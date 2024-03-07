Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2024 10:18 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock, AVGO:CA Stock
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2024 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Ji Yoo - Head, IR

Hock Tan - President and CEO

Kirsten Spears - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Chris Danely - Citi

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho

Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Broadcom's Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I will turn the call over to Ji Yoo, Head of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc. You may begin.

Ji Yoo

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; and Charlie Kawwas, President, Semiconductor Solutions Group.

Broadcom distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closed, describing our financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom's website at broadcom.com. This conference call is being webcast live and an audio replay of the call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website.

During the prepared comments, Hock and Kirsten will be providing details of our first quarter fiscal year 2024 results, guidance for our fiscal year 2024 as well as commentary regarding the business environment. We'll take questions after the end of our prepared comments. Please refer to our press release today and our recent filings with the SEC for information on the specific risk factors that

