it and, b, we get approvals for that. But something else was already is being negotiated at the moment is really what we consider to be probably be expanded to co-chair agreements. Also with Star Alliance partners, we have seen that not all of the network, not all of the price points on that network, not all of the destinations in those networks was being served to SAS. So actually, through the negotiations that we're currently having with Air France-KLM and some of its partners, we do believe that we will have access to a broader set of the world already and that hopefully starts, call it, this summer.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. Okay, thanks. Next question. Can you talk a bit about the booking pattern at the moment? Where do you see yields going and also capacity in the Scandinavian region moving over the over the coming months?

Anko Van der Werff

Yeah, yeah. So overall, I think still very healthy, right. So, you and I and all of us, we've had various debates over the last years what was the effect of Russian airspace closures and that was, of course, a big hits, and then fuel going up to 130 or something right immediately in the weeks after. So what happened to inflation? What was happening with energy pricing? We've seen demand being, yeah, healthy right throughout all those processes. We don't see massive changes in that. You know me by now, I'm always a bit cautious, but really, for spring and summer, we absolutely see things healthy. That's the same on the yield development side. You see that March, of course, now he's stronger on both load factor in yields because there is more Easter traffic in March than it was last year and so therefore, April is right the opposite of that, it's a bit lower. But I don't consider it to be really weak, it is still absolutely growing, but without the Easter factor. And then when you look at further in spring and summer, yeah, just healthy development, really, I have to say. Overall, when you ask me, how do I see the overall markets? They are still somewhat tough, because that corporate segment is still down. It is growing year-on-year, but it's still very much down versus 2019 and that was of course who we were. So we're changing our networks. You see that we're doing more on for instance out of Europe, so that brings higher load factors with it et cetera. It actually brings lower RASK with it because of course, the distance is so much longer but in all of that, as you have seen over the last quarter, 13% higher revenue on 6% higher volume, but also with that higher stage length, rather longer stage length, stage distance. So all of that really points put to the right direction. Sweden, I think in particular a challenge. We are in restructuring [Indiscernible], been in restructuring twice Ryanair leaving the Swedish domestic market. It is just difficult to make things work in Sweden, certainly given call it all the infrastructural discussions right and also about passenger tax et cetera, it is a country that is difficult to make work for a lot of airlines.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay, okay. Looking at the SAS post Chapter 11, you're still a company with a net debt above 20 billion, do you still have confidence that that will be the earnings progress that you see from new arrangements, most of them already done, but not coming into the into the P&L yet that you will be competitive and be able to grow your earnings massively when we look forward?

Anko Van der Werff

I may comment on the net debt position, I think we had the same discussion in the previous call. You’re not taking into account all the elements of the Chapter 11, emergence of the net position will not be as you described, but significantly better going forward. And obviously, we have given the broad outlook on the financial performance of the company, post-emergence, which is expected to improve things significantly going forward. But also, as we have said, we have discontinued giving finance outlook forward looking, so that's pretty much all we can say precisely on those two topics.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. Just the last question relating to two pilots and cabin crew, we see huge salary increases among many of the competitors. You've -- at year end, almost two years ago, you made a new deal with your pilots with a salary decreases. Do you feel pressure or increased pressure from the unions with regards to general agreements?

Anko Van der Werff

No, that is, I think, the good news in Scandinavia, right. I mean, the deal stands right. It is a deal that's been signed, as we all know, five and a half years. And, again, I think in Scandinavia, the CBA is sacred, right. I mean, we've signed a deal and both sides live up to that deal. We have also seen clearly for this, 2024, all of our pilot recruitment needs are done. They were done last month, January, February, and we are training, right, so we have been able to absolutely recruit all of our pilot needs. I think there's still a very small portion but really that is I think about 10, 20 cabin crew that we're still trying to recruit for this summer. That's always a bit later because the cabin crew training is shorter than for pilot training, for instance, so all of that completely in line. But -- yeah, we feel confident about that.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay, great. Thanks so much for your time.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you. Thanks, Jacob.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Hans Jorgen Elnæs from WenerAS. Please go ahead.

Hans Jorgen Elnæs

Good morning, Erno and Anko, and congratulation in introducing your Q1 benefit versus last year. Keep on improving going forward. Three questions for me. The first is on EuroBonus. When the new owners are in place and SAS migrates into SkyTeam, is the plan for EuroBonus to remain as a standalone loyalty program and their flying group or to be fully incorporated in [Indiscernible] meaning EuroBonus brand to be discontinued? And the second, can you if possible update on the key financial tutorials SAS has to deliver on going forward for Air France-KLM to go ahead with the increase from the current 19.9% holding in SAS to become a majority owner about EA 50%? And the last, current codeshare partners and interline agreement, what are the strategy when they migrated into SkyTeam? Thank you.

Anko Van der Werff

Yeah, thanks. Hans Jorgen. The third question, could you repeat the third question? What is the strategy? Sorry, could you repeat that?

Hans Jorgen Elnæs

Yeah. Today, SAS holds a number of codeshare agreements with other airlines and interline agreements. What are your plans with these when you have migrated into SkyTeam?

Anko Van der Werff

Yeah, okay, perfect. Got it. All right. Let's take them one by one. First of all, on EuroBonus, yeah, I have taken notes, of course, that you and others a lot of questions, of course in the market about EuroBonus. I really do think it is important to make people understand EuroBonus is our program, it's not a Star Alliance program, it's not someone else's, it's ours, it's SAS, it's our customers, and, of course, it's a loyalty that we have between us, right, airline and customers that have that relationship together. And so even if we're going to, right join other airlines, that program, the application of the program, the levels of the program, the way we communicate with our passengers will still really be with SAS, the relationship between customers and us is right there. There is no discussions going on about that integration or about name changes, there is nothing about that whatsoever, I want to make that absolutely clear. And that is for a very simple reason also that Air France-KLM will only own the 19.9%, rights, the 19.9% that you also allude to. So until and unless there is a significant change there, things really will not change. Now, I have said, and I will reiterate that again also here, Hans Jorgen, EuroBonus, currently almost 8 million passengers, I don't know who are Flying Blue stands but I could easily see that that is in the 20 million or whatever. Look, we of course will look at what commercial possibilities do we have, right. The same as we're looking for EuroBonus and Star Alliance to leverage that. We will also look between EuroBonus and Flying Blue and at least the name Flying Blue is a name and I say that really half jokingly right tongue in cheek, the name Flying Blue is actually a great name, right, it would work for us. We love flying and we love blue and so, no, there was no discussions; no, there's no negotiations, but the name has something to it; and no, there's no decisions.

Then your point number two, can we really comment on anything? No, that is a shareholder agreement between all of them that is probably really in their documents. We are not privy to that we are not. We are not the owners. We really are, of course, the company and we are management. And truly, we have, as a management team, not also seen those shareholder agreements, we are just not privy to that. So that is truly a question that you have to ask the new owners.

Then three, on co-chairs, what you're referring to is called grandfathering, right. Is there -- will we grandfather some of the relationships that we have currently with, for instance, our alliance airlines, will we grandfather them into SkyTeam? Yes, I expect that to happen. So of course, we will have a relationship and a co-chairs relationship with many if not all of the SkyTeam airlines. Certainly over time, we will probably have all, but for the time being of course, we focus primarily on the big ones, right, and that is something that we tried to have already in spring summer, we want to have that at least implemented, right. So at least Air France-KLM, Delta, Virgin, they are in, call it, the first batch, and then we move on to the rest. We will try -- as is also the case with SkyTeam, we also will try and see if we still have bilateral relations with some of the Star Alliance partners. And once again, I believe we do and from the conversations and negotiations that we're having, it seems that also many of them still wants to have that commercial relationship with SAS. And so that is something I think that you will see going forward but we still have grandfathered rights going into SkyTeam with some of the Star Alliance and other airlines.

Hans Jorgen Elnæs

All right. Thank you very much for your comprehensive reply, Anko, and good luck with the work going forward.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you. Thanks, Hans Jorgen. See you soon.

Klaus Landelius

Thank you all for participating and for your questions today. Wish you all a pleasant rest of the week, and I hope to see you on board on one of our aircrafts shortly. Thank you.