Europe Has A New 'Sick Man,' Here's How I'm Playing It

Summary

  • The UK is facing economic troubles, with the British pound suffering against the dollar and the euro.
  • The UK's inflation in 2023 was double that of G20 averages, making it the worst among developed countries.
  • The UK's technical recession has damaged the government's reputation, leading to a shift in favor of the Labor Party in upcoming elections.
  • This article presents two trade ideas to take advantage of these trends.

European flag in Frankfurt, Germany.

littleclie

Introduction

Despite my penchant to write about economics quite a bit, my undergraduate degree was in History. It's rare for me to write in historical metaphors, but I'm always tempted to - this time, that impulse won.

One of

Today, 2:28 AM
I don't think index investing is way to go in Europe's fragmented stock markets vs. continental-wide US stock markets. Furthermore, the stock market is not the economy e.g. Germany is struggling to grow but the stock market reached record levels e.g. France's luxury brands grew strongly with their success strongly dependent on Asian demand. Picking winners is key. Some of this cyclical e.g. weak performance of UK mining stocks due to slow Chinese demand. Some of this is shock related e.g. post Covid travel recovery and re-arming with war in Ukraine leading to huge growth in Rolls Royce shares. I would absolutely not pull out of any market in Europe because of weak economic prospects, including the UK who has many world class companies trading at very low valuations and not because of problems in the UK economy, which often accounts for a relatively small percentage of their global revenues. Also, I totally disagree about Turkey being the sick man of Europe. Yes, there is an inflation problem due to unorthodox policies (which have now been reversed) but Turkey has been an economic model, used by the World Bank and others, due to its achievement of rapid GDP and per capital growth over the last two decades. Turkey is currently the second fastest growing major economy in the world, according to the Economist latest data (after India).
