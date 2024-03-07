Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: Selling Options Looks Like The Best Risk/Reward Way

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock has declined over 75% since the end of 2020 due to challenges in the Chinese economy, regulatory issues, and increased competition across verticals.
  • Despite the challenges, BABA's strong market position and diverse portfolio make it an attractive investment candidate, and the financials are rebounding from a poor 2022.
  • The company is incredibly cheap, but given the negative share price momentum, it may be a while before the stock is re-invigorated.
  • Selling put options on Alibaba offers a high yield of over 18% annualized and a potential opportunity to purchase the stock at a lower price. This seems like the best way to play the situation.

Landscape and pastoral

shunjian123

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA, OTCPK:BABAF) is one of the most interesting stocks in the market right now.

After earning investors billions during the stock's overall outperformance from IPO through the end of 2020, shares have since declined substantially, down more than 75% from then

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
3.15K Followers
Many of the best investors in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that secretly earn incredible profits. Our goal is to even the playing field, giving individual investors access to the same level of market-beating research & trade ideas.Income, Energy, Compounders, Tech, Real Estate, Options, Consumer, Macro - we cover everything to find you the best opportunities out there.Follow us now and turn on article notifications to get started with our analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BABA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Jesterpr
Yesterday, 11:52 PM
Comments (35)
If the put is called you don’t own it?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.