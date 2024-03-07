shunjian123

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA, OTCPK:BABAF) is one of the most interesting stocks in the market right now.

After earning investors billions during the stock's overall outperformance from IPO through the end of 2020, shares have since declined substantially, down more than 75% from then to present day:

In that time, the Chinese economy has suffered shock after shock, first combatting a strong second wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, and more recently grappling with an overleveraged financial system that looks primed for more pain.

The company has also come under threat, as Jack Ma, the company's founder, came under fire in November 2020 for criticizing China's regulators. His subsequent disappearance and continued low profile since that moment have allowed competitors like JD and PDD to gain market share and become serious competitors in China's overall ecommerce market.

However, Alibaba is still Alibaba, and the company's strong market position with Taobao, Tmall, Alibaba Cloud, AliExpress and the group's stake in Ant Group, which operates Alipay, makes the stock a compelling investment candidate.

That said, with persistent negative momentum in the stock, we think the company still has a way to go when it comes to wooing institutional investors back to the table.

Thus, it appears that selling put options on BABA is the best course of action at this time.

This idea has a similar risk profile to purchasing the stock outright, but in return for any upside capital appreciation, selling puts boasts a tremendous yield of more than 18% annualized. Given that we think the margin of safety for buying here is strong, but that upside appreciation could remain meager for the foreseeable future, selling puts appears to be the best risk/reward option for investors.

Today, we'll dive in and explore this trade idea in more detail.

Let's begin.

Value

As always, let's take a look at the financials first.

When it comes to assessing a stock, there are two things to look at:

What You Get What You Pay

Let's start with number 1.

At the moment, BABA is one of the largest tech and ecommerce companies in China, with a strong position in a number of domestic markets, including ecommerce, fintech, and cloud. While these markets have become more competitive in recent years, remain an undisputed heavyweight across the markets it operates in.

Recently, the company reported Q3 earnings that didn't quite live up to expectations, with flat YoY revenue growth, an EPS miss, and a $215 million revenue miss:

This follows a long string of financial rockiness, which has partially been brought about by the aforementioned issues around both China's macro prospects, as well as increased competition on the cloud and ecommerce front.

However, BABA still boasts solid operating margins, and recently reported OM% in Q3 of ~12%, which is roughly in line with where things have been historically:

Seeking Alpha

Zooming out, the company's TTM net income has rebounded nicely in 2023, and TTM top-line sales appear to be re-accelerating higher following the gully of 2022:

TradingView

Moving now to the question of BABA's price; in the years leading up to 2021, the stock's performance had largely mirrored the financial performance of the company, and shares traded for about a 28-30x AOEPS multiple:

FAST Graphs

This makes sense, given the company's AOEPS growth rate, which was also in the 28% range throughout this period of time.

However, as the company has come on harder times and growth has gone flat/slightly negative, the stock has reacted in kind, being punished with a much lower multiple which isn't keeping up with where things were prior:

FAST Graphs

That said, it appears as though the company has been over-punished.

Looking ahead, earnings are set to improve in the coming years by about 6% annually, and sales are expected to grow at 8% YoY as well. These projections should put the company on better footing and are backed up by adjustments the company is making to counter a tougher domestic market in China. This would also represent continued rebounding momentum from the TTM results quoted earlier.

Projecting these results, we arrive at a Fair Value estimate for BABA stock in the $155-190 range, which includes a 20% discount on model multiples for the company:

www.propnotes.co

In other words, our projections here include the fact that Chinese companies are typically discounted vs. their American counterparts due to regulatory & other risks.

Additionally, our projections here mostly bake in the company's less buoyant multiple - not the one that the company produced from 2015 to 2020 when it was growing like a weed - and thus could be viewed as somewhat 'conservative'.

Given that the stock's current price sits around $74, there appears to be serious potential upside here should the stock return to what we believe its Fair Value zone is in the coming years:

www.propnotes.co

If the stock gets to our FV zone, the gain would represent more than a 100% gain for investors from this price.

Momentum

However, while the stock appears to be a seriously good value on a multiple basis, from a tactical, momentum standpoint, we think it's unlikely that the stock will see material upside anytime soon.

Value is only as good as long as the market also realizes it, and acts on it. Right now, there's no evidence that this is happening.

The stock needs time to digest this massive downtrend, and given that the pace of the stock's drop has only begun to slow, barring some catalyst, we don't think that the stock will see any considerable institutional interest anytime soon, especially given the larger concerns around investing in China that many have:

TradingView

Thus, we have a scenario where the momentum in the stock promises to keep the upside capped, but at the same time, buying the stock appears to have a very large margin of safety given the improving fundamentals we discussed prior.

What is an investor to do?

The Trade

In our mind, selling put options is the best way to play the situation.

In case you're unaware, essentially, selling a put is selling insurance on the stock, and if the stock goes down, the person you sold the insurance to may choose to make a 'claim', by forcing you to buy the stock from them at a pre-agreed price.

In return for selling this insurance, put sellers earn a large cash 'premium', which is the 'yield' on the trade.

Right now, we like the idea of selling the July 19th, $70 strike put options:

If BABA stock finishes above this level by July 19th, which we think is likely, then put sellers would earn 6.7%, cash-on-cash.

Over the next 135 days, this return annualizes to 18.12%.

If BABA stock finishes below this level by July 19th, then investors would need to buy the stock at $70, which is a discount to today's price, but they would still get to keep the 6.7% cash yield they received for selling the option.

Then, a put seller would own BABA, which appears to be a position that results in a large margin of safety.

So, by selling the put option, you either earn a 9.3% cash-on-cash return or earn a 9.3% annualized yield and get the opportunity to purchase the stock at a lower price than where it's trading today. However, either way, you earn that juicy 18.1% APY on capital.

Risks

While there are certainly upsides when it comes to this idea, there are some risks as well.

First, selling options means that you may be forced to buy the stock at an above-market rate if the stock goes down. This is the same risk, fundamentally, as owning the stock outright, but it's something to be aware of nonetheless.

Additionally, there are a number of earnings releases between now and July, which could adversely affect this position.

Finally, the macro situation with China's high debt load & adjacent property crisis could worsen, which could dent BABA's multiple or concrete financial results.

Summary

However, overall, we're pleased with the progress BABA has made since 2022, and we feel that the company is in a good position to where it has been in recent years.

With a massive value gap to be exploited, but minimal chance for serious upside anytime soon, selling options on BABA looks like the best risk/reward way to play the stock at the present moment in time.

Good luck to all!

