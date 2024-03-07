Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPXSF) Full Year 2023 Results Earnings Call Transcript

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCPK:SPXSF) Full Year 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2024 4:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Nimesh Patel – Group Chief Executive Officer

Phil Scott – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Douglas – Jefferies

Jonathan Hurn – Barclays

Mark Jones – Stifel

Rory Smith – UBS

Andrew Simms – Berenberg

Aurelio Calderon – Morgan Stanley

Lush Mahendrarajah – JPMorgan

Stephan Klepp – HSBC

Nimesh Patel

So good morning and thank you for joining us for today's presentation. I'm Nimesh Patel and I think most of you know me, although I'm now in a different role, but I would like to introduce Phil Scott, who's our Interim CFO, and you'll hear more from Phil in just a moment. But first, I am at the end of my second month as CEO, and this is my first set of results in the new role. So I thought it would be appropriate to probably just share with you a few early reflections. And I want to start by saying what a privilege it is to lead the Spirax Group because of our outstanding people. I know this business, having been CFO for over three years, and I'm incredibly well supported by our group executive team and our Board, and I'm excited about the opportunity we've got ahead of us building on our strong foundations.

Since my appointment was announced, I've visited over 20 of our operating companies across 11 countries, listening to my colleagues, to understand what they're proud of, what they enjoy, the challenges they face, and what we can do to better support them and support our growth. Not only have I experienced their genuine passion for what they do, but also their dedication to solving our customers' challenges, because solutions are in the bloodstream of our group. They're in our DNA. So while today, we're here principally

