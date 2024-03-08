CrowdStrike Soars After Palo Alto's Plunge, Downgrading CIBR

da-kuk

CrowdStrike (CRWD) issued a gangbuster Q4 2024 set of earnings results. CEO George Kurtz remarked on the call that it was "...an exceptionally strong and record fourth quarter with net new ARR growth accelerating to 27% YoY, reaching a new high of $282M and ending ARR growing 34% YoY to reach $3.44B." The robust report and sanguine outlook came after its rival, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) disappointed investors the previous month.

So, there are a lot of moving parts and conflicting narratives around cybersecurity. Notwithstanding, a data breach at UnitedHealth Group (UNH) rekindled fears of ongoing digital attacks. Not surprisingly, cybersecurity stocks have been on fire since October last year, but I am growing concerned about valuations and technical momentum.

I am downgrading the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) from a buy to a hold for those reasons. I still see long-term tailwinds, but a pullback here would make sense.

CrowdStrike Earnings Call Highlights

According to the issuer, CIBR owns a basket of stocks of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the Information Technology and Industrials sectors. It includes companies primarily involved in the building, implementation, and management of security protocols applied to private and public networks, computers, and mobile devices to protect the integrity of data and network operations.

CIBR is a large and growing ETF, now with nearly $7 billion in assets under management as of March 6, 2024 - up by about one-third from just five months ago. Share price momentum has been stout lately, and that has been the trend over the past year when assessing Seeking Alpha ETF Grades. CIBR doesn't come overly cheap, however, considering its moderate to high 0.59% annual expense ratio. Moreover, the trailing 12-month dividend yield is modest at just 0.4%. Risk metrics are mixed considering the ETF's elevated standard deviation readings as well as its portfolio that is somewhat concentrated in a handful of major cybersecurity companies. Still, liquidity with the fund is very healthy given average daily trading volume of more than 720,000 shares and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of about four basis points.

For a portfolio refresh, CIBR is significantly more allocated to the growth side of the style box today versus late last year. The 4-star, bronze-rated fund has emerged as a major winner, so assets have risen in market cap size while EPS growth among its components has led to more of a growth bent. But with a P/E ratio now near 26 and long-term EPS growth of just 8.7, the PEG ratio is stretched. Of course, earnings growth from its two biggest positions, Broadcom (AVGO) and CRWD support upside EPS potential.

CIBR: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

CIBR's portfolio is a bit surprising considering that it is an AI name that stands atop the holdings breakdown. But the over-arching theme is high exposure to the Information Technology sector, namely companies that work to protect enterprise software and customers' data privacy. If we see a continued rotation out of tech-related areas and into cyclical and value niches, I expect CIBR to underperform.

CIBR: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seasonally, CIBR tends to rally through August, so being long over the next handful of months would align with historical trends.

CIBR: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through the Summer

The Technical Take

CIBR has done all the right things technically. Notice in the chart below that the ETF recently hit fresh all-time highs just shy of $60. That came after a major long-term breakout in November and December 2023. Former resistance of $47 to $48, which I noted last year, was finally breached, leading to an upside measured move price objective of $59 based on the rounded bottom pattern seen from the middle of 2022 through late 2023. That $11 to $12 range, from $36 to about $48, portended a target of $59, which the ETF hit with near precision last month.

But take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph. It printed a lower high while the share price notched a record peak. That is a bearish RSI divergence in the eyes of technicians. Moreover, CIBR is now about 20% above its long-term 200-day moving average - that's historically stretched. A pullback to support in the low $50s would make sense, but a rally through $60 would negate that outlook. With rising volume along with price action in the last three months, there is certainly the case to be made that dip-buyers may come about in short order.

Overall, CIBR has some signs of a near-term peak amid euphoria in the cybersecurity and AI spaces.

CIBR: Bearish RSI Divergence After a Major Breakout

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading CIBR from a buy to a hold on valuation and some weakening technical indicators. While bullish seasonality and volume trends are in play, taking profits today is a prudent move in my view.