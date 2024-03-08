Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Digital Is No Longer A Bitcoin Proxy

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.75K Followers

Summary

  • Marathon Digital Holdings is benefiting from the recent increase in bitcoin prices; however, Marathon shares face significant headwinds from BTC halving and the introduction of bitcoin ETFs.
  • The company has acquired new data center sites to improve control over utilization and reduce operational costs.
  • MARA plans to increase its hash rate and expand its capacity through 2025 to 50exahash/second.

Bitcoin Concept With Binary Codes

Eoneren

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is finding itself in an interesting position with bitcoin having occurred in April, essentially doubling the cost for the same resulting bitcoin mined. This is coming at a time when bitcoin prices are returning

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.75K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (44)

Kayden1 profile picture
Kayden1
Yesterday, 4:47 PM
Comments (1.04K)
Most of the miners have taken on debt or made some bad deals. Now they will all have significant upgrade costs with the Halving happening.
The ETF's are a much better option now.
E
Edpdds
Yesterday, 4:06 PM
Comments (1.2K)
If you produce 1/2 of the volume but sell it for twice the price, the revenue received is the same
T
Turnaround Value
Yesterday, 11:53 AM
Comments (642)
Sell all your miners and buy the ETF’s. I bought a ton of BRRR and it’s been doing great, mirrors all other BTC ETF’s and is up like others when BTC goes higher. Miners selling off bad bad sign.
Mktneutralhedger profile picture
Mktneutralhedger
Yesterday, 10:54 AM
Comments (7.26K)
Look at the divergence between miners and $MSTR today. It means something. Better altcoins than miners.
marriottmare, 3rd. Level CGA profile picture
marriottmare, 3rd. Level CGA
Yesterday, 7:02 AM
Comments (4.16K)
Mara is still a strong buy before the halving occurs approx. April 19
s
stanley goodspeed
Yesterday, 6:35 PM
Comments (1.37K)
@marriottmare, 3rd. Level CGA Historically, MARA has gone up 150% after halving
if I remember correctly.
Hash rates going up will help.
Bitcoin price going up will be beneficial.
Transaction fees will also go up.
CyrusJB profile picture
CyrusJB
10 Mar. 2024
Comments (26)
Dilution for the group as a result of the halving...
s
stanley goodspeed
10 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.37K)
Dec 2014 MARA was at $145 a share.
Bitcoin price was only $320 back then.

What was the difference between then and now?

What will the price of MARA be when Bitcoin is $150,000?
A
AnubisCapital
10 Mar. 2024
Comments (120)
@stanley goodspeed please tell me what part of this makes sense: "Looking at operations, Marathon generated $387mm in revenue for FY23, 58% of which was used to cover energy & hosting costs. The firm generated $420mm in aEBITDA," Marathon has discovered magic - EBITDA (oh "adjusted") is higher than revenue. An impressive feat for any company.
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
10 Mar. 2024
Comments (684)
@stanley goodspeed no idea on valuation now versus then... as CEO Fred Theil has diluted the company stock since that time with continued stock offerings... and with a new recently filed $1.5B tranche of shares to be sold into the market with this shelf offering not to mention the previous $750M placement! Bad Form in my book and Full Disclosure: I am long MARA with a core holding position and have recently sold off all of my trading tranches - fwiw
Bullmarketcall profile picture
Bullmarketcall
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.67K)
If btc was to be so profitable, miners could buy an entire damp, provide their own energy. In fact check AULT, the morons have done it. Fact, is btc is so volatile, and so useless itself, nobody gives it more value than a gamble. Thats why mara will trade low pe.
Bullmarketcall profile picture
Bullmarketcall
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.67K)
2140? With 2 m coins to mine? Explain. Itll be like 1 btc every 5 years?
G
GotsToGetMineFirst
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (4.74K)
> expand its capacity through 2025 to 50exahash/second.

Whew for a second there I thought all this computer power might be getting wasted on protein folding simulation to find new treatments for disease (yes I am well aware its all specialty asic for btc but still uses lots of real world resources that could be used for other things). Sarcasm aside proof by stake is a heck of a lot smarter way to go so kudos to eth folks.
B
Bitit
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (755)
@GotsToGetMineFirst yeah, All this power is only used to secure global money for humanity and the most secure network in human history, as well as strengthening society's electrical generation and solving various power imbalance issues around the world..thats all
G
GotsToGetMineFirst
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (4.74K)
@Bitit Cryptobro has entered the chat. We are changing the world man. And we are totally different than SBF.
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (175)
@GotsToGetMineFirst we don't need genetic sequencing when we have bitcoin
staraman profile picture
staraman
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (19)
This is the most ridiculous analysis I have ever read… see you over $100
s
stanley goodspeed
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.37K)
@staraman Please provide an explanation about why you think MARA is
going over $100.
I look forward to learning your thesis.
G
GotsToGetMineFirst
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (4.74K)
@stanley goodspeed Have a feeling will all just be fancy words boiled down to da moon!
staraman profile picture
staraman
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (19)
@stanley goodspeed

Monte is a m o r o n … the Bitcoin mining death spiral narrative is nothing but recycled FUD. Look at this article from 2020…

www.tftc.io/...

And yeah, $100 is conservative… what is the value of Marathon in the bull market when they end up with closer to 20k BTC on the balance sheet and Bitcoin is trading north of 6-figures? If anything it’s severely undervalued right now.

You cats should follow George on X, unlike this ANALyst he actually knows his stuff and is a Bitcoin OG…

medium.com/...
j
j_evans
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (94)
Bitcoin mining is good for executives of mining companies, not for shareholders. It's much better to just buy Bitcoin.
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (684)
@j_evans yes, agreed and Ethereum too! Imho
pirate65 profile picture
pirate65
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (132)
@j_evans So true!
I
Indianriver13
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (36)
I am relatively new to these mining stocks but do have positions in both Mara & Clsk and I will tell you that they are definitely volatile but I am still very bullish on both. My only question is this: how in the world can BTC go thru the roof over the next 10 to 12 months and these 2 premier mining companies NOT go along with them for the ride??? I mean does BTC produce their own BTC…?…it’s gotta come from somewhere Lol. Just my thoughts:)
T
Tatech
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.59K)
@Indianriver13 Exactly...the ETF's can not create Bitcoin, the miners can create/produce and HODL as much as they want. I don't think the author sees the complete dynamics of the sitution. IMO, the miners will continue to act as a proxy as long as they have the ability to store their own Bitcoin, or a portion of it, as they continue to mine. As an anology, they (the miners) get Bitcoin at wholesale prices, the ETF's must pay retail.
S
SWinCA
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.66K)
I've never seen a better stock for covered calls in my 30+ years of selling calls.

My MARA has an effective basis below zero at present, due to call writing. Weekly calls, earning 3-5% (actual NOT annualized) and allowing for 10-20% upside.
tszabo86 profile picture
tszabo86
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (124)
@SWinCA doing the exact same thing here
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (684)
here is my response to your purported halving and its effects on MARA:

Marathon Digital Holdings, 26th Annual Needham Growth Virtual Conference

MARA Company Participants

Salman Khan - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Brendler - Head of Investor Relations

Event Date: 01/18/2024

"Bitcoin transaction fees are not denominated and are not affected by the halving. So just mathematically, the day of the halving, they'll double as a percentage. And then also, just given what the halving does, it's going to reduce network cash rates, the increased block time, so more demand for block space. So I would think there'd be natural pressure on transaction fees to go up even more. And given the math of bigger percentages as well. We still, internally, haven't really muddled that in. Like, it seems like it's a lot of upside, because transaction fees, especially in December, was very powerful for us. It's all profit, basically. We're not planning on it. So, hopefully, it continues, but it'll be interesting to see what happens in April in the Halving."
roareee profile picture
roareee
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (134)
Mara up 11% today.....so someone is confused. This is crazy world....Its a flip of a coin to hit a red or a black chip.... Mostly fun and games....but it saves a trip to Las Vegas.
M
MATTINTERWEB
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (280)
Profits will go up in line with expense to mine so this is a non issue. Energy costs are the threat to profits. MARA will do well. Patience is key here as investors mistakeningly sell into the halving thinking it will damage the company. MARA will provide reliable beta to BTC.
B
BBTC
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (5)
Mara’s cash flow is currently 25% of the companies value. ~$1 billion in held BTC(~17k) and ~$500M cash.

That ratio is already crazy and a bullish indicator.

The fact that Mara has not risen with BTC present’s a buy opportunity not a sell.

If your prediction comes true and BTC keeps raising we could see 50% of the companies value in that cash flow figure if unchanged.

I just don’t see that happening especially adding in hype and fomo factors that boosted Mara last Cycle.

ETFs only increase Mara’s value despite outflows to them. More buyer means sellers need more BTC.

Additionally, home miners typically tap out after a halving because residential electric rates just can’t compete with industrial.

The time to sell was $30+ if you didn’t Hodl and wait for a $50 share price.
J
Jianguo Xin
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.69K)
@BBTC Good points. However, the BTC ETFs are doing no good for BTC miners at all. If you examine very carefully the share prices of BTC miners, whether being $MARA, $CLSK, or $BITF, and the ETF share prices since approval, i.e., $IBIT, $FBTC, $GBTC, you will find that these ETFs increase their values in proportion to the BTC price. But this is not true for BTC miners. BTC ETFs have attracted lots of attention and huge amounts of money inflow. But, if you examine the trading volumes of BTC miners, you will find that the trading volumes have been decreasing. So, approval of the BTC ETFs is really bad for any miner. It will be getting harder and harder to mine BTCs. All miners except $CLSK have mined far less BTCs in the past month. Long $MARA, $CLSK, and $BITF.
r
rgagnon89
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (37)
@Jianguo Xin I’ve been in the Uranium trade, and although a commodity, they have a mining and physical metal correlation. The equities typically lag with the metal. If you look at Uranium and then the miner ratios they are all lagging. This is not an uncommon correlation with mining equities and physical commodity.
J
Jianguo Xin
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.69K)
@rgagnon89 Nice point and thanks. For BTC, the miners are really doing the hard work (heavy lifting): the labor; the BTC ETF, on the other hand is the reaper, gathering good harvest from the labors (miners). Good luck to all of us.
s
stanley goodspeed
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.37K)
What are the financial implications and upside by the new blockchain Anduro?
Might that initiative be a meaningful addition to profits that is currently under appreciated?

With lower energy costs and high hash rates- won’t MARA become more efficient?
I believe their hash rate going from 25 to 50 will leave other miners in the dust.

Won’t halving kill off smaller and less efficient competitors leaving MARA in a position
of strength and the ability to increase market share?

When Bitcoin hits $100,000 or $200,000 won’t MARA be wildly profitable?

The current price is down from $34 to $22 so maybe you missed the boat on your downgrade. Bitcoin is now near all time highs. Perhaps the upside is actually much higher
than the downside at this point as the currently negative view on miners could soon
become positive.
B
BBTC
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (5)
@stanley goodspeed as a residential miner I can say that the halving will reck a lot of small miners.

It’s difficult to make a profit with electric costs post halving without solar or some other form of energy cost reduction.

Unless you somehow pay less then $0.12kw it’s not profitable (for most machines) until a $100k-150k BTC.
s
stanley goodspeed
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.37K)
@BBTC So small miners will no longer be able to compete- right?
F
Fast Falcon
09 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.37K)
@BBTC "Small miners" aren't the ones people are talking about. If you have a bigger name that you consider a potential failure, I'm all ears.
Compounder1 profile picture
Compounder1
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (323)
Agree. I've been reducing my miner exposure for these reasons. I get my "price leverage" kicks from holding BITW which is still trading at 30% discount to it's holdings of 60 pct BTC, 30 pct ETHE and some alts including Solana.
