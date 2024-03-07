Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.08K Followers

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Liz Sharp - Vice President, Investor Relations

Brian Murphy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andy Fulmer - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Wright - Lake Street Capital Markets

Mike Zabran - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Liz Sharp, Vice President of Investor Relations, for some information about today's call. Liz?

Liz Sharp

Thank you, and good afternoon.

Our comments today may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. Our use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, should, could, indicate, suggest, believe and other similar expressions is intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding our product development, focus, objectives, strategies and vision, our strategic evolution, our market share and market demand for our products, market and inventory conditions related to our products and in our industry in general, and growth opportunities and trends.

Our forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about the future, and they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Risk factors and other considerations that could cause our actual results to be materially different are described in our securities filings. You can find those documents, as well as a replay of this call on our website at aob.com.

Today's call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of this time, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from our statements today.

I have a few important items to note about our comments on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AOUT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AOUT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.